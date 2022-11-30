The Moulton Police Department charged a woman after a reported stabbing at a hotel. The department says officers responded to the Relax Inn Hotel in the 12,000 block of Alabama 157 on Thursday and found a man who had been stabbed in the chest. The victim said he and the suspect were drinking when they began arguing about family issues. He told police she grabbed a steak knife and stabbed him. He was taken to Lawrence Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

MOULTON, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO