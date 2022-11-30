Army-Navy game will feature special uniforms honoring NASA and World War II's 1st Armored Division
By Cork Gaines
Insider
3 days ago
Army and Navy have unveiled the uniforms that will be worn during their annual matchup.
The Army uniforms will honor World War II troops, while the Navy will pay tribute to astronauts from their academy.
Check out all the small details in the uniforms and the meanings behind them.
The Army uniforms are a tribute to the "Iron Soldiers" of the 1st Armored Division on the 80th anniversary of Operation Torch in Europe and the deserts of North Africa. The helmet decal is the 1st Armored Division's unit patch and includes the cavalry (yellow), infantry (blue), and field artillery (red). It is also seen on the gloves. The jersey and helmet both feature "mud splatter" to highlight the harsh conditions experienced by the unit, especially in North Africa. On the upper-right part of the chest, each player will wear the mascot from their cadet company. They will also have their regiment number inside a star as a way to connect players to other cadets watching the game. The 1Δ on the pants is the insignia of the 1st Armored Division and was how their vehicles would be identified in the field. The colors and number font are the same as those used on the M3 tanks during World War II. The back of the helmet has the 48-star flag used during WW2. The nose bumper on the front of the helmet and the back of the jersey incorporate the campaign streamer. The green represents the fields of Europe, while the brown is for the deserts of Africa. The arrowhead is for the first assault that began Operation Torch. Nike designed the uniforms, so, of course, there are special shoes as well. The Navy uniforms are a salute to NASA and all of the astronauts produced by the Naval Academy. 54 Annapolis graduates have become astronauts — the most from any of the academies — including their first, Alan Shepard, who was one of the first seven astronauts. The white uniforms with red stripes were designed to mimic NASA's spacewalk suits. The Helvetica font has been used by NASA for decades. The astronaut pin is seen on the palm of the gloves and the side panels of the pants. It also makes the stripe down the center of the helmet. The sides of the helmet are hand-crafted paintings with the NASA logo in front of the moon and Annapolis graduate Bruce McCandless II in front of the Earth. He took the first untethered spacewalk. The back of the helmet includes the motto, "From the sea to the stars." The jersey includes the patch of the USS Enterprise, which assisted with the Project Mercury Program and the first orbital spaceflight in 1962. The sleeve includes the NASA logo. The Under Armour shoes mimic the white moon boots with dots representing stars. Navy will also use a special ball for the game. Read the original article on Insider
