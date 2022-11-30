Read full article on original website
Cullman man arrested on burglary charges in Florence
FLORENCE, Ala. – Braden Boner, 19, of Cullman, was arrested Tuesday by the Florence Police Department during an attempted burglary at a Walgreens Pharmacy located on North Wood Avenue in Florence. Boner was allegedly found intoxicated by officers on the scene. Upon searching his belongings, officers allegedly found burglary tools in his possession and damage to the property consistent with Boner’s tools. Boner was charged with minor in possession of alcohol, public intoxication, third-degree burglary and possession of burglary tools. He has been released on a $17,700 bond.
WAAY-TV
Moulton Police: Repeat offender jailed after argument leads to stabbing with steak knife
The Moulton Police Department charged a woman after a reported stabbing at a hotel. The department says officers responded to the Relax Inn Hotel in the 12,000 block of Alabama 157 on Thursday and found a man who had been stabbed in the chest. The victim said he and the suspect were drinking when they began arguing about family issues. He told police she grabbed a steak knife and stabbed him. He was taken to Lawrence Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
Man arrested after police chase ends with three injured in Huntsville
Huntsville Police Department (HPD) and the Madison County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) after a police chase that began in the county.
DPD: Leeds man charged for drugs, fleeing police
A man was arrested in Decatur after police say he led police on a pursuit and was found with crack cocaine.
radio7media.com
Male Subject from Restaurant Incident in Lawrence County Arrested
THE MALE SUBJECT THAT WAS AT THE CENTER OF THE HINIE’S BARBECUE INCIDENT ON NOVEMBER 19TH WAS BOOKED INTO THE LAWRENCE COUNTY JAIL ON THURSDAY NIGHT. JEFFREY ALLEN WRIGHT IS ACCUSED OF WALKING INTO THE RESTAURANT AND FIRING TWO SELF INFLICTED SHOTS DURING A DOMESTIC RELATED INCIDENT WITH A PATRON. WRIGHT FACES CHARGES OF AGGRAVATED ASSAULT AND AGGRAVATED STALKING.
weisradio.com
Centre Man Arrested In Connection With Assault Of Police Officer at Football Game
On Wednesday, The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department charged 42 year old Allen Starr of Centre for assaulting Oneonta Police Chief Charles Clifton at the Cherokee County/Oneonta football game Friday night. According to Oneonta Police Chief Clifton, he was trying to get between Starr and the Oneonta coaching staff when...
3 Morgan County women charged with stealing vehicle
Three women were arrested after a vehicle was reported stolen in Hartselle, according to law enforcement officials.
Busted: Alabama sheriff seizes 108 illegal gambling machines
An Alabama sheriff’s office has seized 108 illegal gambling machines and more $13,000 seized after a two-week investigation. After following up on some complaints from residents in one East Gadsden neighborhood, Etowah County Sheriff’s Investigators and Etowah County Drug Unit opened an investigation into makeshift gambling halls. It was found that it was causing unsafe issues in these neighborhoods, like traffic hazards, loud noise and music at night, said Sheriff Jonathon Horton.
Florence police identify man dead after apparent drowning
The Florence Police Department (FPD) says a man was found dead after apparently drowning.
2 arrested after burglary reported in Morgan County
Two people were arrested after a weekend burglary in Priceville.
Second man charged with attempted murder in connection to Huntsville shooting
A second man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection to a shooting that happened in Huntsville two months ago, according to police.
Man wanted in connection with Huntsville Walmart shooting found in Wisconsin
HUNTSVILLE, Ala (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) says a man wanted in connection with a shooting at the Sparkman Drive Walmart shooting has been located by federal authorities. HPD said Randy Lewis, 43, was located today in Wisconsin by the U.S Marshals Service Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force and Deputy U.S. Marshals […]
wvtm13.com
One person killed and two others shot in shootout on Finley Blvd. in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Update: The Birmingham Police Department identified the victim as 20-year-old Cornelius Arthour May Jr. Multiple people were shot near a gas station in Birmingham Friday night. The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) reported a homicide investigation near a Chevron gas station, located at 1525 Finley Blvd. The...
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Police make 2nd arrest in October attempted murder
A second arrest has been made in a shooting that occurred on Drake Avenue in October. Huntsville Police say 22-year-old Tyhree Keyshawn Moore of Huntsville was arrested by U.S. Marshals and booked into the Madison County Jail on Wednesday. He is charged with attempted murder and being held on a...
WHNT-TV
Retrial Set for Teen Accused of Killing 5 Family Members
A Limestone County teenager charged with killing five of his family members in Elkmont in 2019 appeared in court Friday morning. Retrial Set for Teen Accused of Killing 5 Family …. A Limestone County teenager charged with killing five of his family members in Elkmont in 2019 appeared in court...
Police: 1 person detained after van stolen from business in Huntsville
A person was taken into custody on University Drive in connection with a stolen vehicle investigation.
Confession of Mason Sisk, Alabama teen accused of killing 5, not admissible, lawyer argues
One of the most critical days in the capital murder trial of Mason Wayne Sisk, charged with the fatal shooting of his five family members when he was 14 years old, may take place before the Limestone County jury is even selected. Sisk’s defense team is seeking to exclude all...
WAAY-TV
Albertville mother charged with abusing her child who needed life-saving surgery
An Albertville mother has been arrested for the abuse of her child. Carmen Casanova surrendered at the Albertville Police Department on Thursday after a child abuse investigation began Nov. 23. On that day, police said Albertville Fire Department medics responded to the 2,000 block of 205 North for a child...
WAFF
Former Wayne Farms employee files a lawsuit for negligent hiring after being stabbed by coworker
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A former employee of Wayne Farms has filed a lawsuit against the company after he was stabbed by a previous coworker in 2021. According to court documents Cedric Owens was hospitalized after he was stabbed by his coworker Detavious Sellers in January 2021 while at work. Sellers was arrested by officers with the Decatur Police Department and charged with assault.
33-year-old woman ejected, killed in Jefferson County rollover crash
A woman was killed after she was ejected from a vehicle during a crash Thursday evening in Jefferson County. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office on Friday identified the fatality victim as Maleaha Rashid Hicks. She was 33 and lived in Empire. Deputies responded at 6:40 p.m. to the wreck...
