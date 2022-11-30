Read full article on original website
Stafford Students Visit Field Of Dreams – And Love It
TOMS RIVER – An excited group of Stafford Township students with multiple disabilities enjoyed a field trip made of the kind of dreams every kid longs for. The RWJBarnabas Field of Dreams complex opened earlier this year and has already established itself as a big hit throughout the state. While there’s plenty to do for adults and children with special needs, there’s also an emphasis on facilitating an inclusive environment.
Police investigating ‘potential incident’ at Vineland school
Police are investigating a potential incident at one of Vineland’s public schools, police said. “We are investigating a potential incident at one of the Vineland Public Schools,” the department said in a release. “We take every report seriously and investigate every incident fully with the support of the Vineland Public Schools.”
Ocean County College Will Welcome New President in 2023
Jon H. Larson will retire from his role as president of Ocean County College next year after more than two decades. On July 1, 2023, OCC will welcome Pamela Monaco as its new president, while Larson will continue, for two years, to work for the college as a part-time consultant.
House Moved Through Several Towns For Family In Need
MANCHESTER – Normally, Northern Habitat for Humanity calls on their volunteer and support sponsors to build a new home for a family in need but they recently had a unique experience thanks to a family who donated a modular home. The house was recently transported from Normandy Beach to...
Billboard Truck Displays Hateful, Anti-Islamic Messages Targeting NJ Mosques
A truck was seen driving around New Jersey displaying digital billboards featuring hateful messages aimed at Islamic centers — leading a town to take action. An unknown driver took the hate on wheels to two Middlesex County mosques to disturb worshippers on Saturday, the 14th anniversary of an attack on Hindus in Mumbai — India’s largest city — by Pakistani radicals that killed nearly 200. The rationale behind the anti-Islamic perplexed some in the community.
LBI Resident Brings Awareness to Grandparents Raising Grandchildren
Nearly 1.1 million non-working American grandparents are the primary providers for their grandchildren under the age of 18. Beth Jester is one of them. Jester, who owns a home in the Brighton Beach section of Long Beach Township but lives most of the year in Bucks County, Pa., and her husband became parents to their grandchildren seven years ago when they took in their almost 3-year-old granddaughter and 4-month-old grandson.
Dredging Mobilization Begins in Tuckerton
During Tuckerton’s Nov. 21 council meeting, Borough Clerk Jenny Gleghorn responded to questions emailed from Tuckerton Beach Association President Pete Gioello regarding dredging progress. Dredging was supposed to begin Nov. 14, but was delayed one week, she explained. “They started mobilization today. They put some of their stuff down...
I Keep Hearing About it, But When? Chick-fil-A in Toms River, NJ
I can't even believe it, I've been writing for years we need another Chick-fil-A in Ocean County, other than Brick and Manahawkin, and it might be happening. It is happening, but just when?. There's one in Brick. One would be awesome in Lacey, Bayville, Beachwood, or Toms River. Manahawkin recently...
Popular Mexican restaurant chain expands in NJ
A Mexican restaurant known for its scratch kitchen and margaritas announced a franchise agreement that will include existing restaurants in Toms River and Metuchen add three new locations by 2028. Margaritas Mexican Restaurants got started in 1986 with colorful atmosphere that attempts to be authentic while serving up Mexican dishes...
A Fun and Fantastic Holiday Light Drive-Thru in Ocean County, NJ
More and more holiday light drive-thru spectaculars are becoming so popular. This is an awesome idea for a fun way to raise money. You know how much I love these beautiful holiday light spectacular drive-thrus. It is a fun way to spend time with the family, the whole family. It doesn't matter the age of your kids, they will love it.
South Jersey’s best high school marching band of 2022 is ...
Millville High School band director Rob DeSantis knew he was armed with some amazing, experienced musicians heading into the 2022 season. So, just a year after earning the title of Tournament of Bands Region 1 Group 4A Champions, DeSantis decided to up the ante.
Jersey Proud: Giant 'Elf on the Shelf' popping across Garden State communities
A supersized "Elf on the Shelf" is popping up across some communities in New Jersey. As of Thursday, a giant 12-foot elf was sitting on the roof of a building in downtown Red Bank. Over the last few years, Saxum Real Estate has been playing "Elf on the Shelf" at...
The Grinch Arrested Again In Southern Ocean County
STAFFORD – The Grinch is back at it again trying to steal Christmas, this time he was caught green-handed at Southern Regional High School. The Grinch was seen making his way into the halls until Officer Stanziano and Officer Woodring came to the rescue. In a video posted on the Stafford Police, officers were able to capture him before he could steal Christmas.
Officers Catch Woman In 20-Foot Fall From Ledge Of AC Expressway
A 41-year-old suicidal woman who lost her balance while trying to make her way off of a ledge on the Atlantic City Expressway was caught during her 20-foot fall by a New Jersey State trooper, authorities said. Troopers responding to reports of a suicidal person near mile marker 41 in...
Portnoy Solves Pizza Rivalry At Burlington County Flea Market
A pizza rivalry at either end of a flea market was uncovered by Dave Portnoy's One Bite reviews in Burlington County. First, the reviewer from Barstool Sports tried a bite of Kate & Al's Pizza Pies. It was a cold slice of tomato pizza which he tried while marveling at their 65-year-old storefront sign. "That sign is awesome," he said, before rating the slice as 7.4. If it was hot, it'd get a 7.7, Portnoy said.
No shave November raises $15,000 for firefighter battling cancer
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ – You might have seen officers from the Manchester Police Department with a little fuzz on their faces in November, but it was for a good cause, No Shave November. This year, in the Second Annual No Shave November for the Manchester Township Police Department, officers raised $15,000 to help a local firefighter in his battle with cancer. “We are proud to announce that the Manchester Township Police Foundation, the Manchester Township PBA #246, and a few generous members of the community raised a total of $15,000 for Firefighter/EMT Dan Mechkowski of the Manchester Township Emergency Services Division,” The post No shave November raises $15,000 for firefighter battling cancer appeared first on Shore News Network.
Aldi grocery store announces opening date in Brick, NJ
A supermarket chain is announcing the opening date of its new location in Brick Township. Aldi will be relocating the current operations at their location on Van Zile Road to the new Route 70 West commercial development where a sports complex also will be built. Aldi said that the new...
Hundreds Of Dogs Discovered In Ocean County Puppy Mill, Two Charged
BRICK – The stench of feces and dead animals was overwhelming as authorities wearing hazmat suits from multiple agencies responded to the 100 block of Arrowhead Park Drive in the township. What they found was more than 180 animals, some barely alive and some dead, at a ranch style...
Southern NJ-based Movie Theater Group Buys Another Cinema With Plans to Revive It
If you're a fan of going to a theater to see a movie, this will be exciting news for you: it appears that another old, shuttered movie theater in South Jersey is coming back to life. And the group behind the effort is no stranger to turning failing, dilapidated theaters...
This Jersey Shore Restaurant Has the Most Amazing Reviews for Christmas Dinner
If you're looking for something extraordinary this year and want to go out to eat for Christmas Eve or Christmas, this place is just amazing with the reviews. If you've never been to this restaurant you are missing out. It is one of those restaurants that look like something that would be in a movie or magazine.
