CHEF'STORE: Chocoletta's Eatery

This new OKC restaurant will make you smile from the inside out with its food and hospitality. Chocoletta’s Eatery is located at 3815 N. Kelley Avenue, in Oklahoma City. They're open at 11 am Monday through Sunday and you can call them at 405 300 2230. Check them out...
What's Going On: Holiday Fun

We are taking a look at some great events for all the holiday fun!. Find the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort at 777 Grand Casino Blvd., Shawnee, Oklahoma. *THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY GRAND CASINO HOTEL AND RESORT.
Renderings for multicultural plaza in Capitol Hill unveiled

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Renderings for a multicultural plaza to be built in Oklahoma City's historic Capitol Hill Calle Dos Cinco were unveiled on Thursday. The Oklahoma City Planning Department's Strong Neighborhoods Initiative (SNI) unveiled rendering for a vibrant multicultural plaza to be built on Harvey Ave., in between SW 24th and SW 25th Streets.
Police Investigate Shooting in Northwest Oklahoma City

A man is taken to the hospital after a shooting near West Reno and Portland Avenue. Oklahoma City Police say the shooting happened around 2:00 a.m. Police say the man had gunshot wounds to the stomach and chest. So far officers haven't given a description of the suspect.
Third annual FOX 25 Holiday Bike Drive gets underway

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The third annual FOX 25 Holiday Bike Drive launches on Thursday. The drive helps get bikes to kids in need during the holiday season. This year’s bike drive is dedicated to John Ballard, the late director of OK Bikes4Kids, the non-profit that benefits from the drive. Ballard recently lost a battle with cancer.
Tinker AFB in running to get new fleet of KC-46A aircraft

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — More planes and airmen could be coming to Oklahoma. Tinker Air Force Base is a finalist to get a fleet of 12 KC-46A refueling planes. On Thursday evening, officials held a public scoping session at the Reed Conference Center to gauge interest. The fleet...
Oklahoma City University Esports team wins national tournament

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City University's Valorant Esports team won the National Association of Collegiate Esports Varsity Plus Grand Finals on Wednesday. The win marks the team’s first championship on a national scale in its three-year history. Oklahoma City University played a best-of-three match final against Florida's...
Multi-car crash in Caddo County kills three people

CADDO COUNTY (KOKH) — A car crash in Caddo County killed three people on Wednesday. The crash happened on OK-152 at US-281, about five miles north of Gracemont. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 27-year-old Antoinette Evilsizor was traveling southbound on US-281 when her car crossed the center line, went into the northbound lane, and collided with another car.
Section of Northwest Expressway renamed in honor of fallen Lt. Shirley Lanning

CANADIAN COUNTY (KOKH) — A section of Northwest Expressway was dedicated to the memory of a Canadian County Sheriff's Office lieutenant on Wednesday. Lt. Shirley Lanning was killed in a car crash on February 14, 2020 while on duty. “We are extremely grateful to the Department of Transportation and...
Yukon Public Schools receives donation to pay off students' lunch account balances

YUKON, Okla. (KOKH) — Over 75 students at a Yukon public elementary school who had a negative lunch account balance received an early Christmas present on Thursday. Students at Parkland Elementary received Christmas early thanks to a generous donation from the Roger J. Palacios Memorial Scholarship Fund paying for over 75 students' negative lunch account balances. The donation came out to $1,037.
