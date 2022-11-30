Read full article on original website
PsyPost
Highly ruminative individuals with depression exhibit abnormalities in the neural processing of gastric interoception
Major depressive disorder is associated with altered interoception — or the ability to sense the internal state of your body. Now, new brain imaging research provides evidence that depressed individuals tend to exhibit “faulty” neural processing of gastric interoception, particularly among those with high levels of rumination. The findings have been published in the Journal of Psychiatric Research.
Medical News Today
Does having dementia affect a person's life expectancy?
Dementia is a progressive condition that involves severe impairments in cognitive functioning and changes in behavior. Although treatments can help to alleviate the symptoms of dementia, the condition is progressive and eventually leads to death. Most dementia-related deaths are due to the underlying cause of dementia or complications resulting from...
8 often-overlooked signs of autism that are most common in women, according to specialists
Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is more difficult to identify in women than it is in men. This is because diagnostic criteria for autism was historically created with men in mind. Below, we've outlined the signs of autism in women and people assigned female at birth. Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is...
MedicalXpress
Short term memory problems can be improved with laser therapy, according to new study
Laser light therapy has been shown to be effective in improving short term memory in a study published in Science Advances. Scientists at the University of Birmingham in the U.K. and Beijing Normal University in China, demonstrated that the therapy, which is non-invasive, could improve short term, or working memory in people by up to 25%.
MedicalXpress
Immune system irregularities found in women with postpartum mood disorders
Women with prolonged mental health problems up to three years after childbirth may be suffering from irregular immune system responses, according to new research by Cedars-Sinai investigators. The findings are published in the American Journal of Reproductive Immunology. "We found that women who had clinically elevated symptoms of depression, anxiety,...
MedicalXpress
Having hypermobile joints may increase the risk for depression and anxiety in adolescents
A link has been found between joint hypermobility and the emergence of depression and anxiety in adolescence, according to a new study by Brighton and Sussex Medical School (BSMS) published in BMJ Open. Researchers found that young people with joint hypermobility were more likely to have depression and anxiety, and...
MedicalXpress
Buprenorphine, not methadone, may be safer treatment for opioid-use disorder during pregnancy
People with opioid-use disorder who are pregnant may have more favorable neonatal health outcomes when using buprenorphine, an active ingredient in suboxone and other medications approved for treatment of opioid-use disorder, compared with methadone, according to a Rutgers researcher. The study, conducted at Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical...
MedicalXpress
Muscle wasting severity linked to type, size and location of tumor in mice
About 80% of people with cancer suffer from significant muscle wasting, or loss of muscle tissue, and 30% of these patients die from this condition. New research in mice finds that the severity of muscle wasting is related to the type, size and location of the tumor. "Muscle wasting, and...
MedicalXpress
National study suggests new vaccine is needed to prevent childhood pneumonia
Vaccine-resistant pneumonia has increased since a vaccine targeting 13 serotypes of the Streptococcus pneumoniae bacteria was introduced into the Australian routine childhood immunization program. The current vaccine against bacterial pneumonia is not providing optimal protection to Australian children, a national study by medical researchers from UNSW Sydney and multiple leading...
MedicalXpress
Seizures seem tied to faster decline in people with dementia
Dementia patients who suffer from seizures tend to decline faster and die younger, according to a new study that urges caregivers to watch for these sudden brain changes. "Our hope is that controlling seizures by prescribing antiseizure medications to these patients will slow down the progression of cognitive impairment," said Dr. Ifrah Zawar, lead study author and an assistant professor at the University of Virginia School of Medicine.
Medical News Today
What to know about combined type ADHD
Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a neurodevelopmental condition that can affect a person’s behavior. Combined type ADHD occurs when an individual has both inattentive and hyperactive-impulsive symptoms. ADHD is a behavioral condition that can feature a variety of symptoms. The three hallmark symptoms of ADHD are inattention, hyperactivity,...
MedicalXpress
New study puts gut microbiome at the center of Parkinson's disease pathogenesis
New research from the University of Alabama at Birmingham says the gut microbiome is involved in multiple pathways in the pathogenesis of Parkinson's disease. The findings, published in Nature Communications, show a wide imbalance in microbiome composition in persons with Parkinson's disease. The study is the largest microbiome study conducted at the highest resolution.
Medical News Today
What is the relationship between ADHD and tics?
Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and tic disorders, such as Tourette’s syndrome, frequently co-occur. A person with both ADHD and tics can receive treatment to help them manage symptoms of both conditions. ADHD is a neurodevelopmental condition that. issues with attention and impulse control. While ADHD itself does not...
MedicalXpress
Prevalence of 'meth' heart failure now seen in a wide range of socioeconomic and racial groups
Rates of heart failure associated with the growing illicit use of the stimulant drug methamphetamine, or meth for short, are rising worldwide and now affect a wide range of socio-economic and racial groups, finds a review of the available evidence, published online in the journal Heart. Meth heart failure is...
MedicalXpress
New evidence questions the assumptions about pain in autism
People with autism have normal pain thresholds but increased sensitivity to painful stimuli, concludes a study in PAIN. "This evidence demonstrating enhanced pain sensitivity warrants changing the common belief that autistic individuals experience less pain," according to the report by Prof. Irit Weissman-Fogel of University of Haifa, Israel, and colleagues. They believe their findings highlight the need for increased awareness, which may impact effective treatment of pain in people with autism.
MedicalXpress
Immune T cell defense is coping with COVID-19 variants of concern (for now)
Immune T cells are continuing to target the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern, although mutations are making some T cells less effective, according to new research. Published in Nature Immunology, researchers from the University of Birmingham have shown that human T cell immunity is currently coping with mutations...
Teenage brains aged faster during the pandemic from stress, anxiety: study
After comparing pre-pandemic MRI scans of older teens to scans taken during COVID-19, researchers at Stanford University discovered the pandemic aged teens' brains by about three years.
MedicalXpress
Overweight women may be at highest risk of long COVID—new research
While hundreds of thousands of people are still getting COVID every day across the globe, reassuringly, the number of people dying as a result of the infection has dropped significantly thanks to effective vaccines and treatments. Yet for many people, the consequences of COVID continue well beyond the initial infection,...
MedicalXpress
Common immune cells found to sometimes prevent intestinal healing
B cells are critical to the proper functioning of the immune system. However, researchers at Karolinska Institutet have shown that they can sometimes do more harm than good, as their numbers greatly increase after bowel damage, preventing the tissue from healing. The results, which are presented in the journal Immunity, can be of significance to the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.
Medical News Today
The best sleep aids for chronic insomnia
Insomnia is a common sleep disorder that people associate with trouble falling asleep, waking in the middle of sleep, or not getting a restful sleep. Some medications may help someone with chronic insomnia, but a person should exercise caution when using them for a long period. Several prescription sleep aids...
