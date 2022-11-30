Read full article on original website
Project Parenting Reading Night
A holiday-themed family reading night is being provided by Bond County Project Parenting. Everyone will be on Google Meet, and they are urged to wear pajamas. The event is Thursday, December 8 from 7 to 8 p.m. Several stories and a goodnight song will be shared. This is for any...
3 Bond Co. Entities To Receive IPA Horace Mann Award
The Kaskaskia Region of the Illinois Principals Association will be awarding its Horace Mann Reaching Out and Building Bridges Award to three Bond County entities next week. It has been announced the award will go to the Bond County Health Department, Greenville Police Department and the Bond County Community Unit 2 School District.
Roger D. Bannister
Roger D. Bannister, 82, of Highland, IL, passed away, Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at home with his family by his side. He was born February 4, 1940, to Richard and Ruby (nee Zolman) Bannister in Farmington, MO. He married Betty Chilton on November 26, 1960, at Memorial Methodist Church, Farmington, MO.
Lady Comets Win At Gillespie
The Greenville Lady Comets evened their season record at 3-3 with a 61-36 win at Gillespie Thursday night. Greenville High jumped out to a 9-0 lead and posted its first 12 points on three-point field goals. The Lady Comets led 31-16 at halftime and 44-25 after three quarters. The Lady...
County Board Approves New Budget & Levy
At its latest meeting, the Bond County Board approved a new budget and the tax levy for taxes to be collected next year. The board placed another $14,000 of federal COVID funds into the general fund to balance it. County officials stated the rest of the budget is in the...
ISP Issues Citations For Three Move-Over Crashes In Single Day
On Tuesday, November 29, the Illinois State Police issued citations in three separate traffic crashes involving move over law, otherwise known as “Scotts Law”. violations. Two of the three crashes involved Illinois Department of Transportation vehicles. The first crash occurred on Interstate 70 eastbound near milepost 64, near Vandalia in Fayette County. The others were in Cook County and Warren County.
ISP Release Video In Montgomery Co. Officer Involved Shooting
The Illinois State Police Division of Internal Investigation continues its investigation into an officer involved shooting in Litchfield. On November 24, Litchfield Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, and ISP officers responded to a suspicious person at the McDonald’s in Litchfield. When officers arrived, the individual fled and attempted to hijack a vehicle using a weapon. The subject, identified as 41-year-old Shane M. Boston, displayed a firearm and two Litchfield police officers, a Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputy, and an ISP trooper discharged their firearms. Boston was struck and disarmed, and then transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased later that day. No officers were struck or injured during the incident.
