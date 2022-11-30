Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football lands speedy wide receiver Brice Turner
Nebraska Football: RB Arnold Barnes decommits from program
Nebraska Football: Former four-star DL Elijah Jeudy to visit program Saturday
Nebraska Football: Trey Palmer to represent Huskers in Reese's Senior Bowl
Nebraska Basketball: Derrick Walker shines in win over Creighton
Five Huskers named to AVCA All-Region Team
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -The Nebraska volleyball team placed five student-athletes on the AVCA North All-Region Team on Tuesday. It marks the most all-region selections for the Huskers since earning six in 2016. Madi Kubik, Lexi Rodriguez, Kaitlyn Hord, Whitney Lauenstein and Bekka Allick were all selected to the AVCA...
Huskers return home for Big Ten Battle with Badgers
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -The Nebraska women’s basketball team returns home for the first time in 15 days when the Huskers play host to Wisconsin on Wednesday. Tip-off between the Huskers (6-3, 1-0 Big Ten) and Wisconsin (3-7, 0-1 Big Ten) is set for 7 p.m. (CT) at Pinnacle Bank Arena. A live video stream will be provided to subscribers of B1G+ with Big Ten Student U announcers Connor Clark and Peyton Thomas on the call. The game also can be heard live on the Huskers Radio Network with Matt Coatney and Jeff Griesch on the call on 107.3 FM in Lincoln and 105.9 FM in Omaha, the Huskers App and Huskers.com.
Lincoln native Sam Griesel lives out dream, beating Creighton
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -You can still hear the state buzzing over Nebraska Basketball’s upset win over Creighton Sunday night. Nobody knows how much this win means for the program more than Lincoln native Sam Grisel, who grew up rooting for the Huskers in this rivalry. Griesel was no longer...
Huskers upset No. 20 Maryland, 90-67
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (Press Release) -Jaz Shelley, Isabelle Bourne, Allison Weidner and Alexis Markowski all provided huge performances, as Nebraska snapped No. 20 Maryland’s 15-game series domination in a 90-67 pounding of the Terrapins at the Xfinity Center on Sunday. Nebraska improved to 6-3 on the season while opening...
GICC girls basketball cruised to victory over Lincoln Lutheran
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - GICC girls basketball hosted Lincoln Lutheran Saturday. In the end, the Crusaders cruised to a 38-24 win over the Warriors. Watch embedded video for highlights.
Shania Twain adds Omaha tour stop
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Shania Twain fans in Nebraska will now have two chances to see her in concert here next year. Shania Twain announced the second leg of her 2023 “Queen of Me” tour on Tuesday, adding 19 concert dates, including a stop in Omaha. Twain was...
Target of loan fraud investigation was building multimillion-dollar residential complex
LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) - Editor’s note: this story was updated with new information learned Monday. The target of a state banking investigation into alleged fraudulent loans was in the process of building a multimillion-dollar residential complex on the eastern edge of the Capital City. Aaron Marshbanks, who was...
Omaha Police investigating after 1 injured in cutting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person suffered injuries after a cutting Saturday night. Omaha Police says officers responded at 9 p.m. to 93rd and Maplewood Boulevard. Police found a 26-year-old man with injuries. The victim was sent to Bergan mercy Medical Center for treatment. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with...
Police: Robber maces employee at Omaha McDonald’s, takes cash drawer
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha McDonald’s was robbed Saturday night. According to Omaha Police, at 9:01 p.m. Saturday officers responded to the McDonald’s near 108th and Q Street in response to a robbery. An employee told police a man walked up to the drive-through window, maced the...
