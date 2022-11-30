Read full article on original website
Related
WSLS
Winter weather advisory issued Tuesday for areas west of the Blue Ridge Parkway
ROANOKE, Va. – Chilly air will be locked in Tuesday and with a storm system sending moisture our way, some of us could contend with wintry weather. The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a winter weather advisory from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday. The advisory is for areas west of the Blue Ridge Parkway, including Roanoke, Blacksburg, Lexington, Wytheville, etc.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-06 14:16:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-06 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING ABOVE 4000 FEET * WHAT...Snow above 4000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches, mainly along the crest and at pass level. * WHERE...East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult especially along US- 20 and through Santiam Pass.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 14:06:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-05 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet and ice are expected or occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. Target Area: Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Additional snow accumulations up to 4 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AKST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 14:06:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-05 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST MONDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Additional snow accumulations of up to 2 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AKST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Missoula, Bitterroot Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 15:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-05 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Missoula, Bitterroot Valleys WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM SUNDAY TO NOON MST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Isolated high amounts of 4 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...From 3 PM Sunday to noon MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
natureworldnews.com
Major Winter Storm to Bring the First Blizzard of the Season in the Western United States
A major winter storm responsible for the torrential rain, mountain snow, and cold air in the Western United States will intensify to cause blizzard conditions and a potential snowstorm in the region. The forecast is according to US weather authorities and meteorologists, who predicted that the weather system will strike...
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Columbia River Gorge, Upper Hood River Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-04 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: Central Columbia River Gorge; Upper Hood River Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 PM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of one to three inches. * WHERE...In Oregon, Upper Hood River Valley and Central Columbia River Gorge. In Washington, Central Columbia River Gorge. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 10 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-04 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington; Lower Columbia Basin of Washington WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 PM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon and Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. In Washington, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington and Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 10 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Orofino, Grangeville Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-05 13:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Orofino, Grangeville Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SUNDAY TO NOON PST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Camas Prairie, Grangeville and vicinity, and Greer Grade. * WHEN...From 10 AM Sunday to noon PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov
Snow Squall Warning issued for Silver Bow by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 16:56:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-01 17:15:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Extreme Certainty: Likely Target Area: Silver Bow The National Weather Service in Missoula has issued a * Snow Squall Warning for Southeastern Silver Bow County in west central Montana * Until 515 PM MST. * At 455 PM MST, a dangerous snow squall was located along a line extending from near Basin to near Divide, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Whiteout conditions with near zero visibility associated with intense bursts of heavy snow and gusty winds leading to blowing snow. Wind gusts up to 35 mph. SOURCE...Radar and trained spotter. IMPACT...Travel will become difficult and potentially dangerous within minutes. Locations impacted include I-15 south of Butte, I-90 Homestake Pass and Divide. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Slow Down! Rapid changes in visibility and road conditions are expected with this dangerous snow squall. Be alert for sudden whiteout conditions.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 14:06:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-05 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST MONDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Additional snow accumulations of up to 2 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AKST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Ashland, Bayfield, Douglas, Iron by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 21:13:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-02 04:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ashland; Bayfield; Douglas; Iron .A WINTRY MIX AND GUSTY WINDS EXPECTED FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT A light wintry mix, including freezing drizzle, will be possible late Friday afternoon into early evening before the precipitation switches to all snow with a strong cold frontal passage Friday evening. A light glaze and snowfall totals of one to three inches will be possible. Localized higher snowfall will be possible from the Bayfield Peninsula southwest toward Cloverland, Poplar, Wentworth, and possibly to Foxboro, and also in the Hurley, Gile, and Pence area of northern Iron County. Strong northwest winds will develop late Friday evening and cause blowing snow and reduced visibility to a half mile or less. A Winter Weather Advisory may be necessary late Friday into Friday night. Please monitor local media outlets and the National Weather Service for further statements.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Clinton, Eastern Essex, Northern Franklin by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 17:53:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-03 18:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Clinton; Eastern Essex; Northern Franklin; Northern St. Lawrence; Southeastern St. Lawrence; Southern Franklin; Southwestern St. Lawrence; Western Clinton; Western Essex WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM EST THIS EVENING Although a few sporadic gusts in excess of 40 mph will be possible early this evening, the overall trend will be for winds to subside. Therefore, the advisory will be allowed to expire.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Western Grant, Western Mineral, Western Pendleton by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 18:55:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-03 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Grant; Western Mineral; Western Pendleton WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM EST THIS EVENING While winds will remain gusty at times through midnight, overall wind speeds should remain below advisory levels. Exercise caution on the roads given the potential for these sporadic gusts.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lower Hells Canyon, Salmon River Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-05 13:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lower Hells Canyon, Salmon River Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SUNDAY TO NOON PST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of trace to 1 inch below 2000 feet. Higher amounts of 3 to 5 inches over Whitebird Hill. * WHERE...Whitebird Hill and Lower Hells Canyon/Salmon River Region. * WHEN...From 10 AM Sunday to noon PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains, Canyon Ferry Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 15:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-05 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Target Area: Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains; Canyon Ferry Area; Elkhorn and Boulder Mountains; Gallatin Valley; Gates of the Mountains; Helena Valley; Judith Basin County and Judith Gap; Little Belt and Highwood Mountains; Meagher County Valleys; Missouri Headwaters; Snowy and Judith Mountains; Upper Blackfoot and MacDonald Pass WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM SUNDAY TO NOON MST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, and southwest Montana. * WHEN...From 3 PM Sunday to Noon MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A band of heavier snowfall rate is possible along the I-90 corridor late Sunday afternoon into early Sunday evening.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for East Glacier Park Region, Northern High Plains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 14:46:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-03 15:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: East Glacier Park Region; Northern High Plains; Southern Rocky Mountain Front WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON Isolated areas of drifting and blowing snow are likely ongoing this afternoon. Drive with caution along and west of Highway 89.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Central Siskiyou County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 12:46:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-03 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Siskiyou County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Interstate 5 from Gazelle to Weed. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will be strongest near Weed. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Beartooth Foothills, Livingston Area, Melville Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 14:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-05 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Beartooth Foothills; Livingston Area; Melville Foothills; Northern Carbon; Northern Park; Northern Stillwater; Northern Sweet Grass; Paradise Valley; Red Lodge Foothills WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SUNDAY TO NOON MST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 4 inches. Locally higher totals possible. * WHERE...A portion of south central Montana. * WHEN...From 2 PM Sunday to Noon MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Salt River and Wyoming Ranges, Star Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-04 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Salt River and Wyoming Ranges; Star Valley Snow returning Sunday into Monday This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Snow. Accumulations of 2 to 3 inches in the lower elevations; 3 to 6 inches in the mountains * WHERE...The Star Valley and the Salt and Wyoming Range. * WHEN...Sunday through Monday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Motorists should be prepared for snow if travelling. Slow down, as roads will be slick in spots, or snow covered.
Comments / 0