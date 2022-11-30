ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Connecticut

Powell's Inflation Remarks Are a ‘Green Light' to Stay in Stocks, Jim Cramer Says

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday said that Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's inflation remarks the day before confirmed that inventors shouldn't exit the market over recession fears. Nevertheless, reading the "Fed tea leaves" will continue to be critical for determining which areas of the economy will be crushed by the...
NBC Connecticut

Goldman Sachs Warns Traders of Shrinking Bonus Pool as Wall Street Hunkers Down

Goldman Sachs traders and salespeople will have to contend with a bonus pool that's at least 10% smaller than last year, despite producing more revenue this year, according to people with knowledge of the situation. Goldman began informing executives in its markets division this week to expect a smaller bonus...
NBC Connecticut

President Biden Signs Bill Into Law Averting Rail Worker Strike

[The stream has ended. Read CNBC's coverage of Biden signing the bill here. An earlier version of this story is below.]. President Joe Biden signed a bill into law making a rail strike illegal, preventing workers from walking off the job weeks before the holiday season. Despite his history as...
DELAWARE STATE
NBC Connecticut

Mark Cuban: Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Should Be ‘Afraid of Going to Jail'

Billionaire Mark Cuban isn't giving up on crypto, despite the implosion of FTX, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges. However, Cuban says former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried should be "afraid of going to jail for a long time," in an interview with TMZ. "I talked to the guy and...
NBC Connecticut

Mark Mobius Predicts Bitcoin Could Crash 40% to $10,000 Next Year

Bitcoin could crash to $10,000, a more than 40% plunge from current prices, veteran investor Mark Mobius told CNBC on Thursday. While Mobius expects bitcoin to hover around its current $17,000 level, the move to $10,000 could happen in 2023, he said. If Mobius's $10,000 call materializes, it will add...

