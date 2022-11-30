ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
KHQ Right Now

AP News Summary at 4:16 p.m. EST

Justices spar in latest clash of religion and gay rights. WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court’s conservative majority is sounding sympathetic to a Christian graphic artist who objects to designing wedding websites for gay couples. But in arguments Monday, liberal justices suggested that allowing that discrimination could open the door to broader refusals by businesses to serve Black customers, Jewish or Islamic people, interracial couples and many others. The Colorado case is the latest clash of religion and gay rights to land at the high court. A case involving a Colorado baker and a wedding cake for a gay couple ended with a limited decision five years ago and is to return to the court.
COLORADO STATE
Variety

Cannes Prizewinner Vimukthi Jayasundara Sets France-Sri Lanka Project ‘Turtle’s Gaze on Spying Stars’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Sri Lankan auteur Vimukthi Jayasundara, whose “The Forsaken Land” (2005) won the Camera d’Or at Cannes, is readying his next project “Turtle’s Gaze on Spying Stars.” The film is set in a future ravaged by a mysterious pandemic caused by the over dependence of mankind on technology. The protagonist is a refugee from Sri Lanka who returns to the country and is forcibly admitted into a valley resort that has been converted into an isolation facility. Once there, memories from his Sri Lankan past haunt him, but, instead of these producing fear, as is the facility’s intention, it has the...
KHQ Right Now

Elon Musk dubbed 'half Chinese genetic hybrid' by Kanye West

Elon Musk took Kanye West's remark that the Twitter boss is a "half Chinese genetic hybrid" as a "compliment". On Monday(05.12.22), the controversial rapper made his return to Instagram after previously being banned for his racial slurs, to make odd comments about the Tesla founder's genetics and his genius. In...
KHQ Right Now

President Joe Biden praises U2 for their power to uplift

President Joe Biden thanked U2 for "the way you uplift people". The Irish rock legends - Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr. - were honoured at the White House for their contributions to the arts at the Kennedy Center Honors in Washington D.C. on Sunday night (04.12.22), and the Commander In Chief hailed the 'Vertigo' band for making music that unites people.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy