KFVS12
31st annual Lights Fantastic Parade set to kick off in Carbondale Saturday evening
CARBONDALE, IL. (KFVS) - Beginning on the evening of December 3, downtown Carbondale is expected to be filled with hundreds of people and plenty of lights to see. The 31st annual Lights Fantastic parade is back in Illinois and leaders of the event say it’s fun for all ages, including Sean Henry, Lights Fantastic Parade Committee Co-chair. Henry also said more than 70 entries will be at the parade, making it the largest parade they’ve ever had.
KFVS12
Carbondale tree lighting ceremony
Jeff Diederich has been sworn in as the new Williamson County Sheriff. Dozens came out Hayti's Christmas lighting ceremony held on the square Thursday night, Dec. 1. Discover Science: Holiday experiments with the kids. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Michael Toeniskoetter, with the Cape Girardeau Discovery Playhouse, shares a couple...
KFVS12
Discover Science: Holiday experiments with the kids
Dozens came out Hayti's Christmas lighting ceremony held on the square Thursday night, Dec. 1. Diederich sworn in as new Williamson County Sheriff. Jeff Diederich has been sworn in as the new Williamson County Sheriff. Carbondale tree lighting ceremony. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. The City of Carbondale held their...
KFVS12
Brazeau lights up the town for old fashioned Christmas event
BRAZEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Southeast Missouri community put their town on display during their annual Christmas event. Brazeau, Mo, lit up the streets, businesses and homes as part of the Old Fashioned Brazeau Christmas Walk event. People were able to walk the entire town, going into all of the...
Carbondale, December 03 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Carbondale. The Cahokia High School basketball team will have a game with Carbondale Community High School on December 02, 2022, 17:30:00.
KFVS12
The annual Winter Wonderland of Treasures returns to Benton, Mo.
BENTON, Mo. (KFVS) - After being absent for two years, the 23rd annual Winter Wonderland of Treasures is coming to Benton, Mo. This weekend event takes place tomorrow, December 3 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will feature a range of booths and food. The Winter Wonderland of Treasures...
KFVS12
Tree Lighting Ceremony in McCracken County on Friday
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - There will be a Tree Lighting Ceremony tomorrow in McCracken County to celebrate the upcoming holidays. On December 2, 2022, at 1 p.m., the McCracken County Courthouse will be hosting the event. There will be songs by Lone Oak Intermediate School Choir, and cookies will be provided by the McCracken County Civic Beautification Board.
KFVS12
Pedestrian hit, killed in Cape Girardeau identified
Jeff Diederich has been sworn in as the new Williamson County Sheriff. Dozens came out Hayti's Christmas lighting ceremony held on the square Thursday night, Dec. 1. The City of Carbondale held their annual Tree Lighting and Holiday Kick-off on Thursday, December 1. The Breakfast Show Too headlines 12/2. Updated:...
KFVS12
Heartland woman in search of new home for pet deer
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A Heartland woman is asking for help with finding a home for her beloved pet. Jessica Stearns lives in Benton, Illinois, and right now she is heartbroken after learning she could not keep Duke, her pet deer. Duke has live with her since he was...
KFVS12
Hundreds shop small businesses in Cape Girardeau Christmas event
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Hundreds of people took over a portion of downtown Cape Girardeau to shop for some Christmas items. Dozens of small businesses crowded N. Frederick Street by the Indie House as part of the Old Town Cape Holiday Bazaar. There was plenty of baked goods, handcrafted...
KFVS12
Cape Catfish announce Glenn Campbell as new Club President, Director
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau native Glenn Campbell has joined the Cape Catfish as Club President and Director. Campbell is a 1983 graduate of Notre Dame Regional High School and a 1987 graduate of Southeast Missouri State University. He also is a Co-Founder of the company Hat World Inc. which purchased Lids and served as Executive Vice President before selling it.
KFVS12
Residential fire in Cape Girardeau leaves damage
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to a fire at a residence on Pacific Street. When crews arrived at the location, light smoke was coming from the front door and fire was visible from the kitchen. Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames. The kitchen area was...
KFVS12
Cairo residents thankful for free supplies
CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - Residents in Cairo gathered at St. Mary’s Park to receive free items to help their pocketbook this Christmas season. Common Ground Community Resource Network arranged a trip down to the tip of Ill. to meet with people and give them some necessities to help them out.
KFVS12
City of Paducah website experiencing outage
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The City of Paducah reports their website is experiencing an outage. The site went down on Friday morning, December 2. The city said the hosting company is working to restore service as soon as possible. It’s believed a server node is down. The following direct...
KFVS12
First Alert: Windy morning to give way to cold evening
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - This morning the Heartland will feel some pretty gusty winds but by as we head into the evening hours tonight those winds plan to calm down. Meghan Smith says temps will be hanging out in in the low to mid 40′s for this morning.
KFVS12
Heartland postal services feeling the holiday rush close to Christmas
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Christmas rush is on, and both postal service and delivery companies say as we get closer to the holiday, the time crunch will only get worse. Store manager Kevin Hess says that right now, they’re mailing close to 500 packages a week. And Hess says the closer we get to Christmas, the busier it will be.
southernillinoisnow.com
Boys Basketball Scores/Schedule
The Goreville Invitational continues tonight in boys basketball as Johnston City takes on Hardin County followed by Benton and Hamilton County and then Goreville and Anna. At the Kaskaskian Classic last night, Pinckneyville beat Flora 59-32 and Hillsboro over Greenville 67-47. At DuQuoin, Carmi beat Cairo 76-42 and DuQuoin over...
wpsdlocal6.com
Father, four children injured in crash in Paducah
PADUCAH — A Smithland, Kentucky, father and four of his children were injured in a crash that shut down part of the downtown Paducah business loop for three hours Wednesday morning, police say. The crash happened around 8:23 a.m. at the intersection of North 3rd Street and Jefferson Street.
KFVS12
Record Black Friday Weekend Holiday Shopping
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Holiday shopping is in full force across the nation. A record 197 million shoppers took part in Black Friday this year according to the National Retail Federation. After this year’s Black Friday shopping weekend, some local businesses saw a record breaking increase in sales. Furniture...
KFVS12
Broken down semi backed up morning traffic on Cairo Ohio River Bridge
BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Traffic appears to have returned back to normal on the U.S. 51 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge, between Wickliffe and Cairo. Earlier Thursday, drivers were backed up during the morning commute. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), a semi broke down on the...
