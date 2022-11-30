Effective: 2022-12-03 13:30:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-05 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or check with Caltrans at quickmap.dot.ca.gov. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected with a 10-15% chance of lightning. Additional snowfall accumulations of 3 to 12 inches, 3 to 7 inches at Lake Tahoe level and 12 to 34 inches above 7500 feet. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph on Lake Tahoe with waves up to 4 feet. Sierra ridge wind gusts of 80-100 mph possible. * WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area. * WHEN...From 4 AM Saturday to 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage. Hazardous boating conditions can be expected on Lake Tahoe. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will remain relatively high (7000-7500 feet) Saturday. This will result in copious amounts of snow at higher elevations with likely all rain at Lake Tahoe level, including the Truckee and Markleeville areas. Precipitation will transition to snow overnight into early Sunday morning.

CARSON CITY, NV ・ 7 HOURS AGO