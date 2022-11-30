Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Galesburg Public Library finishes fundraising for new facility
The Galesburg Public Library now has all the funding needed to complete its new building project. It’s taken 15 years of work, community support, and generous donations but the last of the nearly $20 million has been raised for the building that’s expected to open in early 2024.
Jack Harlan officially Knox County Sheriff, David Clague now retired
Jack Harlan has officially been sworn into office as Knox County Sheriff. David Clague, who has served in law enforcement for 50 years, including the last 15 as Sheriff, signed off for the final time before retiring. Clague was honored at a luncheon where he was presented with gifts from...
Knox County property transfers for Nov. 19-30, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
The Knox County Assessment Office submits the following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions recorded in Knox County the week of Nov. 19-30, 2022. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners’ names that would be on the full deed may not appear in this list.
Knox College experiences ‘system disruption’ from ransomware; cybersecurity experts to assist
Knox College is currently responding to a system disruption caused by ransomware. A statement provided Friday by Knox College Vice President of Communications and ITS Lisa Van Riper says, “We took prompt action to secure our network environment. Systems and operations have been shut down to protect data and information, and we have engaged leading independent cybersecurity and digital forensics experts to assist with our investigation and response. We are working actively and diligently with the assistance of our retained experts to fully restore operations.
‘Fearless, ultra-demanding’: Students remember Galesburg band director Sally Rynott
A longtime former Galesburg High School band director described as a brilliant musician with a fierce personality is being remembered for her life-altering impact on hundreds of former students. Sally Rynott, affectionately known as “Sgt. Sal” for her intense leadership style, died Monday, Nov. 21 at Southeast Iowa Regional Hospice...
Volunteers led by Martin Reichel put up new fencing at Hope Cemetery
Hope Cemetery in Galesburg got a hand from a group of volunteers recently, partly in an effort to beautify the space across from the future library. Volunteers removed and recycled chain-link and barbed wire fencing and installed nearly 500 feet of new black aluminum fencing. Workers had to hand dig...
15-year-old male charged after burglarizing Greenwood Coins
Galesburg Police on Sunday, November 27th, responded to Greenwood Coins in the 1200 block of Monmouth Boulevard for a report of a burglary. Officers met with the business owner who advised that someone broke-out the northernmost window on the east side of the building. Taken from the business were numerous sleeves of coins and paper currency. Initially, the business owner estimated $3,000 – $5,000 was taken. Officers reviewed a security video of a male subject who came into the business earlier on Saturday to exchange some coins. The male subject – a 15-year-old – could be seen breaking the window and entering the business. Officers then responded to the teen’s home and met with his mother. The teen’s mother told police the boy had an excessive amount of money recently – he gave out money to family and friends and made a social media post holding a stack of money. The 15-year-old was transported to the Public Safety Building where he admitted to the break-in. The teen was in possession of several coins from the robbery. The teen had already spent a good portion of the money but returned what he had left. He was charged with four counts of Burglary.
Heather Acerra running for Galesburg City Council in Ward 5
Heather Acerra, a local businesswoman who co-founded building toy company Lux Blox, will run for Galesburg City Council in April. Acerra made the announcement Wednesday, setting up a contest between her and Ward 5 incumbent Jaclyn Smith-Esters, although there is still time for other candidates to pick up signatures. Acerra...
Galesburg man and two teens charged with mob action and more
Galesburg Police on Wednesday afternoon, November 23rd, were dispatched to the 1500 block of McKnight Street in regards to a report of a disturbance involving a gun. Upon arrival to the area, police observed a black male subject running across a large open field. The 24-year-old male parolee was detained near Berrien Street Housing. Back on McKnight Street, a 15-year-old male and a 14-year-old male were both taken into custody. The Knox County Housing Authority had the entire incident on video. The three males, while wearing ski masks, approach the passenger side of a vehicle and an altercation of some kind takes place with the passenger. The driver and passenger then drive off, and the three males run to a residence, then to another residence, before police arrive. A female witness in the second residence said the three were attempting to hide a firearm. The two teens were transported to the Mary Davis Home. The 14-year-old was charged with Mob Action and Criminal Trespassing on State Land. The 15-year-old was charged with Mob Action. The 24-year-old man was charged with Mob Action, Criminal Trespassing, Resisting, a Knox County warrant, and an In-State warrant from IDOC.
Carl Sandburg College approves food service contract with Innkeeper’s Coffee
The Board of Trustees for Carl Sandburg College on Monday approved a three-year contract with Innkeeper’s Fresh Roasted Coffee to provide food service at the community college’s main campus. Innkeepers, who have a permanent location on Seminary Street in downtown Galesburg, will serve breakfast from 7:30 until 10...
Monmouth College music department ready for this weekend’s ‘Christmas at Monmouth’
Monmouth is sending their Christmas gift to the community early with their Christmas at Monmouth concert this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Professor Tim Pahel who directs the choir and chorale, calls it one of the “highlights” of the year for the Monmouth music department. Also performing will be...
Norine Hammond named House Deputy Republican Leader for next General Assembly
GOP State Rep. Norine Hammond has been named House Deputy Republican Leader for the 103rd General Assembly. Hammond was chosen as the second Republican in command in the House by the new GOP House Leader-elect Tony McCombie. McCombie herself represents a district that includes Colona, East Moline, and Sherrard. McCombie...
Vehicle crash leads to Galesburg man facing unlawful restraint charges
Galesburg Police early Saturday night, November 26th, responded to a vehicle crash in the area of Monmouth Boulevard and South Henderson Street. When officers arrived, they were advised the driver of one of the vehicles, a 31-year-old Galesburg woman, had departed the area with a small child. Officers then responded to an address associated with the woman in the 400 block of South Soangetaha Road. A neighbor told police her outside camera captured the woman limping into an apartment along with her child and a 31-year-old male suspect. Officers attempted to make contact with the female for several minutes before making forced entry to do a well-being check. Inside, officers found the man and woman laying in a back bedroom along with the child. The woman told police the male was “chasing her around” and she was trying to get away from him before the crash, according to police reports. After the crash, she was injured and didn’t know what to do, so she got inside the male’s car. He took her phone and refused to let her answer the door when the police came. The woman was transported to OSF for medical treatment. The male was placed under arrest and charged with a Violation of an Order of Protection and Unlawful Restraint.
Accident closes I-74 near Galesburg for nearly 3 hours. Here’s what happened
A rollover crash involving a semi tractor trailer shut down eastbound traffic on Interstate 74 north of Galesburg for nearly three hours on Tuesday evening. According to Illinois State Police, District 7 Patrol responded to a single vehicle personal injury traffic crash involving a commercial motor vehicle near milepost 41 eastbound in Knox County at approximately 4:47 p.m. Tuesday. The driver reported that due to severe crosswinds, he lost control of his vehicle which then overturned. The driver was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.
GPD responds to a residential burglary and an attempted vehicle burglary on Nov. 26th
Galesburg Police on Saturday, November 26th around 8:40pm responded to a residential burglary in the 200 block of Lombard Street. Officers met with a 73-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman who said they returned home to find their front door had been kicked in. The couple discovered over $1,200 in cash was missing as well as the woman’s wallet – taken from her purse in the kitchen. The two couldn’t name a potential suspect for police. The incident remains under investigation.
Knox County Board approves nearly $1.5M ARPA grant funding for Hunger Collaborative Project
Knox County Board members this week approved the granting of nearly $1.5 million from the American Rescue Plan Act to the Galesburg Community Foundation for their Hunger Collaborative Project. The coalition of 27 non-profit organizations would look deeper than just feeding the hungry in trying to find the root causes...
Galesburg man charged with DUI after hit-an-run accident; Cambridge man charged with DUI after striking a vehicle at Yemm Chevrolet
Galesburg Police late Saturday afternoon, November 26th, responded to the area of Farnham Street and East Main for a report of a hit-and-run accident. Officers caught up with the suspect vehicle on Silver Street and made contact with the driver: a 24-year-old Galesburg man. The man told police he was driving “west” on Farnham street – a street that runs north-south – and that he was hit in the front by another vehicle that was on Main Street. The man said the other vehicle did not stop at the light, according to police reports. The man was emitting an alcoholic odor, spoke with a “thick tongue” and appeared agitated and impatient. The man denied being under the influence of anything illegal. He agreed to submit a blood sample and openly admitted to officers he drank the day before and smoked cannabis earlier that day. Officers located two alcoholic beverages inside the man’s vehicle, and a receipt for alcohol that was purchased approximately six minutes before the crash. The man was eventually transported to the Knox County Jail and charged with DUI.
Galesburg woman facing charges after striking a man with a machete
Galesburg Police on Saturday afternoon, November 26th, responded to the 1100 block of Grand Avenue for a report of a male subject getting cut on his forehead by a machete. Police met with the 28-year-old male victim who said the incident occurred in the 200 block of Pearl Street where he got into an argument with a 31-year-old female. As the argument escalated, the female struck the male with a “machete-like” knife, according to police reports. The victim had a 2-inch gash on his forehead that would require stitches. The female denied the altercation took place and said the man got “jumped’ at Moon Towers. Witnesses confirmed the victim’s story and there was no video evidence of the male entering or leaving Moon Towers that day. Officers also told the woman that the man did not wish to pursue charges, so it was unlikely that he made the story up. The female was placed on the GPD’s pending arrest list and is facing charges of Aggravated Domestic Battery with a Weapon.
Galesburg Aldermen considering streetlights for Lake Storey Road
Galesburg City Council on Monday night will discuss installing street lights between West Lake Storey Road and U.S. 150 along where the new multi-use path will go. Attendees of a public information meeting made the suggestion. Staff examined lighting in this area and found gaps of 1,000 to 2,000 feet...
Galesburg Council considering flat tax levy for 2023
Galesburg Council had first reading of their 2023 property tax levy on Monday night and the $9.7 million levy is flat compared with last year. Based on the current Estimated Assessed Value from the 2022 tax levy, the property tax rate for the City would be approximately $2.64 for every $100 of assessed property value.
