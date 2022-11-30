MUSKEGON – Muskegon Catholic Central has been one of the winningest small-school programs in Michigan high school football history. The Crusaders have won 12 state championships dating back to 1980, with most of those titles coming at the Division 7 or 8 level. The storied program will be returning back to its roots next season, as Muskegon Catholic recently decided to end its co-op program with Western Michigan Christian in the sport.

