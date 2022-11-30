Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Siskiyou County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-05 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. * Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities. * See http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov for latest road conditions. * A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. Target Area: Western Siskiyou County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST MONDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 4000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will create areas of blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Western Siskiyou County above 4000 feet. * WHEN...From 4 PM Saturday to 10 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will impact primarily rural mountain areas. However, mountain roads, including Sawyer`s Bar Road at Etna Summit and California highway 3 south of Callahan, will become snow packed and hazardous, especially at night. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Butte, Blackfoot Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 15:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-05 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Butte, Blackfoot Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM SUNDAY TO NOON MST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Butte, Georgetown Lake, Highway 12 Garrison to Elliston, Homestake Pass, and MacDonald Pass. * WHEN...From 3 PM Sunday to noon MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Missoula, Bitterroot Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 15:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-05 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Missoula, Bitterroot Valleys WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM SUNDAY TO NOON MST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Isolated high amounts of 4 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...From 3 PM Sunday to noon MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Snow Squall Warning issued for Silver Bow by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 16:56:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-01 17:15:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Extreme Certainty: Likely Target Area: Silver Bow The National Weather Service in Missoula has issued a * Snow Squall Warning for Southeastern Silver Bow County in west central Montana * Until 515 PM MST. * At 455 PM MST, a dangerous snow squall was located along a line extending from near Basin to near Divide, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Whiteout conditions with near zero visibility associated with intense bursts of heavy snow and gusty winds leading to blowing snow. Wind gusts up to 35 mph. SOURCE...Radar and trained spotter. IMPACT...Travel will become difficult and potentially dangerous within minutes. Locations impacted include I-15 south of Butte, I-90 Homestake Pass and Divide. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Slow Down! Rapid changes in visibility and road conditions are expected with this dangerous snow squall. Be alert for sudden whiteout conditions.
Special Weather Statement issued for Ashland, Bayfield, Douglas, Iron by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 21:13:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-02 04:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ashland; Bayfield; Douglas; Iron .A WINTRY MIX AND GUSTY WINDS EXPECTED FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT A light wintry mix, including freezing drizzle, will be possible late Friday afternoon into early evening before the precipitation switches to all snow with a strong cold frontal passage Friday evening. A light glaze and snowfall totals of one to three inches will be possible. Localized higher snowfall will be possible from the Bayfield Peninsula southwest toward Cloverland, Poplar, Wentworth, and possibly to Foxboro, and also in the Hurley, Gile, and Pence area of northern Iron County. Strong northwest winds will develop late Friday evening and cause blowing snow and reduced visibility to a half mile or less. A Winter Weather Advisory may be necessary late Friday into Friday night. Please monitor local media outlets and the National Weather Service for further statements.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Columbia River Gorge, Upper Hood River Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-04 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: Central Columbia River Gorge; Upper Hood River Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 PM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of one to three inches. * WHERE...In Oregon, Upper Hood River Valley and Central Columbia River Gorge. In Washington, Central Columbia River Gorge. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 10 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 14:06:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-05 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST MONDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Additional snow accumulations of up to 2 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AKST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Wind Advisory issued for Western Grant, Western Mineral, Western Pendleton by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 18:55:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-03 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Grant; Western Mineral; Western Pendleton WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM EST THIS EVENING While winds will remain gusty at times through midnight, overall wind speeds should remain below advisory levels. Exercise caution on the roads given the potential for these sporadic gusts.
Wind Advisory issued for Extreme Western Allegany, Garrett by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 18:55:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-03 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Extreme Western Allegany; Garrett WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM EST THIS EVENING While winds will remain gusty at times through midnight, overall wind speeds should remain below advisory levels. Exercise caution on the roads given the potential for these sporadic gusts.
Winter Storm Warning issued for West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 13:25:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-05 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada; Western Plumas County, Lassen Park WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up 1 to 3 feet. Winds gusting as high as 50 to 60 mph. * WHERE...Western Plumas County/Lassen Park and West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada Counties, including Interstate 80 over Donner Pass and Highway 50 over Echo Summit. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Strong winds could cause tree damage over higher ridges. Poor visibility will be possible at times due to blowing snow. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will be around 6,000 to 8,000 feet through this evening, dropping to 4,000 to 6,000 feet by Sunday morning. Mountain travel impacts will mainly be at pass level through this evening, but will become much more extensive on Sunday as snow levels lower.
Flood Advisory issued for Monterey by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 17:56:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-03 21:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor for possible road closures. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Monterey FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is expected to continue due to excessive rainfall this evening resulting in hazardous travel conditions along Highway 1 south of Point Lobos. Due to additional rainfall expected over already saturated areas, minor rock and/or mudslides will be possible. * WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following county, Monterey. * WHEN...Until 900 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 552 PM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Tassajara Hot Springs, Lucia, Gorda, Big Sur Village, Esalen Institute, Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park, Partington Ridge, Pico Blanco Campground and Andrew Molera State Park. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-04 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 PM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon and Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. In Washington, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington and Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 10 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Clinton, Eastern Essex, Northern Franklin by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 17:53:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-03 18:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Clinton; Eastern Essex; Northern Franklin; Northern St. Lawrence; Southeastern St. Lawrence; Southern Franklin; Southwestern St. Lawrence; Western Clinton; Western Essex WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM EST THIS EVENING Although a few sporadic gusts in excess of 40 mph will be possible early this evening, the overall trend will be for winds to subside. Therefore, the advisory will be allowed to expire.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Mono by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 13:30:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-05 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or check with Caltrans at quickmap.dot.ca.gov. Target Area: Mono WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected with a 10-15% chance of lightning. Additional accumulations of 1 to 4 inches below 7000 feet, except 1 to 3 feet above 8000 feet. Wind gusts up to 45 mph with ridge winds of 75-100 mph. * WHERE...Mono County. * WHEN...From 4 AM Saturday to 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will be relatively high (7500- 8500 feet) through Saturday before gradually falling Sunday morning. This will result in significant variations of storm total snowfall between the mountains and communities at lower elevations in Mono county.
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Bristol Bay by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 06:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-05 03:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A coastal flood advisory indicates that onshore winds and tides will combine to generate flooding of low areas along the shore. Target Area: Bristol Bay COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SUNDAY TO 3 AM AKST MONDAY The National Weather Service in Anchorage has issued a Coastal Flood Advisory, which is in effect from 6 AM Sunday to 3 AM AKST Monday. * LOCATION...Bristol Bay near Togiak. * COASTAL FLOODING...2 to 4 feet above HAT. * TIMING...6 AM Sunday to 3 AM AKST Monday. * IMPACTS...Ice shoves are possible. Residents with interests along the coast should move items well above the normal high tide level.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Bolivar Peninsula, Galveston Island by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 19:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-04 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Bolivar Peninsula; Galveston Island DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Southern Seward Peninsula Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 14:06:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-05 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet and ice are expected or occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. Target Area: Southern Seward Peninsula Coast WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Additional snow accumulations up to 2 inches and ice accumulations of up to two tenths of an inch. * WHERE...Southern Seward Peninsula Coast. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AKST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Power outages likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible.
High Surf Advisory issued for Culebra by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-12-06 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Culebra HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM SUNDAY TO 6 AM AST TUESDAY * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves around 6 to 9 feet, increasing up to 10 feet Sunday through Tuesday. * WHERE...Beaches of Culebra. * WHEN...For the High Risk of Rip Current, through at least late Tuesday afternoon. For the High Surf Advisory, from 6 PM AST Sunday through at least 6 AM AST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surf conditions along with localized minor coastal flooding and beach erosion. Strong currents that can carry even the best swimmers away from shore and out to sea.
Wind Advisory issued for Grand Isle, Western Addison, Western Chittenden by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 17:53:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-03 18:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Grand Isle; Western Addison; Western Chittenden; Western Franklin WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM EST THIS EVENING Although a few sporadic gusts in excess of 40 mph will be possible early this evening, the overall trend will be for winds to subside. Therefore, the advisory will be allowed to expire.
High Surf Advisory issued for Mayaguez and Vicinity, Northeast by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-12-06 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Mayaguez and Vicinity; Northeast HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SUNDAY TO 6 AM AST TUESDAY * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves around 6 to 9 feet, increasing up to 11 feet Sunday through Tuesday. * WHERE...Beaches of northeastern Puerto Rico, and Aguada and Rincon in western Puerto Rico. * WHEN...For the High Risk of Rip Current, through at least late Tuesday afternoon. For the High Surf Advisory, from 6 AM AST Sunday through at least 6 AM AST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surf conditions along with localized minor coastal flooding and beach erosion. Strong currents that can carry even the best swimmers away from shore and out to sea.
