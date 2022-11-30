ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aid available for NY’s failing dams

By Jay Petrequin
 3 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced over $500K in grant funding to help state communities with dam upkeep. The grants are provided through FEMA’s High Hazard Potential Dam grant program – which describes perfectly well where that money is aimed.

The $564,925 of newly-available funding is primed for use by eligible dam owners in need of help with infrastructure repair. The DEC is now accepting applications for those who need a slice of that money, for purposes including technical work, planning, design and pre-construction activity for dams in need of rehabilitation.

“Ensuring dam safety is a top priority for DEC and we encourage eligible dam owners to take advantage of this important funding,” said DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos. “The grants announced today will support pre-construction engineering and design activities as part of an overall program to help municipal and not-for-profit owners of High Hazard dams make necessary repairs and improve public safety.”

The project takes aim at High Hazard classified dams, a term referring to dams with a likelihood of failure that could damage utilities, neighborhoods, highways, and other infrastructure. It points especially at cases where dam failure could result in a loss of life or significant amounts of infrastructure vital to a community.

A request for applications can be found on New York State’s Grants Gateway website. Local governments and municipalities are encouraged to apply, including county, city, town and village governments. Nonprofits with active dam projects in New York are also eligible. Awards will be given out in amounts of up to $100,000 per project. The application window will remain open until Feb. 10, 2023.

