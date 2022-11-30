A historically high inflation rate is allowing Community Unit School District 7 to levy the maximum amount allowed under the Property Tax Extension Limitation Law (PTELL). PTELL, approved by Macoupin County voters in 1995, restricts taxing bodies from increasing their annual tax extensions by no more than five percent of the previous year’s extension or the Consumer Price Index, whichever is less. The CPI, essentially the rate of inflation as determined by the Department of Commerce, has never exceeded five percent since 1996, the year PTELL became effective in Macoupin County. This year, with inflation soaring to seven percent, CUSD 7 and other Macoupin school districts will be able to seek a five percent increase in their property tax revenue.

MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO