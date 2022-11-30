CARBONDALE, IL. (KFVS) - Beginning on the evening of December 3, downtown Carbondale is expected to be filled with hundreds of people and plenty of lights to see. The 31st annual Lights Fantastic parade is back in Illinois and leaders of the event say it’s fun for all ages, including Sean Henry, Lights Fantastic Parade Committee Co-chair. Henry also said more than 70 entries will be at the parade, making it the largest parade they’ve ever had.

CARBONDALE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO