How to Get Your 2022 Spotify Wrapped

Wondering how to get your Spotify Wrapped for 2022? We've got you covered. In the words of Mariah Carey, queen of the holiday season: "It's time!" This year's Spotify Wrapped season has officially begun. After months of teasing the popular feature, Spotify dropped the official hashtag (#SpotifyWrapped) on Twitter, signaling that Wrapped is finally on its way.
Shania Twain Extends 2023 Tour, Adding Another Stop in Upstate NY

If you thought you missed your chance to see Shania Twain coming through New York in 2023, then think again. She surprised fans on Monday with the addition of five new dates to her "Queen Of Me Tour". If you thought she had a lot of shows planned before, the extension now raises the global tour to 57 dates in total.
SYRACUSE, NY
Is Wednesday Addams Having an Eddie Munson Moment?

Let's make one thing clear: Wednesday Addams has been in the public consciousness for a long, long time — way longer than Netflix or Stranger Things. The wonderfully grim youngest daughter of The Addams Family has been a pop culture icon for over 80 years. The franchise launched with the New Yorker comic strip in 1938 and was followed by the classic '60s live-action sitcom. Then there was the '70s and '90s animated cartoons, the '90s live-action movies, the hit Broadway show in 2010, and a plethora of animated films, video games, TV shows and other entertainment over the years.
