4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
The richest person in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
Three dead following boating accident in OklahomaLimitless Production Group LLCGuthrie, OK
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childR.A. HeimOklahoma City, OK
okcfox.com
CHEF'STORE: Chocoletta's Eatery
This new OKC restaurant will make you smile from the inside out with its food and hospitality. Chocoletta’s Eatery is located at 3815 N. Kelley Avenue, in Oklahoma City. They're open at 11 am Monday through Sunday and you can call them at 405 300 2230. Check them out...
okcfox.com
1 injured after fire destroys repair shop in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Firefighters responded to a fire at a lawn motor repair shop near Spencer on Saturday. Officials say one person was found on scene with burn injuries and was transported to the hospital. Reports say the building was completely destroyed.
okcfox.com
OKC police officers gather at Academy Sports + Outdoors for "Shop with a Cop" event
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police officers gathered at the Academy Sports + Outdoors store along S. Walker on Friday to partake in "Shop with a Cop." During the holiday season, OKCPD partners with local non-profit organizations who provide funds to buy Christmas presents for underprivileged children from at-risk areas in Oklahoma City.
okcfox.com
What's Going On: Holiday Fun
We are taking a look at some great events for all the holiday fun!. Find the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort at 777 Grand Casino Blvd., Shawnee, Oklahoma. *THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY GRAND CASINO HOTEL AND RESORT.
okcfox.com
QuikTrip expects locations in Moore and Oklahoma City to be open in 2024
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — FOX 25 has gotten updates on two QuikTrip locations coming to the Oklahoma City metro. Aisha Jefferson-Smith, QuikTrip’s corporate communications manager, said a location in Moore on the southwest corner of 27th and I-35 has a bid out for construction. The chain hopes construction...
okcfox.com
Renderings for multicultural plaza in Capitol Hill unveiled
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Renderings for a multicultural plaza to be built in Oklahoma City's historic Capitol Hill Calle Dos Cinco were unveiled on Thursday. The Oklahoma City Planning Department's Strong Neighborhoods Initiative (SNI) unveiled rendering for a vibrant multicultural plaza to be built on Harvey Ave., in between SW 24th and SW 25th Streets.
okcfox.com
Porch pirates caught on camera stealing packages in Oklahoma City neighborhoods
Oklahoma City, Okla. (KOKH) — Porch pirates were caught on camera in Oklahoma City neighborhoods and police say there is a spike in stolen packages around the holidays. In the videos, you can see the porch pirates following the delivery drivers then swiping the package once they drive off.
okcfox.com
Police Investigate Shooting in Northwest Oklahoma City
A man is taken to the hospital after a shooting near West Reno and Portland Avenue. Oklahoma City Police say the shooting happened around 2:00 a.m. Police say the man had gunshot wounds to the stomach and chest. So far officers haven't given a description of the suspect.
okcfox.com
Third annual FOX 25 Holiday Bike Drive gets underway
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The third annual FOX 25 Holiday Bike Drive launches on Thursday. The drive helps get bikes to kids in need during the holiday season. This year’s bike drive is dedicated to John Ballard, the late director of OK Bikes4Kids, the non-profit that benefits from the drive. Ballard recently lost a battle with cancer.
okcfox.com
Tinker AFB in running to get new fleet of KC-46A aircraft
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — More planes and airmen could be coming to Oklahoma. Tinker Air Force Base is a finalist to get a fleet of 12 KC-46A refueling planes. On Thursday evening, officials held a public scoping session at the Reed Conference Center to gauge interest. The fleet...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City University Esports team wins national tournament
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City University's Valorant Esports team won the National Association of Collegiate Esports Varsity Plus Grand Finals on Wednesday. The win marks the team’s first championship on a national scale in its three-year history. Oklahoma City University played a best-of-three match final against Florida's...
okcfox.com
Multi-car crash in Caddo County kills three people
CADDO COUNTY (KOKH) — A car crash in Caddo County killed three people on Wednesday. The crash happened on OK-152 at US-281, about five miles north of Gracemont. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 27-year-old Antoinette Evilsizor was traveling southbound on US-281 when her car crossed the center line, went into the northbound lane, and collided with another car.
okcfox.com
OKCPD searching for vehicle involved in deadly hit and run accident
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Investigators with the Oklahoma City Police Department (OKCPD) are asking for the public's help in locating the suspect in a deadly hit and run. The accident occurred Nov. 22 around 6 p.m. in the 4300 block of W. Reno. Police say the female victim and...
okcfox.com
OKCPD releases video of officers tracking down suspect with long criminal history
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - — Oklahoma City police released a video of officers responding to a burglary and tracking down a suspect with a long criminal history. Officers responded to a disturbance call on November 10 where the driver of a stolen pickup truck crashed through a gate at 3808 S. Walker.
okcfox.com
Section of Northwest Expressway renamed in honor of fallen Lt. Shirley Lanning
CANADIAN COUNTY (KOKH) — A section of Northwest Expressway was dedicated to the memory of a Canadian County Sheriff's Office lieutenant on Wednesday. Lt. Shirley Lanning was killed in a car crash on February 14, 2020 while on duty. “We are extremely grateful to the Department of Transportation and...
okcfox.com
Yukon Public Schools receives donation to pay off students' lunch account balances
YUKON, Okla. (KOKH) — Over 75 students at a Yukon public elementary school who had a negative lunch account balance received an early Christmas present on Thursday. Students at Parkland Elementary received Christmas early thanks to a generous donation from the Roger J. Palacios Memorial Scholarship Fund paying for over 75 students' negative lunch account balances. The donation came out to $1,037.
okcfox.com
Mustang High School student starts petition for school to offer ASL classes
MUSTANG (KOKH) — A student at Mustang High School is taking action, starting an online petition for the school to offer American Sign Language classes. Tanner Wilson is the student who started the petition that now has just under 300 signatures. Wilson told Fox 25 that his parents are...
okcfox.com
CCSO investigating woman for DUI after hitting trooper's vehicle at high speeds
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. (KOKH) — Last week a Cleveland County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) Lieutenant's car was struck by another vehicle while he was conducting a traffic stop. CCSO says Lt. Ryan Graham was sitting in his parked car, in the midst of conducting a traffic stop when a driver hit his vehicle at a high rate of speed.
