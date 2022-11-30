Read full article on original website
Justices spar in latest clash of religion and gay rights. WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court’s conservative majority is sounding sympathetic to a Christian graphic artist who objects to designing wedding websites for gay couples. But in arguments Monday, liberal justices suggested that allowing that discrimination could open the door to broader refusals by businesses to serve Black customers, Jewish or Islamic people, interracial couples and many others. The Colorado case is the latest clash of religion and gay rights to land at the high court. A case involving a Colorado baker and a wedding cake for a gay couple ended with a limited decision five years ago and is to return to the court.
Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
Cannes Prizewinner Vimukthi Jayasundara Sets France-Sri Lanka Project ‘Turtle’s Gaze on Spying Stars’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Sri Lankan auteur Vimukthi Jayasundara, whose “The Forsaken Land” (2005) won the Camera d’Or at Cannes, is readying his next project “Turtle’s Gaze on Spying Stars.” The film is set in a future ravaged by a mysterious pandemic caused by the over dependence of mankind on technology. The protagonist is a refugee from Sri Lanka who returns to the country and is forcibly admitted into a valley resort that has been converted into an isolation facility. Once there, memories from his Sri Lankan past haunt him, but, instead of these producing fear, as is the facility’s intention, it has the...
The US's experimental 'lighting carriers' are 'much more capable' than China's current carriers, top US admiral says
An amphibious assault ship loaded with more than a dozen F-35Bs "just is a very versatile instrument," the head of the US Navy's 7th Fleet said.
Elon Musk dubbed 'half Chinese genetic hybrid' by Kanye West
Elon Musk took Kanye West's remark that the Twitter boss is a "half Chinese genetic hybrid" as a "compliment". On Monday(05.12.22), the controversial rapper made his return to Instagram after previously being banned for his racial slurs, to make odd comments about the Tesla founder's genetics and his genius. In...
President Joe Biden praises U2 for their power to uplift
President Joe Biden thanked U2 for "the way you uplift people". The Irish rock legends - Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr. - were honoured at the White House for their contributions to the arts at the Kennedy Center Honors in Washington D.C. on Sunday night (04.12.22), and the Commander In Chief hailed the 'Vertigo' band for making music that unites people.
