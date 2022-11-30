Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
The richest person in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Three dead following boating accident in OklahomaLimitless Production Group LLCGuthrie, OK
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childR.A. HeimOklahoma City, OK
Related
KOCO
Norman bridge closing due to structural concerns, city announces
NORMAN, Okla. — A bridge in Norman will be closed starting Thursday evening because of serious structural concerns. Norman officials said the 60th Avenue Northeast bridge over Rock Creek Road, which is between Rock Creek and Tecumseh roads, will be closed at 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, because of serious structural concerns. They said the concern was discovered after multiple inspections.
okcfox.com
1 injured after fire destroys repair shop in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Firefighters responded to a fire at a lawn motor repair shop near Spencer on Saturday. Officials say one person was found on scene with burn injuries and was transported to the hospital. Reports say the building was completely destroyed.
Power restored to thousands of Yukon residents
According to Oklahoma Gas and Electric, there are around 3,022 residents without power in Yukon.
Del City residents told to evacuate after massive house fire
Some Del City residents were told to evacuate after a large house fire was fueled by the wind.
okctalk.com
QuikTrip moving forward with area plans
As we were first to report, QT is planning to expand to our area with Travel Centers on the southwest corner of NW 27th & I-35 in Moore and on the southwest corner of Hefner & I-35 in north OKC. The company has purchased the property at both locations and...
405magazine.com
16 Things to Do in OKC This Weekend: December 1-4
Now that Thanksgiving is over, the holiday season is in full swing! Oklahoma City has tons of festive events happening this weekend that are ideal for family and friends to come together and spread some cheer. Chisholm Creek Christmas Village | Dec. 2. Loads of Christmas fun will be at...
Neighbors outraged over OKC rental property operating without required license for over a year
In the last year, northwest Oklahoma City neighbors have noticed dozens of news faces coming and going on one property without a clue why.
One person killed after crash on NW 39th Expressway and West I-44
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- OHP has confirmed a one vehicle fatality on NW 39th Expressway and West I-44 in Oklahoma City early Saturday morning. Investigators arrived to the scene with the person dead on arrival. The age of the victim is around their 30s. Identification of the person has yet to be determined. The cause of […]
Judge rules in Oklahoma Turnpike Authority Open Meeting Act violation trial
The latest battle between the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) and residents against the OTA's expansion plan has come to a close in a Cleveland County court room Thursday.
okcfox.com
Section of Northwest Expressway renamed in honor of fallen Lt. Shirley Lanning
CANADIAN COUNTY (KOKH) — A section of Northwest Expressway was dedicated to the memory of a Canadian County Sheriff's Office lieutenant on Wednesday. Lt. Shirley Lanning was killed in a car crash on February 14, 2020 while on duty. “We are extremely grateful to the Department of Transportation and...
Adams Tower to be demolished on OU campus
Alumni of the University of Oklahoma will soon say goodbye to a place that held a lot of memories on the Norman campus.
Veteran tiny homes project has residents concerned
A debate is unfolding in a historic northeast Oklahoma City neighborhood over a proposed residential project for homeless veterans.
okcfox.com
Third annual FOX 25 Holiday Bike Drive gets underway
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The third annual FOX 25 Holiday Bike Drive launches on Thursday. The drive helps get bikes to kids in need during the holiday season. This year’s bike drive is dedicated to John Ballard, the late director of OK Bikes4Kids, the non-profit that benefits from the drive. Ballard recently lost a battle with cancer.
OKC car custom design company hired for ‘Tulsa King’
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — It looks more like a crime scene, rather than a scene from a television series. “I thought it was a scam, because we have never done any work for a film industry before, and we talked about what they needed done and it was a challenge, and they needed work done in such a short notice,” said Owner of Superior Customs Daniel Barraza.
okcfox.com
OKCPD searching for vehicle involved in deadly hit and run accident
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Investigators with the Oklahoma City Police Department (OKCPD) are asking for the public's help in locating the suspect in a deadly hit and run. The accident occurred Nov. 22 around 6 p.m. in the 4300 block of W. Reno. Police say the female victim and...
okcfox.com
Renderings for multicultural plaza in Capitol Hill unveiled
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Renderings for a multicultural plaza to be built in Oklahoma City's historic Capitol Hill Calle Dos Cinco were unveiled on Thursday. The Oklahoma City Planning Department's Strong Neighborhoods Initiative (SNI) unveiled rendering for a vibrant multicultural plaza to be built on Harvey Ave., in between SW 24th and SW 25th Streets.
okcfox.com
What's Going On: Holiday Fun
We are taking a look at some great events for all the holiday fun!. Find the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort at 777 Grand Casino Blvd., Shawnee, Oklahoma. *THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY GRAND CASINO HOTEL AND RESORT.
news9.com
More Than 50 Artists, Vendors Expected At First Americans Museum Winter Holiday Market
People can stop by the First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City to visit its Winter Holiday Market Saturday afternoon. The event is expected to start with a story time at 1 p.m. More than 50 artists and vendors will be at the museum offering art and goods from First American...
eastcoasttraveller.com
8 Best Restaurants And Bars In Oklahoma City
Located in the heart of Downtown OKC's Film Row, the new Bar Arbolada is a stylish establishment in its own right. The place features an extensive wine list and a small plate menu from Chef Tehra Thorp. The bar features a sleek white marble countertop and brass back bar fixtures. The menu consists of Spanish-inspired dishes and top-notch cocktails. The bar's low prices make it a popular hangout for locals and tourists.
News On 6
Crews Respond To 5 Car Crash In NW OKC
Emergency crews responded to a five car crash in northwest Oklahoma City on Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened near NW 50th St. and Portland Ave. around 2:30 p.m. No word on any injuries at this time.
Comments / 0