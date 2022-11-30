ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, AL

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman man arrested on burglary charges in Florence

FLORENCE, Ala. – Braden Boner, 19, of Cullman, was arrested Tuesday by the Florence Police Department during an attempted burglary at a Walgreens Pharmacy located on North Wood Avenue in Florence.   Boner was allegedly found intoxicated by officers on the scene. Upon searching his belongings, officers allegedly found burglary tools in his possession and damage to the property consistent with Boner’s tools.  Boner was charged with minor in possession of alcohol, public intoxication, third-degree burglary and possession of burglary tools. He has been released on a $17,700 bond. 
FLORENCE, AL
WAAY-TV

Moulton Police: Repeat offender jailed after argument leads to stabbing with steak knife

The Moulton Police Department charged a woman after a reported stabbing at a hotel. The department says officers responded to the Relax Inn Hotel in the 12,000 block of Alabama 157 on Thursday and found a man who had been stabbed in the chest. The victim said he and the suspect were drinking when they began arguing about family issues. He told police she grabbed a steak knife and stabbed him. He was taken to Lawrence Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
MOULTON, AL
radio7media.com

Male Subject from Restaurant Incident in Lawrence County Arrested

THE MALE SUBJECT THAT WAS AT THE CENTER OF THE HINIE’S BARBECUE INCIDENT ON NOVEMBER 19TH WAS BOOKED INTO THE LAWRENCE COUNTY JAIL ON THURSDAY NIGHT. JEFFREY ALLEN WRIGHT IS ACCUSED OF WALKING INTO THE RESTAURANT AND FIRING TWO SELF INFLICTED SHOTS DURING A DOMESTIC RELATED INCIDENT WITH A PATRON. WRIGHT FACES CHARGES OF AGGRAVATED ASSAULT AND AGGRAVATED STALKING.
Alabama Now

Busted: Alabama sheriff seizes 108 illegal gambling machines

An Alabama sheriff’s office has seized 108 illegal gambling machines and more $13,000 seized after a two-week investigation. After following up on some complaints from residents in one East Gadsden neighborhood, Etowah County Sheriff’s Investigators and Etowah County Drug Unit opened an investigation into makeshift gambling halls. It was found that it was causing unsafe issues in these neighborhoods, like traffic hazards, loud noise and music at night, said Sheriff Jonathon Horton.
GADSDEN, AL
WAAY-TV

Huntsville Police make 2nd arrest in October attempted murder

A second arrest has been made in a shooting that occurred on Drake Avenue in October. Huntsville Police say 22-year-old Tyhree Keyshawn Moore of Huntsville was arrested by U.S. Marshals and booked into the Madison County Jail on Wednesday. He is charged with attempted murder and being held on a...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Retrial Set for Teen Accused of Killing 5 Family Members

A Limestone County teenager charged with killing five of his family members in Elkmont in 2019 appeared in court Friday morning. Retrial Set for Teen Accused of Killing 5 Family …. A Limestone County teenager charged with killing five of his family members in Elkmont in 2019 appeared in court...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Former Wayne Farms employee files a lawsuit for negligent hiring after being stabbed by coworker

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A former employee of Wayne Farms has filed a lawsuit against the company after he was stabbed by a previous coworker in 2021. According to court documents Cedric Owens was hospitalized after he was stabbed by his coworker Detavious Sellers in January 2021 while at work. Sellers was arrested by officers with the Decatur Police Department and charged with assault.
DECATUR, AL

