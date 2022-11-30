ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmond, OK

KOCO

Norman bridge closing due to structural concerns, city announces

NORMAN, Okla. — A bridge in Norman will be closed starting Thursday evening because of serious structural concerns. Norman officials said the 60th Avenue Northeast bridge over Rock Creek Road, which is between Rock Creek and Tecumseh roads, will be closed at 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, because of serious structural concerns. They said the concern was discovered after multiple inspections.
NORMAN, OK
okctalk.com

QuikTrip moving forward with area plans

As we were first to report, QT is planning to expand to our area with Travel Centers on the southwest corner of NW 27th & I-35 in Moore and on the southwest corner of Hefner & I-35 in north OKC. The company has purchased the property at both locations and...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
405magazine.com

16 Things to Do in OKC This Weekend: December 1-4

Now that Thanksgiving is over, the holiday season is in full swing! Oklahoma City has tons of festive events happening this weekend that are ideal for family and friends to come together and spread some cheer. Chisholm Creek Christmas Village | Dec. 2. Loads of Christmas fun will be at...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

One person killed after crash on NW 39th Expressway and West I-44

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- OHP has confirmed a one vehicle fatality on NW 39th Expressway and West I-44 in Oklahoma City early Saturday morning. Investigators arrived to the scene with the person dead on arrival. The age of the victim is around their 30s. Identification of the person has yet to be determined. The cause of […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Section of Northwest Expressway renamed in honor of fallen Lt. Shirley Lanning

CANADIAN COUNTY (KOKH) — A section of Northwest Expressway was dedicated to the memory of a Canadian County Sheriff's Office lieutenant on Wednesday. Lt. Shirley Lanning was killed in a car crash on February 14, 2020 while on duty. “We are extremely grateful to the Department of Transportation and...
okcfox.com

Third annual FOX 25 Holiday Bike Drive gets underway

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The third annual FOX 25 Holiday Bike Drive launches on Thursday. The drive helps get bikes to kids in need during the holiday season. This year’s bike drive is dedicated to John Ballard, the late director of OK Bikes4Kids, the non-profit that benefits from the drive. Ballard recently lost a battle with cancer.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KRMG

OKC car custom design company hired for ‘Tulsa King’

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — It looks more like a crime scene, rather than a scene from a television series. “I thought it was a scam, because we have never done any work for a film industry before, and we talked about what they needed done and it was a challenge, and they needed work done in such a short notice,” said Owner of Superior Customs Daniel Barraza.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Renderings for multicultural plaza in Capitol Hill unveiled

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Renderings for a multicultural plaza to be built in Oklahoma City's historic Capitol Hill Calle Dos Cinco were unveiled on Thursday. The Oklahoma City Planning Department's Strong Neighborhoods Initiative (SNI) unveiled rendering for a vibrant multicultural plaza to be built on Harvey Ave., in between SW 24th and SW 25th Streets.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

What's Going On: Holiday Fun

We are taking a look at some great events for all the holiday fun!. Find the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort at 777 Grand Casino Blvd., Shawnee, Oklahoma. *THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY GRAND CASINO HOTEL AND RESORT.
SHAWNEE, OK
eastcoasttraveller.com

8 Best Restaurants And Bars In Oklahoma City

Located in the heart of Downtown OKC's Film Row, the new Bar Arbolada is a stylish establishment in its own right. The place features an extensive wine list and a small plate menu from Chef Tehra Thorp. The bar features a sleek white marble countertop and brass back bar fixtures. The menu consists of Spanish-inspired dishes and top-notch cocktails. The bar's low prices make it a popular hangout for locals and tourists.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Crews Respond To 5 Car Crash In NW OKC

Emergency crews responded to a five car crash in northwest Oklahoma City on Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened near NW 50th St. and Portland Ave. around 2:30 p.m. No word on any injuries at this time.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

