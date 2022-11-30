ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

InsideTheHeat

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Lets Fans Know He's On Way To Boston

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler is expected to play Friday against the Boston Celtics after missing seven games with a knee injury. VITALS: The Heat and Celtics meet for the third of four matchups this regular season and for the second consecutive time after they just faced each other on Wednesday. Last season, the Celtics won the series, 2-1, after Miami won it the previous year. The Heat are 51-80 all-time versus Boston during the regular season, including 29-38 in home games and 22-42 in road games. For the Heat, Jimmy Butler (ankle), Nikola Jovic (foot) and Dewayne Dedmon (foot) are questionable and Victor Oladipo (knee) and Omar Yurtseven (ankle) are out. For the Celtics, Robert Williams (knee) and Danillo Gallinari (knee) are out.
MIAMI, FL
NESN

Celtics Unimpressed By Royal Couple Attending Game Vs. Heat

The Boston Celtics took the floor against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night with a few notable figures in attendance, and they didn’t really care. Prince William and Princess Kate, who sat courtside alongside team owner Wyc Grousbeck and Steve Pagliuca, watched the Celtics defeat the Heat,134-121, at TD Garden. However, they didn’t particularly serve as stunning attention grabbers for several members of the Celtics, who were much more focused on notching their 18th win of the season.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Al Horford signs team-friendly extension with Celtics

BOSTON -- Al Horford's second stint with the Celtics will continue for a few more years. Horford has agreed to a two-year, $20 million extension that will keep him with the team through 2025, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.Horford is making $26.5 million this season, the final year of a four-year, $109 million contract that he originally signed with the Philadelphia 76ers after leaving Boston as a free agent in 2019. He struggled in Philly and was dumped to the Thunder in 2020, before enjoying a career revival with the Celtics last year.Horford was a steadying presence for Boston last...
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

3 reasons Al Horford’s contract extension is total steal for Celtics

At 36 years old, Boston Celtics veteran Al Horford is older than most NBA starters (and even older than head coach Joe Mazzulla). Yet, he has shown he still has an important role to play for the C’s, and the front office recognizes it. Per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the center agreed to a two-year, $20 million extension with the Celtics that’ll keep him wearing green for the foreseeable future.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

What Bruins, Celtics Doing ‘Very Impressive’ To Jim Montgomery

The Bruins and the Celtics are having a lot of success to start their respective seasons, combining for 37 wins. Playing in Boston in particular has given the TD Garden crowd a lot to cheer for. The Bruins are undefeated at home going into Saturday’s game against the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche, while the Celtics have won 10 straight games in Boston and are a combined 24-1 at TD Garden.
BOSTON, MA

