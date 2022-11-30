Read full article on original website
Related
Detroit News
GM, LG investing $275 million to increase Tennessee battery plant capacity
General Motors Co. and LG Energy Solution are investing $275 million at their Tennessee Ultium Cells LLC joint-venture battery plant to increase cell production there when it opens in late 2023, the company announced Friday. Leaders from both companies made the Spring Hill expansion announcement in Nashville with Tennessee Gov....
Popular supermarket chain opening another new location in Tennessee this month
It's never a bad thing to have more options when it comes to grocery shopping. This month, a popular supermarket chain will be opening another brand-new store location in Tennessee. Read on to learn more.
WSMV
Home Depot employees come together to return lost envelope full of cash
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An envelope full of cash was found at The Home Depot in Bellevue. But thanks to a group of determined employees the envelope has been returned to the rightful owner. For Adam Adkisson, it was a typical day at work until he noticed a small envelope...
Squirrel knocks out power to one-third of Tennessee company's customers
Utility officials in a Tennessee town said nearly one-third of customers lost power when a squirrel came into contact with substation equipment.
WSMV
Brentwood residents report mail delays after postal workers quit
BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Some Brentwood neighbors say it’s been days since they’ve received their mail. Alan Taylor and his wife Roxane looked through their pile of mail Friday afternoon after not receiving it for days. They say the mail carrier did make its route on Friday, but their Copper Fields neighborhood hadn’t seen mail since last week.
Tennessee Couple In Disbelief After Winning Huge Lottery Prize
"We have dreamed about winning, but never something this big."
luxury-houses.net
Unparalleled Home in Brentwood, TN Hits Market for $2M
The Estate in Brentwood is a luxurious home offering amenities for your best entertainment including saltwater pool and spa, 6 fireplaces, gym, home theatre now available for sale. This home located at 45 Governors Way, Brentwood, Tennessee; offering 04 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 9,412 square feet of living spaces. Call Danny R. Anderson (615-585-3859) – PARKS (615-790-7400) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Brentwood.
Crumbl Cookies Franchisee to open Eggs Up Grill in surrounding Nashville Communities
The agreement began when Amy fell in love with Eggs Up Grill while dining at a location during a family trip
The World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze is in Tennessee
Get lost in Christmas lights this holiday season. There is something special about this time of year. Sure the weather is getting colder and the days are shorter, but the nights are aglow with Christmas lights. I always enjoy this time of year because there is just something magical about Christmas lights. Whether you're just seeing houses lit up on your commute from work, or you're taking a drive through the Fantasy of Lights, there is just something a little magical about this time of year. If you love Christmas lights, then you will love what's happening in Nashville.
wpln.org
Conservative backlash to drag shows could endanger the future of Pride celebrations in Tennessee
The future of Pride celebrations in Tennessee is uncertain. Summer festivals, drag shows and book displays celebrating LGBTQ Tennesseans have faced pushback throughout the state. In Middle Tennessee, the organizers of Murfreesboro’s Pride have been told that their permit requests for future events will be denied. Rutherford County native...
2 women cash in $3M from winning Publix scratch-off tickets
Two lucky Florida Lottery players are going home with a combined $3 million dollars in prizes after playing the Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game.
wgnsradio.com
Choice Lanes to Allow for a Quicker Commute Between Murfreesboro and Nashville - at a Choice Price
(Rutherford County, TN) The Tennessee Department of Transportation suggests they have discussed an idea to increase travel reliability and travel speeds on area interstates. What are called Choice Lanes are being considered in the Volunteer State. Choice Lanes, if implemented, would be funded through a Public-Private Partnerships (P3) that would...
WKRN
Tennessee could increase EV fee
The state wants electric vehicle owners to contribute same amount as gas car owners. The state wants electric vehicle owners to contribute same amount as gas car owners. Two of Nashville’s ‘Most Wanted’ fugitives arrested. Two people on Nashville’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list have been taken...
Tennessee Gives Families Extra $500 TANF EBT Benefits For Holiday Expenses
To lighten the burden endured by low-income households, Tennessee will be helping out approximately 24,000 children and their families with a little extra support this holiday season. SNAP Benefits:...
Tennessee Families First recipients to see holiday bonus payment
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Families who get monthly payments through Tennessee’s Families First Program are getting an extra $500 starting Thursday. Single mom and Kingsport resident Jessica Glauer told News Channel 11 that the money would make a big impact on her family’s holiday season. “Everything helps,” Glauer said. “It really is a blessing. The […]
Health Inspections: Grocery Stores in Sumner County for Nov. 30, 2022
These are the health scores for grocery stores in Davidson County with their most recent inspection score as of November 30, 2022, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s latest available health score information. NameScoreAddressCityDate. ALDI98571 Village Green DrGallatin7/6/2022. ALDI98217 Indian Lake Blvd #700Hendersonville2/7/2022. Cash Saver93213 W Main StHendersonville11/21/2022.
Here are the bills already filed for the 113th General Assembly in 2023
When the 113th Tennessee General Assembly convenes Tuesday, Jan. 10, it will have a number of bills already waiting to be discussed among members.
WATE
Gov. Lee comments on Transgender legislation in Tennessee
Republican legislators in Tennessee have filed several bills affecting transgender people and the LGBTQ community for the next session. It's drawn a sharp response from democrats and activists alike. Gov. Lee comments on Transgender legislation in Tennessee. Republican legislators in Tennessee have filed several bills affecting transgender people and the...
Would you want to pay for a faster commute? Choice lanes could come to Tennessee
It's a frustration many Tennesseans share: sitting in traffic on Tennessee roadways. But transportation officials are introducing a possible solution to beat the traffic.
wpln.org
Despite public pressure for more renewables, TVA recommends turning its coal-fired Cumberland plant into a natural gas facility
After mounting public pressure to hasten its transition to renewables, the Tennessee Valley Authority is moving ahead with a recommendation to replace an aging coal plant with another fossil fuel: natural gas. The state’s largest utility announced the news on Friday that it had completed its environmental impact statement on...
Comments / 0