FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersHudsonville, MI
Shanda Vander Ark: mother found competent in murder trial for son who died of malnourishment and hypothermiaLavinia ThompsonMuskegon, MI
Popular discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersGreenville, MI
New stimulus proposal would give Michigan families hundreds each monthJake WellsMichigan State
Dad won't let daughter leave without a rose from his gardenAmy ChristieGrand Rapids, MI
localsportsjournal.com
Pentwater earns season opening one point win over Walkerville
Rivalry games can be unpredictable, and sometimes surprising, which is what happened Friday night when Pentwater hosted Walkerville in the West Michigan D League tipoff for both squads. It came down to the wire, with the Falcons pulling out a spine-tingling 22-21 victory over the Wildcats. “Both teams know everything...
localsportsjournal.com
Mason County Eastern cruises past Bear Lake
Mason County Eastern’s girls basketball team made quick work of the Bear Lake Lakers in Friday night’s Western Michigan D League opener on the road, rolling to a big 42-16 win. It leveled the Cardinals’ season record to 1-1 after a Tuesday night loss to Onekama, and cutting...
localsportsjournal.com
Libby McCarthy scores 24 as Manistee beats Oakridge
Just two days after scoring less than 24 points in a blow out loss to Mason County Central, the Manistee girls basketball team enjoyed a much more productive offensive night in a 59-40 West Michigan Conference Lakes Division game against Oakridge Friday night. The game was played in Manistee, and...
localsportsjournal.com
Bowers, Geers lead Kent City rout of Lakeview
The Kent City girls basketball team made quick work of the Lakeview Wildcats on Friday evening as they cruised to a 68-17 win in a CSAA league game. The game was played in Lakeview. The combination of Kent City senior Lexie Bowers and junior Maddie Bowers were unstoppable. Bowers scored...
localsportsjournal.com
Ludington uses balanced scoring attack to cruise past Fremont
Rebounding from a tough season-opening loss to Hart earlier in the week, the Ludington girls’ basketball team used a smothering defense to record a 47-16 win over Fremont on Friday night. The West Michigan Conference Lakes Division contest was played at Hawley Gymnasium in Ludington. Fremont managed just a...
localsportsjournal.com
Hovey, Hicks, VanAgtmael hit for double figures in win over Shelby
Using pressure defense to set the tone, Hart took control of the game early and sped away to a 60-16 win over Shelby on the road Friday night in the West Michigan Conference Rivers Division. Hart senior Savanna Owens received the assignment of defending the Tigers’ point guard, and did...
localsportsjournal.com
Newaygo gets first win of the season, defeats Chippewa Hills
The Newaygo Lions girls basketball team got by the Chippewa Hills Warriors on Thursday evening, 35-29, in a CSAA battle played at Newaygo. Newaygo led at halftime 13-11 and increased its lead to 27-13 by the end of the third quarter and hung on for the six-point win. Barbara Toth...
localsportsjournal.com
Montague takes care of business against Orchard View in girls basketball
The Montague Wildcats ran off to a big lead early on and never looked back in a 70-21 girls basketball victory over the Orchard View Cardinals on Friday night. The Wildcats led 19-4 after the first quarter and 39-11 at the half. Every Wildcat got into the scoring column. Kendall...
localsportsjournal.com
Late surge carries Ravenna to victory over Holton in girls basketball
The Ravenna Bulldogs took advantage of some mistakes down the stretch and converted that into a 43-38 victory over the Holton Devils on Friday night. Holton led until the fourth quarter, but the Bulldogs used a 19-10 scoring advantage to gain the upper hand and the victory. Emma Gilliard led...
localsportsjournal.com
Mason County Central cruises past North Muskegon
Playing their second consecutive game on the road, the Mason County Central girls basketball team defeated North Muskegon, 59-26 in the West Michigan Conference Rivers Division Friday night. “The Norsemen played hard with enthusiasm,” said North Muskegon head coach Sarah Knuth. “We feel good about our effort and improvement handling...
localsportsjournal.com
Grand Haven drops season opener to Traverse City Central
The Grand Haven Buccaneers girls basketball team opened up the season with a heartbreaking 31-30 loss to the Traverse City Central Trojans. Grand Haven led 20-14 at the end of the first half but got outscored 11-5 in the third quarter to knot the score up at 25-25 entering the fourth quarter.
localsportsjournal.com
Reeths-Puffer hits its free throws, slides by Spring Lake, 46-36
The Reeths-Puffer Rockets spoiled the home opener for Spring Lake on Friday night in girls’ basketball action. Reeths-Puffer used solid free-throw shooting in the final quarter to pull away for a 46-36 victory over the Lakers. The Rockets led 25-14 at the half before the Lakers fought back to...
MLive.com
Muskegon Catholic football ends co-op with WMC, moves to D8 in 2023
MUSKEGON – Muskegon Catholic Central has been one of the winningest small-school programs in Michigan high school football history. The Crusaders have won 12 state championships dating back to 1980, with most of those titles coming at the Division 7 or 8 level. The storied program will be returning back to its roots next season, as Muskegon Catholic recently decided to end its co-op program with Western Michigan Christian in the sport.
localsportsjournal.com
WM Christian girls fall to Kalamazoo Christian in nonleague hoops action
The Western Michigan Christian girls’ basketball team struggled on the road Wednesday night. The Warriors (1-1) travelled to Kalamazoo Christian (1-0) and fell, 49-25, in a non-league matchup. WMC struggled from the floor all game, hitting just three field goals in the first half and trailing 23-12 after the...
MLive.com
Meet the 2022 MLive Muskegon Football Dream Team Defense
MUSKEGON – Skill position players might get all the glory but everyone knows it’s defense that wins championships. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
iheart.com
Women's professional sports team coming to Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Women's professional sports is coming to Grand Rapids. According to a news release sent out Friday morning, DP Fox Sports & Entertainment, the parent company of the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins, will announce the launch of a women's professional sports team in West Michigan.
Grand Rapids teacher to appear on 'Jeopardy!,' compete against 19-time champion
A Grand Rapids Latin teacher will be one of the "Jeopardy!" contestants tonight, trying to dethrone the show's current 19-time champion, Cris Pannulo. Josh Gregor, 31, is originally from Columbus, Ohio but moved to Michigan around five years ago and is currently a resident of Grand Rapids. Gregor is the...
Legendary West Catholic teacher wants to hear from former students
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the door to the lobby opened at St. Ann's Home, I saw Miss T's face for the first time. I felt like I was meeting a celebrity. Up until that moment, Rita Totoraitis and I had never spoken before. But I had talked to the staff members at West Catholic High School about her, and they painted a beautiful picture of what her 31-year career meant to the community.
3 W. MI Taco John’s locations to open in January
Three Taco John's locations are coming to West Michigan and are expected to open in January.
White Christmas in Michigan? For some it’s a sure bet, for others it’ll be iffy
The question is starting: Will we have a white Christmas? Let’s first look at what climatology shows us as the historical chance of a white Christmas at any location in Michigan. Firstly, we have to determine what we want to call a “white Christmas.” Most people call a white...
