Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Ashland, Bayfield, Douglas, Iron by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 21:13:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-02 04:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ashland; Bayfield; Douglas; Iron .A WINTRY MIX AND GUSTY WINDS EXPECTED FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT A light wintry mix, including freezing drizzle, will be possible late Friday afternoon into early evening before the precipitation switches to all snow with a strong cold frontal passage Friday evening. A light glaze and snowfall totals of one to three inches will be possible. Localized higher snowfall will be possible from the Bayfield Peninsula southwest toward Cloverland, Poplar, Wentworth, and possibly to Foxboro, and also in the Hurley, Gile, and Pence area of northern Iron County. Strong northwest winds will develop late Friday evening and cause blowing snow and reduced visibility to a half mile or less. A Winter Weather Advisory may be necessary late Friday into Friday night. Please monitor local media outlets and the National Weather Service for further statements.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Missoula, Bitterroot Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 15:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-05 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Missoula, Bitterroot Valleys WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM SUNDAY TO NOON MST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Isolated high amounts of 4 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...From 3 PM Sunday to noon MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Western Grant, Western Mineral, Western Pendleton by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 18:55:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-03 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Grant; Western Mineral; Western Pendleton WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM EST THIS EVENING While winds will remain gusty at times through midnight, overall wind speeds should remain below advisory levels. Exercise caution on the roads given the potential for these sporadic gusts.
weather.gov
Snow Squall Warning issued for Silver Bow by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 16:56:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-01 17:15:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Extreme Certainty: Likely Target Area: Silver Bow The National Weather Service in Missoula has issued a * Snow Squall Warning for Southeastern Silver Bow County in west central Montana * Until 515 PM MST. * At 455 PM MST, a dangerous snow squall was located along a line extending from near Basin to near Divide, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Whiteout conditions with near zero visibility associated with intense bursts of heavy snow and gusty winds leading to blowing snow. Wind gusts up to 35 mph. SOURCE...Radar and trained spotter. IMPACT...Travel will become difficult and potentially dangerous within minutes. Locations impacted include I-15 south of Butte, I-90 Homestake Pass and Divide. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Slow Down! Rapid changes in visibility and road conditions are expected with this dangerous snow squall. Be alert for sudden whiteout conditions.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Columbia River Gorge, Upper Hood River Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-04 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: Central Columbia River Gorge; Upper Hood River Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 PM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of one to three inches. * WHERE...In Oregon, Upper Hood River Valley and Central Columbia River Gorge. In Washington, Central Columbia River Gorge. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 10 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern Sierra Slopes of Inyo County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 13:04:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-05 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Sierra Slopes of Inyo County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow continues to be expected. New snow accumulations of 6-12 inches are possible between 8000 feet and 9000 feet, with well over 1 to 2 feet possible above 9000 feet. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph as well resulting in periods of blowing snow. * WHERE...Eastern Sierra Slopes including Aspendell. * WHEN...Through 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult and dangerous. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches and result in some power outages.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Butte, Blackfoot Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 15:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-05 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Butte, Blackfoot Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM SUNDAY TO NOON MST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Butte, Georgetown Lake, Highway 12 Garrison to Elliston, Homestake Pass, and MacDonald Pass. * WHEN...From 3 PM Sunday to noon MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Extreme Western Allegany, Garrett by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 18:55:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-03 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Extreme Western Allegany; Garrett WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM EST THIS EVENING While winds will remain gusty at times through midnight, overall wind speeds should remain below advisory levels. Exercise caution on the roads given the potential for these sporadic gusts.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Central Plaquemines, Coastal Jefferson, Eastern Orleans by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 21:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-04 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Central Plaquemines; Coastal Jefferson; Eastern Orleans; Lower Jefferson; Lower Lafourche; Lower Plaquemines; Lower St. Bernard; Lower Terrebonne; St. Charles; Upper Jefferson; Upper Lafourche; Upper Plaquemines; Upper St. Bernard; Upper Terrebonne; Western Orleans DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Louisiana. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Southern Seward Peninsula Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 14:06:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-05 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet and ice are expected or occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. Target Area: Southern Seward Peninsula Coast WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Additional snow accumulations up to 2 inches and ice accumulations of up to two tenths of an inch. * WHERE...Southern Seward Peninsula Coast. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AKST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Power outages likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 14:06:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-05 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST MONDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Additional snow accumulations of up to 2 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AKST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-04 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 PM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon and Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. In Washington, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington and Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 10 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Burney Basin, Eastern Shasta County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 13:25:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-05 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Burney Basin, Eastern Shasta County; Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County; Shasta Lake Area, Northern Shasta County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY ABOVE 3000 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches. * WHERE...Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County, Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County and Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will be around 4,000 to 5,000 feet early this evening, and then drop to 3,000 to 4,000 feet by early Sunday morning.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Central Siskiyou County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 12:46:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-03 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Siskiyou County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Interstate 5 from Gazelle to Weed. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will be strongest near Weed. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains, Canyon Ferry Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 15:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-05 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Target Area: Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains; Canyon Ferry Area; Elkhorn and Boulder Mountains; Gallatin Valley; Gates of the Mountains; Helena Valley; Judith Basin County and Judith Gap; Little Belt and Highwood Mountains; Meagher County Valleys; Missouri Headwaters; Snowy and Judith Mountains; Upper Blackfoot and MacDonald Pass WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM SUNDAY TO NOON MST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, and southwest Montana. * WHEN...From 3 PM Sunday to Noon MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A band of heavier snowfall rate is possible along the I-90 corridor late Sunday afternoon into early Sunday evening.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 14:06:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-05 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet and ice are expected or occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. Target Area: Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Additional snow accumulations up to 4 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AKST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Clinton, Eastern Essex, Northern Franklin by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 17:53:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-03 18:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Clinton; Eastern Essex; Northern Franklin; Northern St. Lawrence; Southeastern St. Lawrence; Southern Franklin; Southwestern St. Lawrence; Western Clinton; Western Essex WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM EST THIS EVENING Although a few sporadic gusts in excess of 40 mph will be possible early this evening, the overall trend will be for winds to subside. Therefore, the advisory will be allowed to expire.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 13:30:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-05 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or check with Caltrans at quickmap.dot.ca.gov. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected with a 10-15% chance of lightning. Additional snowfall accumulations of 3 to 12 inches, 3 to 7 inches at Lake Tahoe level and 12 to 34 inches above 7500 feet. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph on Lake Tahoe with waves up to 4 feet. Sierra ridge wind gusts of 80-100 mph possible. * WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area. * WHEN...From 4 AM Saturday to 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage. Hazardous boating conditions can be expected on Lake Tahoe. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will remain relatively high (7000-7500 feet) Saturday. This will result in copious amounts of snow at higher elevations with likely all rain at Lake Tahoe level, including the Truckee and Markleeville areas. Precipitation will transition to snow overnight into early Sunday morning.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Hidalgo by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 21:08:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-03 21:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hidalgo FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 915 PM CST THIS EVENING The Flood Advisory will expire at 915 PM CST this evening for a portion of Deep South Texas, including the following county, Hidalgo. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for South Lincoln County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-04 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: South Lincoln County Snow returning Sunday into Monday This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Snow. Accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Upper Green River Basin Foothills. * WHEN...Sunday through Monday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Motorists should be prepared for snow if travelling. Slow down, as roads will be slick in spots, or snow covered.
Comments / 0