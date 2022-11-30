Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-04 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon. In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 14:06:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-05 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST MONDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Additional snow accumulations of up to 2 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AKST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-04 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington; Lower Columbia Basin of Washington WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 PM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon and Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. In Washington, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington and Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 10 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Snow Squall Warning issued for Silver Bow by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 16:56:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-01 17:15:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Extreme Certainty: Likely Target Area: Silver Bow The National Weather Service in Missoula has issued a * Snow Squall Warning for Southeastern Silver Bow County in west central Montana * Until 515 PM MST. * At 455 PM MST, a dangerous snow squall was located along a line extending from near Basin to near Divide, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Whiteout conditions with near zero visibility associated with intense bursts of heavy snow and gusty winds leading to blowing snow. Wind gusts up to 35 mph. SOURCE...Radar and trained spotter. IMPACT...Travel will become difficult and potentially dangerous within minutes. Locations impacted include I-15 south of Butte, I-90 Homestake Pass and Divide. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Slow Down! Rapid changes in visibility and road conditions are expected with this dangerous snow squall. Be alert for sudden whiteout conditions.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Butte, Blackfoot Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 15:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-05 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Butte, Blackfoot Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM SUNDAY TO NOON MST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Butte, Georgetown Lake, Highway 12 Garrison to Elliston, Homestake Pass, and MacDonald Pass. * WHEN...From 3 PM Sunday to noon MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 14:06:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-05 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST MONDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Additional snow accumulations of up to 2 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AKST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Clinton, Eastern Essex, Northern Franklin by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 17:53:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-03 18:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Clinton; Eastern Essex; Northern Franklin; Northern St. Lawrence; Southeastern St. Lawrence; Southern Franklin; Southwestern St. Lawrence; Western Clinton; Western Essex WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM EST THIS EVENING Although a few sporadic gusts in excess of 40 mph will be possible early this evening, the overall trend will be for winds to subside. Therefore, the advisory will be allowed to expire.
Wind Advisory issued for Grand Isle, Western Addison, Western Chittenden by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 17:53:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-03 18:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Grand Isle; Western Addison; Western Chittenden; Western Franklin WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM EST THIS EVENING Although a few sporadic gusts in excess of 40 mph will be possible early this evening, the overall trend will be for winds to subside. Therefore, the advisory will be allowed to expire.
Wind Advisory issued for Extreme Western Allegany, Garrett by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 18:55:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-03 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Extreme Western Allegany; Garrett WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM EST THIS EVENING While winds will remain gusty at times through midnight, overall wind speeds should remain below advisory levels. Exercise caution on the roads given the potential for these sporadic gusts.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-05 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. * Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities. * See http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov for latest road conditions. * A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. Target Area: North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches with locally higher amounts. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph and create areas of blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County. * WHEN...From 4 PM Saturday to 10 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Flood Advisory issued for Hidalgo by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 21:08:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-03 21:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hidalgo FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 915 PM CST THIS EVENING The Flood Advisory will expire at 915 PM CST this evening for a portion of Deep South Texas, including the following county, Hidalgo. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 13:30:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-05 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or check with Caltrans at quickmap.dot.ca.gov. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected with a 10-15% chance of lightning. Additional snowfall accumulations of 3 to 12 inches, 3 to 7 inches at Lake Tahoe level and 12 to 34 inches above 7500 feet. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph on Lake Tahoe with waves up to 4 feet. Sierra ridge wind gusts of 80-100 mph possible. * WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area. * WHEN...From 4 AM Saturday to 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage. Hazardous boating conditions can be expected on Lake Tahoe. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will remain relatively high (7000-7500 feet) Saturday. This will result in copious amounts of snow at higher elevations with likely all rain at Lake Tahoe level, including the Truckee and Markleeville areas. Precipitation will transition to snow overnight into early Sunday morning.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Bolivar Peninsula, Galveston Island by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 19:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-04 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Bolivar Peninsula; Galveston Island DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern Sierra Slopes of Inyo County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 13:04:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-05 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Sierra Slopes of Inyo County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow continues to be expected. New snow accumulations of 6-12 inches are possible between 8000 feet and 9000 feet, with well over 1 to 2 feet possible above 9000 feet. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph as well resulting in periods of blowing snow. * WHERE...Eastern Sierra Slopes including Aspendell. * WHEN...Through 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult and dangerous. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches and result in some power outages.
Wind Advisory issued for Western Grant, Western Mineral, Western Pendleton by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 18:55:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-03 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Grant; Western Mineral; Western Pendleton WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM EST THIS EVENING While winds will remain gusty at times through midnight, overall wind speeds should remain below advisory levels. Exercise caution on the roads given the potential for these sporadic gusts.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bighorn Canyon, Golden Valley, Judith Gap, Musselshell by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-05 15:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Bighorn Canyon; Golden Valley; Judith Gap; Musselshell; Northeastern Yellowstone; Northern Big Horn; Southern Big Horn; Southern Wheatland; Southwestern Yellowstone; Treasure WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM SUNDAY TO 3 PM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central and south central Montana. * WHEN...From 5 PM Sunday to 3 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Another period of light snowfall is possible on Tuesday.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Beartooth Foothills, Livingston Area, Melville Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 14:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-05 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Beartooth Foothills; Livingston Area; Melville Foothills; Northern Carbon; Northern Park; Northern Stillwater; Northern Sweet Grass; Paradise Valley; Red Lodge Foothills WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SUNDAY TO NOON MST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 4 inches. Locally higher totals possible. * WHERE...A portion of south central Montana. * WHEN...From 2 PM Sunday to Noon MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-05 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Target Area: Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains; Madison River Valley; Northwest Beaverhead County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SUNDAY TO 8 AM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. * WHERE...Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains, Madison River Valley and Northwest Beaverhead County. * WHEN...From 11 AM Sunday to 8 AM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 14:06:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-05 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet and ice are expected or occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. Target Area: Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Additional snow accumulations up to 3 inches, heaviest north and east of Noatak, and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AKST Monday. * IMPACTS...Power outages are possible due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Chukchi Sea Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 14:06:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-05 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet and ice are expected or occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. Target Area: Chukchi Sea Coast WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Additional snow accumulation up to 2 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Chukchi Sea Coast. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AKST Monday. * IMPACTS...Power outages are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
