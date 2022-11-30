ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galesburg, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Knox College experiences ‘system disruption’ from ransomware; cybersecurity experts to assist

Knox College is currently responding to a system disruption caused by ransomware. A statement provided Friday by Knox College Vice President of Communications and ITS Lisa Van Riper says, “We took prompt action to secure our network environment. Systems and operations have been shut down to protect data and information, and we have engaged leading independent cybersecurity and digital forensics experts to assist with our investigation and response. We are working actively and diligently with the assistance of our retained experts to fully restore operations.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

15-year-old male charged after burglarizing Greenwood Coins

Galesburg Police on Sunday, November 27th, responded to Greenwood Coins in the 1200 block of Monmouth Boulevard for a report of a burglary. Officers met with the business owner who advised that someone broke-out the northernmost window on the east side of the building. Taken from the business were numerous sleeves of coins and paper currency. Initially, the business owner estimated $3,000 – $5,000 was taken. Officers reviewed a security video of a male subject who came into the business earlier on Saturday to exchange some coins. The male subject – a 15-year-old – could be seen breaking the window and entering the business. Officers then responded to the teen’s home and met with his mother. The teen’s mother told police the boy had an excessive amount of money recently – he gave out money to family and friends and made a social media post holding a stack of money. The 15-year-old was transported to the Public Safety Building where he admitted to the break-in. The teen was in possession of several coins from the robbery. The teen had already spent a good portion of the money but returned what he had left. He was charged with four counts of Burglary.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg man and two teens charged with mob action and more

Galesburg Police on Wednesday afternoon, November 23rd, were dispatched to the 1500 block of McKnight Street in regards to a report of a disturbance involving a gun. Upon arrival to the area, police observed a black male subject running across a large open field. The 24-year-old male parolee was detained near Berrien Street Housing. Back on McKnight Street, a 15-year-old male and a 14-year-old male were both taken into custody. The Knox County Housing Authority had the entire incident on video. The three males, while wearing ski masks, approach the passenger side of a vehicle and an altercation of some kind takes place with the passenger. The driver and passenger then drive off, and the three males run to a residence, then to another residence, before police arrive. A female witness in the second residence said the three were attempting to hide a firearm. The two teens were transported to the Mary Davis Home. The 14-year-old was charged with Mob Action and Criminal Trespassing on State Land. The 15-year-old was charged with Mob Action. The 24-year-old man was charged with Mob Action, Criminal Trespassing, Resisting, a Knox County warrant, and an In-State warrant from IDOC.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Vehicle crash leads to Galesburg man facing unlawful restraint charges

Galesburg Police early Saturday night, November 26th, responded to a vehicle crash in the area of Monmouth Boulevard and South Henderson Street. When officers arrived, they were advised the driver of one of the vehicles, a 31-year-old Galesburg woman, had departed the area with a small child. Officers then responded to an address associated with the woman in the 400 block of South Soangetaha Road. A neighbor told police her outside camera captured the woman limping into an apartment along with her child and a 31-year-old male suspect. Officers attempted to make contact with the female for several minutes before making forced entry to do a well-being check. Inside, officers found the man and woman laying in a back bedroom along with the child. The woman told police the male was “chasing her around” and she was trying to get away from him before the crash, according to police reports. After the crash, she was injured and didn’t know what to do, so she got inside the male’s car. He took her phone and refused to let her answer the door when the police came. The woman was transported to OSF for medical treatment. The male was placed under arrest and charged with a Violation of an Order of Protection and Unlawful Restraint.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Accident closes I-74 near Galesburg for nearly 3 hours. Here’s what happened

A rollover crash involving a semi tractor trailer shut down eastbound traffic on Interstate 74 north of Galesburg for nearly three hours on Tuesday evening. According to Illinois State Police, District 7 Patrol responded to a single vehicle personal injury traffic crash involving a commercial motor vehicle near milepost 41 eastbound in Knox County at approximately 4:47 p.m. Tuesday. The driver reported that due to severe crosswinds, he lost control of his vehicle which then overturned. The driver was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

GPD responds to a residential burglary and an attempted vehicle burglary on Nov. 26th

Galesburg Police on Saturday, November 26th around 8:40pm responded to a residential burglary in the 200 block of Lombard Street. Officers met with a 73-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman who said they returned home to find their front door had been kicked in. The couple discovered over $1,200 in cash was missing as well as the woman’s wallet – taken from her purse in the kitchen. The two couldn’t name a potential suspect for police. The incident remains under investigation.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg man charged with DUI after hit-an-run accident; Cambridge man charged with DUI after striking a vehicle at Yemm Chevrolet

Galesburg Police late Saturday afternoon, November 26th, responded to the area of Farnham Street and East Main for a report of a hit-and-run accident. Officers caught up with the suspect vehicle on Silver Street and made contact with the driver: a 24-year-old Galesburg man. The man told police he was driving “west” on Farnham street – a street that runs north-south – and that he was hit in the front by another vehicle that was on Main Street. The man said the other vehicle did not stop at the light, according to police reports. The man was emitting an alcoholic odor, spoke with a “thick tongue” and appeared agitated and impatient. The man denied being under the influence of anything illegal. He agreed to submit a blood sample and openly admitted to officers he drank the day before and smoked cannabis earlier that day. Officers located two alcoholic beverages inside the man’s vehicle, and a receipt for alcohol that was purchased approximately six minutes before the crash. The man was eventually transported to the Knox County Jail and charged with DUI.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg woman facing charges after striking a man with a machete

Galesburg Police on Saturday afternoon, November 26th, responded to the 1100 block of Grand Avenue for a report of a male subject getting cut on his forehead by a machete. Police met with the 28-year-old male victim who said the incident occurred in the 200 block of Pearl Street where he got into an argument with a 31-year-old female. As the argument escalated, the female struck the male with a “machete-like” knife, according to police reports. The victim had a 2-inch gash on his forehead that would require stitches. The female denied the altercation took place and said the man got “jumped’ at Moon Towers. Witnesses confirmed the victim’s story and there was no video evidence of the male entering or leaving Moon Towers that day. Officers also told the woman that the man did not wish to pursue charges, so it was unlikely that he made the story up. The female was placed on the GPD’s pending arrest list and is facing charges of Aggravated Domestic Battery with a Weapon.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg, IL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
869K+
Views
ABOUT

Radio designed for the People of Galesburg. Local news, weather and sports for Galesburg, Illinois and surrounding area. Including all of Knox County as well as Warren County in West Central Illinois.

 http://www.wgil.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy