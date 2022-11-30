Read full article on original website
Winter Storm Warning issued for Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 14:06:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-05 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet and ice are expected or occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. Target Area: Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Additional snow accumulations up to 2 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AKST Monday. * IMPACTS...Power outages are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 14:06:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-05 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet and ice are expected or occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. Target Area: Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Additional snow accumulations up to 3 inches, heaviest north and east of Noatak, and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AKST Monday. * IMPACTS...Power outages are possible due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-04 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 PM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon and Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. In Washington, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington and Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 10 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-04 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon. In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Lemhi County, Western Lemhi County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-05 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Lemhi County; Western Lemhi County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SUNDAY TO 8 AM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Shoup, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine, Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and Salmon. * WHEN...From 11 AM Sunday to 8 AM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 14:06:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-05 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST MONDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Additional snow accumulations of up to 2 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AKST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern Sierra Slopes of Inyo County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 13:04:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-05 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Sierra Slopes of Inyo County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow continues to be expected. New snow accumulations of 6-12 inches are possible between 8000 feet and 9000 feet, with well over 1 to 2 feet possible above 9000 feet. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph as well resulting in periods of blowing snow. * WHERE...Eastern Sierra Slopes including Aspendell. * WHEN...Through 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult and dangerous. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches and result in some power outages.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Mono by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 13:30:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-05 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or check with Caltrans at quickmap.dot.ca.gov. Target Area: Mono WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected with a 10-15% chance of lightning. Additional accumulations of 1 to 4 inches below 7000 feet, except 1 to 3 feet above 8000 feet. Wind gusts up to 45 mph with ridge winds of 75-100 mph. * WHERE...Mono County. * WHEN...From 4 AM Saturday to 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will be relatively high (7500- 8500 feet) through Saturday before gradually falling Sunday morning. This will result in significant variations of storm total snowfall between the mountains and communities at lower elevations in Mono county.
Special Weather Statement issued for Ashland, Bayfield, Douglas, Iron by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 21:13:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-02 04:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ashland; Bayfield; Douglas; Iron .A WINTRY MIX AND GUSTY WINDS EXPECTED FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT A light wintry mix, including freezing drizzle, will be possible late Friday afternoon into early evening before the precipitation switches to all snow with a strong cold frontal passage Friday evening. A light glaze and snowfall totals of one to three inches will be possible. Localized higher snowfall will be possible from the Bayfield Peninsula southwest toward Cloverland, Poplar, Wentworth, and possibly to Foxboro, and also in the Hurley, Gile, and Pence area of northern Iron County. Strong northwest winds will develop late Friday evening and cause blowing snow and reduced visibility to a half mile or less. A Winter Weather Advisory may be necessary late Friday into Friday night. Please monitor local media outlets and the National Weather Service for further statements.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lower Clark Fork Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 15:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-05 13:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lower Clark Fork Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM SUNDAY TO 1 PM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Evaro Hill, Highway 200 Thompson Falls to Plains, Highway 200 Trout Creek to Heron, and I-90 Lookout Pass to Haugan. * WHEN...From 3 PM Sunday to 1 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Flood Advisory issued for Monterey by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 17:56:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-03 21:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor for possible road closures. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Monterey FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is expected to continue due to excessive rainfall this evening resulting in hazardous travel conditions along Highway 1 south of Point Lobos. Due to additional rainfall expected over already saturated areas, minor rock and/or mudslides will be possible. * WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following county, Monterey. * WHEN...Until 900 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 552 PM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Tassajara Hot Springs, Lucia, Gorda, Big Sur Village, Esalen Institute, Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park, Partington Ridge, Pico Blanco Campground and Andrew Molera State Park. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Kuskokwim Delta by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 11:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-05 03:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A coastal flood advisory indicates that onshore winds and tides will combine to generate flooding of low areas along the shore. Target Area: Kuskokwim Delta COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SUNDAY TO 3 AM AKST MONDAY The National Weather Service in Anchorage has issued a Coastal Flood Advisory, which is in effect from 11 AM Sunday to 3 AM AKST Monday. * LOCATION...Kuskokwim Delta from Kipnuk to Quinhagak * COASTAL FLOODING...2 to 4 feet above HAT. * TIMING...11 AM Sunday to 3 AM AKST Monday. * IMPACTS...Ice shoves are possible. Residents with interests along the coast should move items well above the normal high tide level.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Beartooth Foothills, Livingston Area, Melville Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 14:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-05 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Beartooth Foothills; Livingston Area; Melville Foothills; Northern Carbon; Northern Park; Northern Stillwater; Northern Sweet Grass; Paradise Valley; Red Lodge Foothills WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SUNDAY TO NOON MST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 4 inches. Locally higher totals possible. * WHERE...A portion of south central Montana. * WHEN...From 2 PM Sunday to Noon MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-05 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Target Area: Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains; Madison River Valley; Northwest Beaverhead County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SUNDAY TO 8 AM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. * WHERE...Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains, Madison River Valley and Northwest Beaverhead County. * WHEN...From 11 AM Sunday to 8 AM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Special Weather Statement issued for Arco, Mud Lake Desert, Bear Lake Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-04 06:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Arco, Mud Lake Desert; Bear Lake Valley; Beaverhead, Lemhi Highlands; Big Lost Highlands, Copper Basin; Blackfoot Mountains; Caribou Range; Challis, Pahsimeroi Valleys; Eastern Magic Valley; Frank Church Wilderness; Franklin, Eastern Oneida Region; Lost River Range; Lost River Valleys; Lower Snake River Plain; Marsh and Arbon Highlands; Raft River Region; Sawtooth, Stanley Basin; Shoshone, Lava Beds; Southern Hills, Albion Mountains; Sun Valley Region; Teton Valley; Upper Snake River Plain; Wood River Foothills ANOTHER ROUND OF SNOW MAY RESULT IN SLICK TRAVEL SUNDAY INTO MONDAY ACROSS SOUTHEAST IDAHO Snow is expected to overspread southeast Idaho from southwest to northeast early Sunday morning, continuing through the day into the evening, and lingering into Monday east of Interstate 15. Accumulations of 1 to 4 inches are generally expected, with locally higher amounts in the mountains above pass level. Forecast confidence is lowest from the eastern Magic Valley and Raft River region into the immediate interstate corridors from Pocatello to Idaho Falls, as marginal temperatures may allow for rain and even freezing rain to mix in during the day Sunday. If this occurs, snow accumulations may be limited to 1 inch or less in these areas. Confidence in freezing rain is low, but even a little bit can make elevated surfaces and roadways slick quickly. While forecast snow totals with this system are modest and much lower compared to the recent winter storm this past week, remember that it doesn`t take much snow to make roads slick. Anyone traveling or commuting across southeast Idaho from early Sunday morning through the Monday morning commute should be prepared for winter driving conditions, especially in mountain areas. Slow down, and allow extra time to reach your destination. Stay tuned for forecast updates from the National Weather Service in Pocatello.
Winter Storm Warning issued for St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 14:06:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-05 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet and ice are expected or occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. Target Area: St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Additional snow accumulation up to 3 inches and ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph. * WHERE...St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AKST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Power outages are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible.
Snow Squall Warning issued for Silver Bow by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 16:56:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-01 17:15:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Extreme Certainty: Likely Target Area: Silver Bow The National Weather Service in Missoula has issued a * Snow Squall Warning for Southeastern Silver Bow County in west central Montana * Until 515 PM MST. * At 455 PM MST, a dangerous snow squall was located along a line extending from near Basin to near Divide, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Whiteout conditions with near zero visibility associated with intense bursts of heavy snow and gusty winds leading to blowing snow. Wind gusts up to 35 mph. SOURCE...Radar and trained spotter. IMPACT...Travel will become difficult and potentially dangerous within minutes. Locations impacted include I-15 south of Butte, I-90 Homestake Pass and Divide. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Slow Down! Rapid changes in visibility and road conditions are expected with this dangerous snow squall. Be alert for sudden whiteout conditions.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains, Canyon Ferry Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 15:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-05 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Target Area: Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains; Canyon Ferry Area; Elkhorn and Boulder Mountains; Gallatin Valley; Gates of the Mountains; Helena Valley; Judith Basin County and Judith Gap; Little Belt and Highwood Mountains; Meagher County Valleys; Missouri Headwaters; Snowy and Judith Mountains; Upper Blackfoot and MacDonald Pass WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM SUNDAY TO NOON MST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, and southwest Montana. * WHEN...From 3 PM Sunday to Noon MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A band of heavier snowfall rate is possible along the I-90 corridor late Sunday afternoon into early Sunday evening.
Wind Advisory issued for Grand Isle, Western Addison, Western Chittenden by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 17:53:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-03 18:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Grand Isle; Western Addison; Western Chittenden; Western Franklin WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM EST THIS EVENING Although a few sporadic gusts in excess of 40 mph will be possible early this evening, the overall trend will be for winds to subside. Therefore, the advisory will be allowed to expire.
High Surf Advisory issued for Mayaguez and Vicinity, Northeast by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-12-06 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Mayaguez and Vicinity; Northeast HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SUNDAY TO 6 AM AST TUESDAY * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves around 6 to 9 feet, increasing up to 11 feet Sunday through Tuesday. * WHERE...Beaches of northeastern Puerto Rico, and Aguada and Rincon in western Puerto Rico. * WHEN...For the High Risk of Rip Current, through at least late Tuesday afternoon. For the High Surf Advisory, from 6 AM AST Sunday through at least 6 AM AST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surf conditions along with localized minor coastal flooding and beach erosion. Strong currents that can carry even the best swimmers away from shore and out to sea.
