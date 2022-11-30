ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insider

Army-Navy game will feature special uniforms honoring NASA and World War II's 1st Armored Division

By Cork Gaines
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L9uyd_0jSgdJCK00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qbUXz_0jSgdJCK00

Army; Navy

  • Army and Navy have unveiled the uniforms that will be worn during their annual matchup.
  • The Army uniforms will honor World War II troops, while the Navy will pay tribute to astronauts from their academy.
  • Check out all the small details in the uniforms and the meanings behind them.
The Army uniforms are a tribute to the "Iron Soldiers" of the 1st Armored Division on the 80th anniversary of Operation Torch in Europe and the deserts of North Africa.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BKkhP_0jSgdJCK00

Army

The helmet decal is the 1st Armored Division's unit patch and includes the cavalry (yellow), infantry (blue), and field artillery (red).
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eCNg2_0jSgdJCK00

Army

It is also seen on the gloves.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48x2Ax_0jSgdJCK00

Army

The jersey and helmet both feature "mud splatter" to highlight the harsh conditions experienced by the unit, especially in North Africa.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MtBsq_0jSgdJCK00

Army

On the upper-right part of the chest, each player will wear the mascot from their cadet company.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lG82U_0jSgdJCK00

Army

They will also have their regiment number inside a star as a way to connect players to other cadets watching the game.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xdIUX_0jSgdJCK00

Army

The 1Δ on the pants is the insignia of the 1st Armored Division and was how their vehicles would be identified in the field.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29lDMD_0jSgdJCK00

Army

The colors and number font are the same as those used on the M3 tanks during World War II.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06iCKJ_0jSgdJCK00

Army

The back of the helmet has the 48-star flag used during WW2.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hSoHY_0jSgdJCK00

Army

The nose bumper on the front of the helmet and the back of the jersey incorporate the campaign streamer. The green represents the fields of Europe, while the brown is for the deserts of Africa. The arrowhead is for the first assault that began Operation Torch.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MBbCR_0jSgdJCK00

Army

Nike designed the uniforms, so, of course, there are special shoes as well.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D0NgN_0jSgdJCK00

Army

The Navy uniforms are a salute to NASA and all of the astronauts produced by the Naval Academy.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dAtUN_0jSgdJCK00

Navy

54 Annapolis graduates have become astronauts — the most from any of the academies — including their first, Alan Shepard, who was one of the first seven astronauts.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VCfdw_0jSgdJCK00

Navy

The white uniforms with red stripes were designed to mimic NASA's spacewalk suits. The Helvetica font has been used by NASA for decades.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43HPh6_0jSgdJCK00

Navy

The astronaut pin is seen on the palm of the gloves and the side panels of the pants.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VqE21_0jSgdJCK00

Navy

It also makes the stripe down the center of the helmet.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JiE6x_0jSgdJCK00

Navy

The sides of the helmet are hand-crafted paintings with the NASA logo in front of the moon and Annapolis graduate Bruce McCandless II in front of the Earth. He took the first untethered spacewalk.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kh7TW_0jSgdJCK00

Navy

The back of the helmet includes the motto, "From the sea to the stars."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ypJJh_0jSgdJCK00

Navy

The jersey includes the patch of the USS Enterprise, which assisted with the Project Mercury Program and the first orbital spaceflight in 1962.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vDHWL_0jSgdJCK00

Navy

The sleeve includes the NASA logo.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Alikv_0jSgdJCK00

Navy

The Under Armour shoes mimic the white moon boots with dots representing stars.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N3G2W_0jSgdJCK00

Navy

Navy will also use a special ball for the game.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XLKzW_0jSgdJCK00

Navy

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
MilitaryTimes

Navy fires warship CO in the middle of a deployment

The commanding officer of the guided-missile cruiser Normandy was relieved of command Tuesday in the middle of the warship’s deployment, and less than eight months after he took command. The Navy announced the firing in a brief press release stating that Capt. Simon McKeon was relieved “due to a...
VIRGINIA STATE
MilitaryTimes

Navy fires CO of Air Test and Evaluation Squadron 31

The Navy relieved the commanding officer of Air Test and Evaluation Squadron 31 on Friday following alcohol-related misconduct. Capt. Ryan Bryla, the Naval Test Wing Pacific commodore, removed Cmdr. Cassidi Reese due to a loss of confidence after an arrest and charges for driving while intoxicated at Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake in California on Nov. 4, according to the Navy.
CALIFORNIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

11 New Warships That Will Join the US Navy Fleet

The USS Gerald R Ford, the newest and most advanced aircraft carrier of the U.S. Navy – and the world’s biggest warship – made its first port of call on Oct. 28 at Halifax, Canada, after its first deployment from Norfolk, Virginia, earlier that month. The highly advanced 1,092-foot-long behemoth, weighing 97,000 tons when fully […]
WISCONSIN STATE
Business Insider

The US military is scrambling to build more ammo for itself and for Ukraine, but old Army paperwork could get in the way

The US Army's process for producing ammunition faces "challenges," a government watchdog says. Problems with disorganization and bureaucracy may hamper that production, the GAO said in a report. The issues come to light as the Pentagon is scrambling to ramp up its production of munitions. Disorganization and bureaucracy could hamper...
TENNESSEE STATE
C. Heslop

U.S. Sailors Became Shark Feast After Japanese Submarine Attack

The Smithsonian Magazine labeled it "the worst shark attack in history.". It was a nightmare for U.S. soldiers who served on behalf of their country. On July 28, Indianapolis sailed from Guam without any backup. It went to meet the battleship USS Idaho in the Leyte Gulf in the Philippines and prepare for an invasion of Japan. The morning was uneventful. But after midnight, two Japanese torpedoes hit Indianapolis in two different locations. The ship broke in half and sank in about 12 minutes. (source)
americanmilitarynews.com

PICS: 10 facts about new secretive B-21 stealth bomber

Northrop Grumman is set to unveil the highly-anticipated new stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider, during a ceremony on Friday, Dec. 2. Ahead of the unveiling, the company provided ten facts about the new bomber. The company provided several concept art images for the aircraft, but Friday’s unveiling will provide the...
PALMDALE, CA
NBC News

Navy, Coast Guard intercept boat with 180 tons of Iranian explosive material headed to Yemen

The U.S. Navy and Coast Guard intercepted an enormous Iranian shipment of explosive materials headed to Yemen last week, according to a statement from U.S. Central Command. The stateless fishing boat was carrying more than 180 tons of urea fertilizer and ammonium perchlorate when the Coast Guard ship USCGC John Scheuerman and Navy guided missile destroyer USS The Sullivans came across the dhow in international waters of the Gulf of Oman on Nov. 8.
Maya Devi

'Time traveler' claims Aliens will come contact US Navy this month

A time traveler claiming to be from the year 3,000 has disclosed the precise month in which the US Navy will come into contact with aliens. The man has made many predictions on social media sites that have come true and gained millions of views. His latest predictions have made users horrified when he mentioned that three major events will happen in the next few months.
americanmilitarynews.com

Navy SEAL mini-sub has mysterious underwater collision

A U.S. Navy SEAL miniature submarine, known as a SEAL Delivery Vehicle (SDV), suffered a mishap last month during a training mission. Many details of the accident or the underlying training mission remain a mystery. The SDV, which is launched from a larger submarine and ferries SEALs underwater on special...
Defense One

Revealed: The Public Finally Gets to See the B-21 Stealth Bomber this Week

Tom Jones has spent a good portion of his career not being able to tell his family what he does at work. He recalls sitting at the dinner table one night 30-plus years ago, unable to share with his spouse that, just hours earlier, he was read into a classified military project. In the years that passed, Jones said, he’s grown used to not being able to provide details of what he does every day.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Insider

Insider

690K+
Followers
37K+
Post
393M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy