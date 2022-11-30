Read full article on original website
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Asana, Zscaler, Marvell and More
Check out the companies making headlines after hours. Asana – Shares of the work management platform operator plunged about 12% in extended trading after the company reported a loss for the most recent quarter on a non-GAAP basis, though it was narrower than expected. The company also issued weaker-than-expected guidance for fourth-quarter revenue.
Powell's Inflation Remarks Are a ‘Green Light' to Stay in Stocks, Jim Cramer Says
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday said that Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's inflation remarks the day before confirmed that inventors shouldn't exit the market over recession fears. Nevertheless, reading the "Fed tea leaves" will continue to be critical for determining which areas of the economy will be crushed by the...
Mark Mobius Predicts Bitcoin Could Crash 40% to $10,000 Next Year
Bitcoin could crash to $10,000, a more than 40% plunge from current prices, veteran investor Mark Mobius told CNBC on Thursday. While Mobius expects bitcoin to hover around its current $17,000 level, the move to $10,000 could happen in 2023, he said. If Mobius's $10,000 call materializes, it will add...
10-Year Treasury Yield Slides as Traders Weigh Inflation Data, Await Jobs Report
Treasury yields pulled back sharply on Thursday following softer-than-expected inflation data and as investors awaited Friday's jobs data. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury fell to 3.512%, losing nearly 19 basis points. The 2-year Treasury yield was last at 4.24% after declining by just over 13 basis points. Yield...
Amazon's Cloud Unit Faces Cost-Sensitive Customers as Economic Fears Mount
With interest rates rising and corporate earnings taking a hit, some companies are looking for ways to cut back on their cloud spending. Amazon Web Services and its partners highlighted ways for companies to get more out of their cloud spending at the AWS Reinvent conference in Las Vegas this week.
