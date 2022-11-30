ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

The Spun

Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56

Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
DENVER, CO
San Luis Obispo Tribune

The One Giants Contract No One is Talking About (But Should Be)

According to Over the Cap, the New York Giants are projected to have almost $60 million in cap space next year. That number is likely to increase if they, as expected, terminate receiver Kenny Golladay's contract. Depending on when the Giants dump that horrific contract, the Giants could save an additional $6.7 million (pre-June 1) or $13.5 million (post-June 1, which is the more likely scenario).
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Aaron Judge's market down to two teams with a massive deal already been offered

It looks like the MLB free agency market for superstar Aaron Judge may be a two-team race, and one of them has reportedly already offered a historic deal. The MLB winter meetings are just a week away and the MLB hot stove speculation is hot and heavy. However, there is no story bigger than Aaron Judge’s decision about his future. The reigning American League MVP being available after winning the award is a rarity, but the New York Yankees star is no flash in the pan. He is one of the best players in the sport ad in the midst of his prime. Meaning the suitors for his services is pretty deep.
NEW YORK STATE
NBC Connecticut

Cowboys Defensive End DeMarcus Lawrence Uses Platform to Help Texas Youth

Football players do more than just lift their teammates – they lift their communities, too, especially during times of strife and challenge. During 2020, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence used his platform as a professional NFL player to assist essential workers in their businesses and in the community.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Yankees 'in on' pursuing top two free-agent starting pitchers

The New York Yankees are reportedly putting in the necessary work to land one of the top pitchers available in MLB free agency. This is a big off-season for the Yankees. The team has one of the better rosters in baseball, but they are still a piece or two away from being a serious contender for a World Series title. That fact became clear when they were swept right out of the postseason by the eventual champions, the Houston Astros.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

