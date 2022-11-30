Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
3 Waste Removal Services Stocks to Watch Amid Industry Challenges
RSG - Free Report) , Clean Harbors, Inc. (. are some stocks likely to gain from the abovementioned factors. The Zacks Waste Removal Services industry comprises companies engaged in the collection, transportation, treatment, disposal, inspection and regulation of any form of waste. The companies serve residential, municipal, commercial and industrial customers in the United States and internationally. Some industry participants provide non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico, while others provide waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. Some industry players operate as environmental infrastructure and solutions companies, providing water handling and recycling solutions.
Zacks.com
5 Relative Price Strength Stocks That Are Good Investments
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech at the Brookings Institution, where he indicated that the magnitude of the interest rate hike is likely to be reduced from December — did wonders for the stock market. The dovish comments provided a late boost to an already winning November, with the S&P 500 climbing 5.4% for the month.
Zacks.com
Hudson Technologies (HDSN) Hits 52-Week High: What's Driving It?
HDSN - Free Report) scaled a fresh 52-week high of $11.85 on Nov 28, before closing the session at $10.86. The company, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has a market capitalization of around $509 million. HDSN’s long-term expected growth rate of 30% is higher than the industry’s growth projection of 16%.
Zacks.com
Stanley Black (SWK) Shares Plunge 57% YTD Amid Headwinds
SWK - Free Report) have lost 56.7% in the year-to-date period compared with the industry’s 41.8% decline. Supply-chain disruptions, raw material cost inflation, foreign currency headwinds and weakness in the Tools & Outdoor segment have been weighing on the stock’s performance. Supply-chain restrictions, primarily semiconductor constraints and logistics...
Zacks.com
3 Momentum Anomaly Stocks to Buy as Markets Await Jobs Data
The broader equity indices declined in the past few trading sessions as investors remained wary of the latest jobs data. The jobs data, slated to be released later today, is widely expected to offer cues to the Fed’s rate hike program with key insights into the labor market and data related to non-farm payrolls, hourly wages and the unemployment rate. As the Fed has vowed to continue its aggressive stance to curb inflation, markets await clarity on the future rate hike program and its likely impact on the economy. With uncertainty becoming the norm of the day, investors often seek to employ time-tested winning strategies to fetch sustained profits. One of the most successful game plans to beat the blues is to bet on momentum stocks when value or growth investing fails to generate the desired profits.
Zacks.com
Splunk (SPLK) Q3 Earnings Beat on Solid Revenues, Shares Up
SPLK - Free Report) reported solid third-quarter fiscal 2023 results (ended Oct 31, 2022), beating both the bottom-line and top-line estimates driven by healthy demand trends. The company is improving the resilience and security of its critical system and driving efficiencies within its own internal operation. The strong quarterly performance buoyed investor sentiments as share prices soared 17.8% post earnings release to close at $91.49 on Dec 1, 2022.
Zacks.com
Humana (HUM) Ups '23 Medicare Advantage Membership Growth View
HUM - Free Report) recently raised its membership growth outlook for 2023. A better-than-expected sales witnessed so far in the current enrollment period and modestly favorable retention are expected to support the growth. The company hiked its 2023 individual Medicare Advantage membership growth guidance to a minimum of 500,000 members,...
Zacks.com
Did a Move to Buy Global Stocks Happen? Zacks DEC Market Strategy
The following is an excerpt from Zacks Chief Strategist John Blank’s full Dec Market Strategy report To access the full PDF, click here. I. Start with Investigating the Top 10 World ETFs on Zacks.com. Across the last month, as the following Top 10 World ETF table shows, stock market...
Zacks.com
4 Stocks to Buy on Rise in Personal Income and Spending
Inflation is still at multi-year highs but the good sign is that it has been cooling lately. As a result, there has been a slight relief, which has allowed people to spend more freely. At the same time, higher demand for goods has so far helped some major sectors from collapsing under inflationary pressures.
Zacks.com
EnerSys (ENS) Now Trades Above Golden Cross: Time to Buy?
ENS - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, ENS's 50-day simple moving average crossed above its 200-day simple moving average, known as a "golden cross." Considered an important signifier for a bullish breakout, a...
Zacks.com
5 Top Stocks to Gain From Strong Consumer Spending Trends
Households in the United States had increased spending in October, banking on a jump in income and easing inflation. Per the Commerce Department, consumer outlays advanced at a seasonally adjusted 0.8% in October compared to the prior month and registered the strongest gain since June. Households, in reality, had spent...
Zacks.com
5 Dividend-Paying Multiline Insurers for a Stable Portfolio
MET - Free Report) , Prudential Financial Inc. (. PRU - Free Report) , The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (. HIG - Free Report) , MGIC Investment Corporation (. ), who have an impressive dividend history, continue to offer a stable income. By virtue of the nature of their...
Zacks.com
TC Energy (TRP) Expects Greater 2023 Costs for Coastal Project
TRP - Free Report) declared that it anticipates its comparable EBITDA to rise 5-7% in 2023. The company also forecasts costs related to its long-delayed Coastal GasLink pipeline project to increase substantially. The 670-km Coastal GasLink pipeline, which was first announced in 2018, is being constructed for transporting natural gas...
Zacks.com
3 Top Market-Beating Stocks to Buy in December for More Growth
The bullish reaction to Jay Powell’s speech sent the S&P 500 above its 200-day moving average for the first time since April. Wall Street bulls held their ground on Thursday and Friday, even though some selling returned following a strong November jobs report. Traders currently put an 80% chance...
Zacks.com
Splunk Earnings Spark Software
KO - Free Report) is merely off its all-time high by 5%. Meanwhile,like most high-valuation industry groups in 2022, the Internet – Software Group has been punished over the past year. Year-to-date, the Internet Software Industry Group is lower by nearly 60% - racking up losses equating to more than four times that of the S&P 500 Index. As investors look ahead to 2023, they should ask themselves: “Is the Internet – Software Group a victim to general market circumstances, or is the poor price action representative of group-specific problems?”
Zacks.com
Fortune Brands (FBHS) to Buy Assa Abloy's Emtek, Yale Brands
FBHS - Free Report) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the Emtek and Schaub premium door and cabinet hardware business and the Yale and August smart residential business in the United States and Canada from Assa Abloy, Inc. The transaction is valued at $800 million in cash or...
Zacks.com
What's in Store for Consolidated Edison (ED) in Q3 Earnings?
ED - Free Report) is scheduled to release third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 3, after market close. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 10.34%. However, Consolidated Edison came up with a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 5.65%. Let’s discuss the factors that are likely...
Zacks.com
Stocks to Remain Flat in 2023? ETF Strategies to Win
As we all know, Wall Street is under extreme pressure this year. The S&P 500 is off about 17% this year (as of Nov 29, 2022). Heightened rising rate worries amid super-hawkish Fed cues, red-hot inflation, China’s continuing zero-Covid restrictions, supply-chain woes and the Russia-Ukraine war have dampened Wall Street this year. The index even saw the worst start to a year since 1939.
Zacks.com
Top Stock Reports for Apple, IBM & Elevance Health
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Apple Inc. (AAPL), International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) and Elevance Health Inc. (ELV). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Zacks.com
3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Global Partners LP (GLP)
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's growth...
Comments / 0