Kent City, MI

localsportsjournal.com

Pentwater earns season opening one point win over Walkerville

Rivalry games can be unpredictable, and sometimes surprising, which is what happened Friday night when Pentwater hosted Walkerville in the West Michigan D League tipoff for both squads. It came down to the wire, with the Falcons pulling out a spine-tingling 22-21 victory over the Wildcats. “Both teams know everything...
WALKERVILLE, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Mason County Eastern cruises past Bear Lake

Mason County Eastern’s girls basketball team made quick work of the Bear Lake Lakers in Friday night’s Western Michigan D League opener on the road, rolling to a big 42-16 win. It leveled the Cardinals’ season record to 1-1 after a Tuesday night loss to Onekama, and cutting...
MASON COUNTY, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Libby McCarthy scores 24 as Manistee beats Oakridge

Just two days after scoring less than 24 points in a blow out loss to Mason County Central, the Manistee girls basketball team enjoyed a much more productive offensive night in a 59-40 West Michigan Conference Lakes Division game against Oakridge Friday night. The game was played in Manistee, and...
MANISTEE, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Bowers, Geers lead Kent City rout of Lakeview

The Kent City girls basketball team made quick work of the Lakeview Wildcats on Friday evening as they cruised to a 68-17 win in a CSAA league game. The game was played in Lakeview. The combination of Kent City senior Lexie Bowers and junior Maddie Bowers were unstoppable. Bowers scored...
KENT CITY, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Ludington uses balanced scoring attack to cruise past Fremont

Rebounding from a tough season-opening loss to Hart earlier in the week, the Ludington girls’ basketball team used a smothering defense to record a 47-16 win over Fremont on Friday night. The West Michigan Conference Lakes Division contest was played at Hawley Gymnasium in Ludington. Fremont managed just a...
LUDINGTON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Hovey, Hicks, VanAgtmael hit for double figures in win over Shelby

Using pressure defense to set the tone, Hart took control of the game early and sped away to a 60-16 win over Shelby on the road Friday night in the West Michigan Conference Rivers Division. Hart senior Savanna Owens received the assignment of defending the Tigers’ point guard, and did...
SHELBY, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Newaygo gets first win of the season, defeats Chippewa Hills

The Newaygo Lions girls basketball team got by the Chippewa Hills Warriors on Thursday evening, 35-29, in a CSAA battle played at Newaygo. Newaygo led at halftime 13-11 and increased its lead to 27-13 by the end of the third quarter and hung on for the six-point win. Barbara Toth...
NEWAYGO, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Late surge carries Ravenna to victory over Holton in girls basketball

The Ravenna Bulldogs took advantage of some mistakes down the stretch and converted that into a 43-38 victory over the Holton Devils on Friday night. Holton led until the fourth quarter, but the Bulldogs used a 19-10 scoring advantage to gain the upper hand and the victory. Emma Gilliard led...
RAVENNA, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Mason County Central cruises past North Muskegon

Playing their second consecutive game on the road, the Mason County Central girls basketball team defeated North Muskegon, 59-26 in the West Michigan Conference Rivers Division Friday night. “The Norsemen played hard with enthusiasm,” said North Muskegon head coach Sarah Knuth. “We feel good about our effort and improvement handling...
NORTH MUSKEGON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Grand Haven drops season opener to Traverse City Central

The Grand Haven Buccaneers girls basketball team opened up the season with a heartbreaking 31-30 loss to the Traverse City Central Trojans. Grand Haven led 20-14 at the end of the first half but got outscored 11-5 in the third quarter to knot the score up at 25-25 entering the fourth quarter.
GRAND HAVEN, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Reeths-Puffer hits its free throws, slides by Spring Lake, 46-36

The Reeths-Puffer Rockets spoiled the home opener for Spring Lake on Friday night in girls’ basketball action. Reeths-Puffer used solid free-throw shooting in the final quarter to pull away for a 46-36 victory over the Lakers. The Rockets led 25-14 at the half before the Lakers fought back to...
SPRING LAKE, MI
MLive.com

Muskegon Catholic football ends co-op with WMC, moves to D8 in 2023

MUSKEGON – Muskegon Catholic Central has been one of the winningest small-school programs in Michigan high school football history. The Crusaders have won 12 state championships dating back to 1980, with most of those titles coming at the Division 7 or 8 level. The storied program will be returning back to its roots next season, as Muskegon Catholic recently decided to end its co-op program with Western Michigan Christian in the sport.
MUSKEGON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

WM Christian girls fall to Kalamazoo Christian in nonleague hoops action

The Western Michigan Christian girls’ basketball team struggled on the road Wednesday night. The Warriors (1-1) travelled to Kalamazoo Christian (1-0) and fell, 49-25, in a non-league matchup. WMC struggled from the floor all game, hitting just three field goals in the first half and trailing 23-12 after the...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive.com

Meet the 2022 MLive Muskegon Football Dream Team Defense

MUSKEGON – Skill position players might get all the glory but everyone knows it’s defense that wins championships. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
MUSKEGON, MI
iheart.com

Women's professional sports team coming to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Women's professional sports is coming to Grand Rapids. According to a news release sent out Friday morning, DP Fox Sports & Entertainment, the parent company of the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins, will announce the launch of a women's professional sports team in West Michigan.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Legendary West Catholic teacher wants to hear from former students

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the door to the lobby opened at St. Ann's Home, I saw Miss T's face for the first time. I felt like I was meeting a celebrity. Up until that moment, Rita Totoraitis and I had never spoken before. But I had talked to the staff members at West Catholic High School about her, and they painted a beautiful picture of what her 31-year career meant to the community.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

