Former NFL Star Michael Vick Lands Prominent Job
Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick will be featured in an eight-part documentary series that details the evolution of the Black quarterback in America. Variety broke this exciting news on Wednesday. As part of this docuseries, Vick will speak with celebrities, coaches, quarterbacks, journalists and other cultural figures to get their...
Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56
Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
NFL Draft Profile: Samuel Jackson, Offensive Lineman, UCF Knights
NFL’s Best 25 Under 25: Where’s Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson?
FOXBORO — Let's be honest, the New England Patriots do not have a roster full of superstars. Still, it's not like the Patriots don't have promising young players, especially after hitting on some draft picks in each of the last two years. ESPN released its “NFL Top 25 under...
Predicting the Final Score of the 49ers-Dolphins Game
This game feels like a toss up. The 49ers are four-point favorites over the Dolphins, and homefield advantage accounts for three of those points, which means these teams are fairly evenly matched. Plus it's supposed to rain in Santa Clara on Sunday, which could make the game a muddy mess.
Cleveland Browns Elevate Safety Ahead of Houston Texans Game
Ahead of the week 13 matchup with the Houston Texans, the Cleveland Browns made a roster move by bringing up safety Mike Brown from the practice squad. Brown has played in one game in his NFL career as an undrafted free agent out of Miami (OH). In the Buffalo Bills game, Brown was out there for nearly half of the special team's snaps.
Former Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner ‘Focused’ Against Old Team
Bobby Wagner spent 10 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks after being drafted in the second round in the 2012 NFL Draft. Those 10 seasons saw Wagner collect six first-team All-Pro selections, eight Pro Bowl appearances, and a Super Bowl XLVIII championship. He also led the league in tackles twice. He...
Sanders' 4 TDs help Jackson St rout Southern for SWAC title
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Shedeur Sanders threw for four touchdowns, including two on three first-quarter turnovers, staking Jackson State to a big early lead on the way to routing Southern 43-24 in Saturday’s Southwest Athletic Conference championship that was possibly Deion Sanders’ final game as Tigers coach. Reports swirled before the game that Sanders would announce his departure from the FCS program after three seasons to become head coach at Colorado. Sanders acknowledged an offer from the school earlier this week and added that he had talked to other FBS programs about vacancies. Colorado’s board of regents called a special meeting for Sunday but hasn’t commented on any candidates taking over the Buffaloes. Neither Sanders nor JSU spoke to reporters afterward. A SWAC spokesman said the team had proceeded to go to campus for a team meeting. In an on-field interview played over JSU’s home field public address system, Sanders referred to JSU’s upcoming Celebration Bowl appearance and said, “We still have one more to go, and we will finish.”
Robert Quinn’s Knee Injury Could Open Roster Spot for Jordan Davis
PHILADELPHIA – Robert Quinn was fine all week. The Eagles' defensive end never showed up on the team’s injury report. Until Friday. A knee injury will keep the veteran pass rusher out of Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans, an perhaps longer. The sudden injury could be...
Cincinnati Bengals Posting Top-10 Attendance Numbers This Season
CINCINNATI — Bengals fans are filling up Paycor Stadium this season in full force. According to NBC, the Bengals have the sixth-highest attendance in the NFL this season. The Bengal sold out of season tickets earlier this year and are over capacity in 2022. All while the get-in price for games at Paycor hovers over $100 throughout the first two-thirds of the season.
Boise State tops 50% shooting to sink Texas AM
Max Rice scored a career-high 25 points to fuel visiting Boise State to an 86-71 victory over Texas A&M on
With eyes on Coach Prime, Colorado's regents call meeting
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — With signs pointing toward Deion Sanders becoming the next coach at Colorado, the school’s board of regents called a special meeting for Sunday. Nothing is official yet regarding the Jackson State coach. The university hasn’t commented on any candidates taking over, either. But the scheduling of a regents meeting could be another signal that a coaching hire is imminent. Same with this: Sanders and the team didn’t hold a postgame news conference after Jackson State beat Southern 43-24 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship game Saturday. A SWAC official said the Tigers were heading to campus for a team meeting. As other schools have filled their head coaching vacancies in the past week, with national signing day and the opening of the transfer portal fast approaching, Colorado has notably waited until championship weekend plays out.
Derrick Favors Training for NBA Return
Prior to last season, in 2021, in a move to acquire another first-round pick, the Oklahoma City Thunder swapped some cash and a 2027 second-round pick for Utah Jazz’s Derrick Favors. The 30-year-old center would go on to play just 653 minutes for the Thunder before being dealt this past off-season.
Broncos GM George Paton’s Top-3 Offseason Roster Priorities in 2023
There will be a lot on Denver Broncos GM George Paton's plate this offseason. He will likely be looking for a new coaching staff once again and has some tough roster decisions to make after trading for and extending Russell Wilson. One of Paton's big roster priorities is fixing the...
Lakers News: A Loose Russell Westbrook Interrupts ESPN’s Pregame Broadcast With An Important Message For His Kids
Your Los Angeles Lakers picked up their best win of the season last night as they defeated the Milwaukee Bucks, 133-129, in Milwaukee to inch closer to .500. The team now sits at 10-12 on the 2022-23 season. However, before the game, ESPN commentators Mike Breen and Jeff Van Gundy...
ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins Says Jimmy Butler Spanked Jaylen Brown And Jayson Tatum
View the original article to see embedded media. ESPN NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins was among the many who were impressed by Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler's performance against the Boston Celtics. Butler finished with 25 points and 15 rebounds in Friday's 120-116 victory against the Celtics. He had missed the...
Detroit Lions Week 13 Thursday Injury Report
The Detroit Lions are hoping the play of the defensive line continues to improve, as they seek increased pressure against opposing quarterbacks. After facing multiple mobile quarterbacks, the team is hoping to contain Trevor Lawrence, who led the Jacksonville Jaguars on a late touchdown drive last week, on their way to defeating the Baltimore Ravens.
How Miami Heat’s Twitter Reacted to the Win Against the Boston Celtics Friday Night
View the original article to see embedded media. The Miami Heat took a 120-116 overtime win against the Boston Celtics Friday. The main story of the night was Jimmy Butler returning to the lineup after missing seven games due to injury. After the game, he was all the fans could talk about.
Alabama's Nick Saban states CFP case, touts Tide's 3-0 finish
Alabama coach Nick Saban asked the College Football Playoff selection committee to ask how teams are playing at present and pointed to the Crimson Tide's 3-0 finish as a reason why they should be in.
