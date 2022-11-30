Read full article on original website
WSLS
Winter weather advisory issued Tuesday for areas west of the Blue Ridge Parkway
ROANOKE, Va. – Chilly air will be locked in Tuesday and with a storm system sending moisture our way, some of us could contend with wintry weather. The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a winter weather advisory from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday. The advisory is for areas west of the Blue Ridge Parkway, including Roanoke, Blacksburg, Lexington, Wytheville, etc.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 14:06:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-05 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST MONDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Additional snow accumulations of up to 2 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AKST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 14:06:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-05 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST MONDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Additional snow accumulations of up to 2 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AKST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
weather.gov
Snow Squall Warning issued for Silver Bow by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 16:56:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-01 17:15:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Extreme Certainty: Likely Target Area: Silver Bow The National Weather Service in Missoula has issued a * Snow Squall Warning for Southeastern Silver Bow County in west central Montana * Until 515 PM MST. * At 455 PM MST, a dangerous snow squall was located along a line extending from near Basin to near Divide, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Whiteout conditions with near zero visibility associated with intense bursts of heavy snow and gusty winds leading to blowing snow. Wind gusts up to 35 mph. SOURCE...Radar and trained spotter. IMPACT...Travel will become difficult and potentially dangerous within minutes. Locations impacted include I-15 south of Butte, I-90 Homestake Pass and Divide. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Slow Down! Rapid changes in visibility and road conditions are expected with this dangerous snow squall. Be alert for sudden whiteout conditions.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Mono by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 13:30:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-05 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or check with Caltrans at quickmap.dot.ca.gov. Target Area: Mono WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected with a 10-15% chance of lightning. Additional accumulations of 1 to 4 inches below 7000 feet, except 1 to 3 feet above 8000 feet. Wind gusts up to 45 mph with ridge winds of 75-100 mph. * WHERE...Mono County. * WHEN...From 4 AM Saturday to 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will be relatively high (7500- 8500 feet) through Saturday before gradually falling Sunday morning. This will result in significant variations of storm total snowfall between the mountains and communities at lower elevations in Mono county.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 14:06:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-05 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet and ice are expected or occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. Target Area: Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Additional snow accumulations up to 3 inches, heaviest north and east of Noatak, and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AKST Monday. * IMPACTS...Power outages are possible due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Missoula, Bitterroot Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 15:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-05 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Missoula, Bitterroot Valleys WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM SUNDAY TO NOON MST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Isolated high amounts of 4 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...From 3 PM Sunday to noon MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-04 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon. In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Hidalgo by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 21:08:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-03 21:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hidalgo FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 915 PM CST THIS EVENING The Flood Advisory will expire at 915 PM CST this evening for a portion of Deep South Texas, including the following county, Hidalgo. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Extreme Western Allegany, Garrett by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 18:55:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-03 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Extreme Western Allegany; Garrett WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM EST THIS EVENING While winds will remain gusty at times through midnight, overall wind speeds should remain below advisory levels. Exercise caution on the roads given the potential for these sporadic gusts.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-04 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington; Lower Columbia Basin of Washington WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 PM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon and Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. In Washington, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington and Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 10 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for Culebra by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-12-06 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Culebra HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM SUNDAY TO 6 AM AST TUESDAY * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves around 6 to 9 feet, increasing up to 10 feet Sunday through Tuesday. * WHERE...Beaches of Culebra. * WHEN...For the High Risk of Rip Current, through at least late Tuesday afternoon. For the High Surf Advisory, from 6 PM AST Sunday through at least 6 AM AST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surf conditions along with localized minor coastal flooding and beach erosion. Strong currents that can carry even the best swimmers away from shore and out to sea.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Clinton, Eastern Essex, Northern Franklin by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 17:53:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-03 18:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Clinton; Eastern Essex; Northern Franklin; Northern St. Lawrence; Southeastern St. Lawrence; Southern Franklin; Southwestern St. Lawrence; Western Clinton; Western Essex WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM EST THIS EVENING Although a few sporadic gusts in excess of 40 mph will be possible early this evening, the overall trend will be for winds to subside. Therefore, the advisory will be allowed to expire.
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Bristol Bay by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 06:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-05 03:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A coastal flood advisory indicates that onshore winds and tides will combine to generate flooding of low areas along the shore. Target Area: Bristol Bay COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SUNDAY TO 3 AM AKST MONDAY The National Weather Service in Anchorage has issued a Coastal Flood Advisory, which is in effect from 6 AM Sunday to 3 AM AKST Monday. * LOCATION...Bristol Bay near Togiak. * COASTAL FLOODING...2 to 4 feet above HAT. * TIMING...6 AM Sunday to 3 AM AKST Monday. * IMPACTS...Ice shoves are possible. Residents with interests along the coast should move items well above the normal high tide level.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for East Glacier Park Region, Northern High Plains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 14:46:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-03 15:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: East Glacier Park Region; Northern High Plains; Southern Rocky Mountain Front WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON Isolated areas of drifting and blowing snow are likely ongoing this afternoon. Drive with caution along and west of Highway 89.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Potomac, Seeley Lake Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 15:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-05 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Potomac, Seeley Lake Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM SUNDAY TO NOON MST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Highway 200 Bonner to Greenough, Highway 83 Seeley Lake to Condon, and I-90 East Missoula to Bearmouth. * WHEN...From 3 PM Sunday to noon MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 14:06:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-05 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet and ice are expected or occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. Target Area: Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Additional snow accumulations up to 2 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AKST Monday. * IMPACTS...Power outages are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible.
