ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winsted, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

December in CT: Your guide to winter, holiday events this season

Conn. (WTNH) — Tree lightings, Christmas plays, ice skating events, and holiday celebrations. Welcome to December in Connecticut. It’s December, which means it’s almost time for Connecticut to turn into the picturesque New England winter wonderland. Amid the cold weather, there’s still plenty to do this month to get out and enjoy both outdoor adventures […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
theorangetimes.com

The Market Is Changing

If you hadn’t noticed, the real estate market is switching gears a bit. Most homes are on the market longer than just a few days, and without multiple offers. Clients in the market to buy or sell can take a breath. Even if you are the seller, the former frantic market often resulted in cancellations, back on the market movement or, in some cases, mortgage qualifying issues for the overeager purchaser.
NEW HAVEN COUNTY, CT
FOX 61

Holiday light shows and events throughout Connecticut

CONNECTICUT, USA — The holiday season is in full swing across the state with plenty of events, including light shows and holiday markets, to help you get in the spirit!. Merry Days and Jolly Nights in New London begins November 25 and lasts until January 1, 2023. The calendar of events is focused on helping celebrate the diverse array of faiths and holidays in New London's Culture. Learn more about all of the events and see the calendar here.
CONNECTICUT STATE
darientimes.com

Ninety Nine Restaurants close three Connecticut locations in one day

Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub, a Massachusetts-based chain of family-friendly eateries, abruptly closed three locations in Connecticut Monday. A spokesperson for the chain confirmed Tuesday that Ninety Nine had closed its restaurants in Cromwell, Groton and Stratford on Nov. 28, effective immediately. "The Ninety Nine is in the process of...
CONNECTICUT STATE
milfordmirror.com

These celebrities bought and sold real estate in CT in 2022

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. While the housing market cooled down from a hectic 2021 real estate year, home prices throughout Connecticut are still up with affordability dropping in the Nutmeg State and nationwide. Hearst Connecticut previously reported that median sale price for a home in Connecticut was $349,000 in 2022, up 7.4 percent from 2021, as calculated by Berkshire Hathaway.
CONNECTICUT STATE
darientimes.com

Opinion: The need for CT to reinvigorate its economy

Connecticut has historically been recognized as a center of innovation. It was the birthplace of the first North American constitution in 1639 and is thus known as the Constitution State. In the 1800s and early 1900s, it was a hotbed for inventors, leading to the modern bicycle, the frisbee, and yes, likely, the hamburger.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Foodie Favorites: 5 must-try dishes in Connecticut!

(WTNH) — What’s the difference between pizza and apizza? Well, ask any Nutmegger and they should know, especially if they’re from New Haven. There are certain foods that Connecticut is known for, even dishes that the state invented! News 8 put together this list of delectable dishes that all Connecticut citizens should try, at least […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Connecticut Foodshare approves $500K for emergency food purchases

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Foodshare, an organization dedicated to feeding the hungry, announced that it has authorized emergency funds of $500,000 for food purchases through the end of 2022. “This not an action we take lightly,” said President and CEO, Jason Jakubowski. “We don’t dip into our reserves to purchase food unless we absolutely […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
connecticuthistory.org

The Story of Connecticut’s Largest State Forest

Pachaug State Forest is the largest state forest in Connecticut. Covering approximately 24,000 acres and crossing the borders of numerous towns in eastern Connecticut, this natural wonder has, surprisingly enough, roots in Voluntown’s industrial past. When Europeans first arrived in the area that is now Pachaug State Forest, it...
VOLUNTOWN, CT
DoingItLocal

SHORT-TERM CUSTOMER RELIEF PLAN TO REDUCE THE COST OF ENERGY SUPPLY PRICES

Public-Private Partnership Identifies Ways To Help Lower Winter Energy Prices, From Electricity to Gasoline. (HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont announced that in response to calls from his administration and other Connecticut state officials – including the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) and the Office of Consumer Counsel – to do more for customers in the state amid historically high electric prices, utility companies Eversource and United Illuminating (UI) have agreed to work with state leaders on a short-term/interim Customer Relief Plan to provide immediate relief to electric customers this winter.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Power restored to majority of Connecticut after night of high winds

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — About 3,202 Eversource customers are without power as of 4:15 a.m. Thursday, after high winds blew across the state Wednesday night, knocking out the power. At around 9:40 p.m., over 10,000 customers were left in a power outage. Eversource outages are still impacting .25% of customers. About 375 United Illuminating […]
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy