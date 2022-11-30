Effective: 2022-12-03 17:56:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-03 21:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor for possible road closures. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Monterey FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is expected to continue due to excessive rainfall this evening resulting in hazardous travel conditions along Highway 1 south of Point Lobos. Due to additional rainfall expected over already saturated areas, minor rock and/or mudslides will be possible. * WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following county, Monterey. * WHEN...Until 900 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 552 PM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Tassajara Hot Springs, Lucia, Gorda, Big Sur Village, Esalen Institute, Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park, Partington Ridge, Pico Blanco Campground and Andrew Molera State Park. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

MONTEREY COUNTY, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO