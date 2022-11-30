ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
Jersey Shore Online

Stafford Students Visit Field Of Dreams – And Love It

TOMS RIVER – An excited group of Stafford Township students with multiple disabilities enjoyed a field trip made of the kind of dreams every kid longs for. The RWJBarnabas Field of Dreams complex opened earlier this year and has already established itself as a big hit throughout the state. While there’s plenty to do for adults and children with special needs, there’s also an emphasis on facilitating an inclusive environment.
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
BreakingAC

Police investigating ‘potential incident’ at Vineland school

Police are investigating a potential incident at one of Vineland’s public schools, police said. “We are investigating a potential incident at one of the Vineland Public Schools,” the department said in a release. “We take every report seriously and investigate every incident fully with the support of the Vineland Public Schools.”
VINELAND, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Ocean County College Will Welcome New President in 2023

Jon H. Larson will retire from his role as president of Ocean County College next year after more than two decades. On July 1, 2023, OCC will welcome Pamela Monaco as its new president, while Larson will continue, for two years, to work for the college as a part-time consultant.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
NBC New York

Billboard Truck Displays Hateful, Anti-Islamic Messages Targeting NJ Mosques

A truck was seen driving around New Jersey displaying digital billboards featuring hateful messages aimed at Islamic centers — leading a town to take action. An unknown driver took the hate on wheels to two Middlesex County mosques to disturb worshippers on Saturday, the 14th anniversary of an attack on Hindus in Mumbai — India’s largest city — by Pakistani radicals that killed nearly 200. The rationale behind the anti-Islamic perplexed some in the community.
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ
thesandpaper.net

LBI Resident Brings Awareness to Grandparents Raising Grandchildren

Nearly 1.1 million non-working American grandparents are the primary providers for their grandchildren under the age of 18. Beth Jester is one of them. Jester, who owns a home in the Brighton Beach section of Long Beach Township but lives most of the year in Bucks County, Pa., and her husband became parents to their grandchildren seven years ago when they took in their almost 3-year-old granddaughter and 4-month-old grandson.
LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Dredging Mobilization Begins in Tuckerton

During Tuckerton’s Nov. 21 council meeting, Borough Clerk Jenny Gleghorn responded to questions emailed from Tuckerton Beach Association President Pete Gioello regarding dredging progress. Dredging was supposed to begin Nov. 14, but was delayed one week, she explained. “They started mobilization today. They put some of their stuff down...
TUCKERTON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Popular Mexican restaurant chain expands in NJ

A Mexican restaurant known for its scratch kitchen and margaritas announced a franchise agreement that will include existing restaurants in Toms River and Metuchen add three new locations by 2028. Margaritas Mexican Restaurants got started in 1986 with colorful atmosphere that attempts to be authentic while serving up Mexican dishes...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
92.7 WOBM

A Fun and Fantastic Holiday Light Drive-Thru in Ocean County, NJ

More and more holiday light drive-thru spectaculars are becoming so popular. This is an awesome idea for a fun way to raise money. You know how much I love these beautiful holiday light spectacular drive-thrus. It is a fun way to spend time with the family, the whole family. It doesn't matter the age of your kids, they will love it.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

The Grinch Arrested Again In Southern Ocean County

STAFFORD – The Grinch is back at it again trying to steal Christmas, this time he was caught green-handed at Southern Regional High School. The Grinch was seen making his way into the halls until Officer Stanziano and Officer Woodring came to the rescue. In a video posted on the Stafford Police, officers were able to capture him before he could steal Christmas.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Portnoy Solves Pizza Rivalry At Burlington County Flea Market

A pizza rivalry at either end of a flea market was uncovered by Dave Portnoy's One Bite reviews in Burlington County. First, the reviewer from Barstool Sports tried a bite of Kate & Al's Pizza Pies. It was a cold slice of tomato pizza which he tried while marveling at their 65-year-old storefront sign. "That sign is awesome," he said, before rating the slice as 7.4. If it was hot, it'd get a 7.7, Portnoy said.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

No shave November raises $15,000 for firefighter battling cancer

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ – You might have seen officers from the Manchester Police Department with a little fuzz on their faces in November, but it was for a good cause, No Shave November. This year, in the Second Annual No Shave November for the Manchester Township Police Department, officers raised $15,000 to help a local firefighter in his battle with cancer. “We are proud to announce that the Manchester Township Police Foundation, the Manchester Township PBA #246, and a few generous members of the community raised a total of $15,000 for Firefighter/EMT Dan Mechkowski of the Manchester Township Emergency Services Division,” The post No shave November raises $15,000 for firefighter battling cancer appeared first on Shore News Network.
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Aldi grocery store announces opening date in Brick, NJ

A supermarket chain is announcing the opening date of its new location in Brick Township. Aldi will be relocating the current operations at their location on Van Zile Road to the new Route 70 West commercial development where a sports complex also will be built. Aldi said that the new...
BRICK, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy