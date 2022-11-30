MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ – You might have seen officers from the Manchester Police Department with a little fuzz on their faces in November, but it was for a good cause, No Shave November. This year, in the Second Annual No Shave November for the Manchester Township Police Department, officers raised $15,000 to help a local firefighter in his battle with cancer. “We are proud to announce that the Manchester Township Police Foundation, the Manchester Township PBA #246, and a few generous members of the community raised a total of $15,000 for Firefighter/EMT Dan Mechkowski of the Manchester Township Emergency Services Division,” The post No shave November raises $15,000 for firefighter battling cancer appeared first on Shore News Network.

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO