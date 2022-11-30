ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

GM, LG investing $275 million to increase Tennessee battery plant capacity

General Motors Co. and LG Energy Solution are investing $275 million at their Tennessee Ultium Cells LLC joint-venture battery plant to increase cell production there when it opens in late 2023, the company announced Friday. Leaders from both companies made the Spring Hill expansion announcement in Nashville with Tennessee Gov....
Brentwood residents report mail delays after postal workers quit

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Some Brentwood neighbors say it’s been days since they’ve received their mail. Alan Taylor and his wife Roxane looked through their pile of mail Friday afternoon after not receiving it for days. They say the mail carrier did make its route on Friday, but their Copper Fields neighborhood hadn’t seen mail since last week.
Unparalleled Home in Brentwood, TN Hits Market for $2M

The Estate in Brentwood is a luxurious home offering amenities for your best entertainment including saltwater pool and spa, 6 fireplaces, gym, home theatre now available for sale. This home located at 45 Governors Way, Brentwood, Tennessee; offering 04 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 9,412 square feet of living spaces. Call Danny R. Anderson (615-585-3859) – PARKS (615-790-7400) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Brentwood.
The World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze is in Tennessee

Get lost in Christmas lights this holiday season. There is something special about this time of year. Sure the weather is getting colder and the days are shorter, but the nights are aglow with Christmas lights. I always enjoy this time of year because there is just something magical about Christmas lights. Whether you're just seeing houses lit up on your commute from work, or you're taking a drive through the Fantasy of Lights, there is just something a little magical about this time of year. If you love Christmas lights, then you will love what's happening in Nashville.
Tennessee could increase EV fee

The state wants electric vehicle owners to contribute same amount as gas car owners. The state wants electric vehicle owners to contribute same amount as gas car owners. Two of Nashville’s ‘Most Wanted’ fugitives arrested. Two people on Nashville’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list have been taken...
Tennessee Families First recipients to see holiday bonus payment

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Families who get monthly payments through Tennessee’s Families First Program are getting an extra $500 starting Thursday. Single mom and Kingsport resident Jessica Glauer told News Channel 11 that the money would make a big impact on her family’s holiday season. “Everything helps,” Glauer said. “It really is a blessing. The […]
Health Inspections: Grocery Stores in Sumner County for Nov. 30, 2022

These are the health scores for grocery stores in Davidson County with their most recent inspection score as of November 30, 2022, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s latest available health score information. NameScoreAddressCityDate. ALDI98571 Village Green DrGallatin7/6/2022. ALDI98217 Indian Lake Blvd #700Hendersonville2/7/2022. Cash Saver93213 W Main StHendersonville11/21/2022.
Gov. Lee comments on Transgender legislation in Tennessee

Republican legislators in Tennessee have filed several bills affecting transgender people and the LGBTQ community for the next session. It's drawn a sharp response from democrats and activists alike. Gov. Lee comments on Transgender legislation in Tennessee. Republican legislators in Tennessee have filed several bills affecting transgender people and the...
