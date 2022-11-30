ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MyArkLaMiss

Amazon says it had its biggest Thanksgiving shopping weekend

By HALELUYA HADERO
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lv6i3_0jSgd5vP00

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon said Wednesday it had its biggest ever Thanksgiving holiday shopping weekend, aided by a record number of consumers looking for deals online amid high inflation.

The e-commerce company does not typically share how much it earns during its sales events and did not disclose its overall revenue from the weekend. It said in a news release independent businesses that sell on its site generated more than $1 billion in sales.

A record 196.7 million people shopped in stores and online during the five-day shopping period that stretched from Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday, 17 million more compared to last year, according to the National Retail Federation, a trade group. It said consumers also spent an average of $325 during the weekend on holiday-related purchases, up from $301 last year.

Though higher prices on products might contribute to some of the boost, NRF and other retail tracking groups have said higher demand is also driving the growth. Adobe Analytics, which tracks transactions at over 85 of the top 100 U.S. online stores, said consumers spent $35.27 billion during the holiday weekend, up 4% compared to last year.

Higher demand could signal that budget-conscious shoppers are hungry for deals. As spending has gone up, more consumers have also been dipping into their savings, purchasing items on credit cards and using “buy now, pay later” services that lack interest charges but carry late fees.

Comments / 0

Related
MyArkLaMiss

Bond denied for Natchez woman accused of killing mother

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – The Natchez woman accused of killing her mother was denied bond. The Natchez Democrat reported Shalece Thomas, 36, was charged with murder and possession of a stolen firearm after her mother, 53-year-old Sarah Thomas, was shot in the head. Investigators said the shooting happened around 2:00 a.m. on Friday, November 25 […]
NATCHEZ, MS
MyArkLaMiss

Mississippi woman accused of impersonating a police officer

WESSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Wesson police arrested a woman accused of impersonating a police officer Wednesday, November 30. Police said they received a complaint about an individual contacting them using the identity of a police officer by electronic means making various claims. Upon further investigation, Rebecca Ann Brock, of Wesson, was arrested. Brock was charged […]
WESSON, MS
MyArkLaMiss

Football Friday Night: Final scores for December 2, 2022

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Here are your final scores for December 2, 2022: ZACHARY 22, RUSTON 37 ASCENSION CATHOLIC 14, OCS 42 WESTGATE 6, DESTREHAN 21 NORTH DESOTO 38, IOWA 2 ST. JAMES 13, MANY 32 LUTCHER 35, WEST FELICIANA 21 BROTHER MARTIN 55, CARENCRO 24 JOHN CURTIS 24, CATHOLIC-BATON ROUGE 21 E.D. WHITE […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe man arrested; allegedly assaulted deputy during arrest

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 1, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office observed a male walking in the middle of Morton Street in Monroe, La. After deputies came to a stop to avoid hitting the male, they advised him of his violation. According to deputies, […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Mississippi man accused of biting someone’s nose off

Bay St. Louis, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man is out on bond after being accused of biting a person’s nose off Monday night. The incident occurred in the parking lot of the Hollywood Casino in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi. Police officers responded to a complaint of an assault and arrived to find a victim […]
BILOXI, MS
MyArkLaMiss

West Monroe man arrested; allegedly stole floodlights from previous employer

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 30, 2022, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested 39-year-old Jason Laird for allegedly stealing four floodlights from his previous employer. According to a deputy, the victim advised four of his Rab FxLED 150T floodlights were missing from the business’s storage. The floodlights were worth $877.80 each, reports say. The […]
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Homer’s Richard Casey heading into semifinal matchup versus Mangham, “… Right now, I think we’re playing our best …”

In order for the defending champions, Homer, to advance to the Superdome, they’ll have to get past a squad that’s perhaps as equal as they are. Friday night at 7:00, the Pelicans host Mangham in the Division IV non-select semifinals. Much like Mangham, who defeated Arcadia, 48-0 last Friday, the Pelican offense has scored an […]
HOMER, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe Police searching for July 2022 homicide suspects

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is currently searching for three suspects who are wanted for a homicide that occurred on July 30, 2022, at the Oak Manor Apartments in Monroe, La. If anyone knows the whereabouts of the individuals in the pictures above, […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

64K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy