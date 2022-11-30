ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hebron, KY

linknky.com

Friday NKY HS round-up: Simon Kenton boys win rivalry game

County rivals Simon Kenton and Dixie Heights met seeking their first win of the season. The Pioneers (1-1) built the lead in the first half and held off the host Colonels (0-2), 50-42. Both teams tried to be balanced offensively. Junior guard Travis Krohman and senior center Gabe Dynes led...
INDEPENDENCE, KY
linknky.com

Thursday NKY HS round-up: Brossart, Scott roll to wins

The Bishop Brossart boys’ basketball team rolled to 3-0 with a 77-35 victory at Holmes (0-1) on a hot shooting night as they hit 50 percent from the field, 13 3-pointers and 82 percent from the free throw line. The Mustangs put three players in double figures. They were...
ALEXANDRIA, KY
fox56news.com

Boyle County completes 4A championship three-peat feat

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Boyle County has done it again for the third season in a row. The Rebels defeated Corbin 32-26 at Kroger Field on Friday to win their third straight 4A state championship, and 11th in program history. It’s the second time in the Rebels (13-2)...
LEXINGTON, KY
linknky.com

Cov Cath conquers size again, Ipsaro dazzles

PARK HILLS — It wasn’t done on purpose, but it just so happened Covington Catholic’s new look basketball team that features speed and quickness over size would face two near seven-footers to open up the season. The Colonels passed both tests, doing so convincingly in both, this...
COVINGTON, KY
linknky.com

Northern Kentucky women drop Horizon League opener

The Northern Kentucky University women’s basketball team (3-4, 0-1) had its chances in the Horizon League opener at Truist Arena on Friday. But the league favorite Youngstown State Penguins (3-3, 1-0) made the plays down the stretch to escape with a 59-55 victory. Northern Kentucky dropped its third straight game in the process.
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
linknky.com

Not a movie but a replay, Beechwood finds a way

Don’t ever let them tell you sports is about anything other than winning. That’s why it’s so wonderful – and cruel. Why the Beechwood players were hugging one another, telling their coaches they loved them, pulling up their jerseys as they hugged injured Mitchell Berger so they could show him as they pounded their hearts.
FORT MITCHELL, KY
WLWT 5

UC head coach search continues: Several names linked to Bearcats job

CINCINNATI — The search is still on to find Luke Fickell's replacement. The former Bearcats football coach's departure caught everyone off guard when he left the University of Cincinnati for the head coaching job at the University of Wisconsin. Fickell, the winningest head coach in Bearcat history, went 57-18...
CINCINNATI, OH
underdogdynasty.com

Opinion: Potential Replacements for Luke Fickell at Cincinnati

It’s hard to imagine that Cincinnati expected they would be in this situation. On Sunday, Wisconsin announced the hiring of Cincinnati’s head coach Luke Fickell as their next head coach. While it’s a “destination job” for Fickell, the move comes with its fair share of shock value. Fickell...
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Thomas More hoops teams make history this week

When this year’s first NAIA basketball rankings came out, no one was surprised that the Thomas More women, defending NAIA national champions, were named No. 1. Jeff Hans’s Saints are a power to be reckoned with and everyone knows it. But the men? In those first rankings, the...
CRESTVIEW HILLS, KY
WCPO

UC head coaching search: Is it 'Prime Time' in Cincinnati or will the team look to former QB Gino Guidugli?

CINCINNATI — It would obviously take "a lot of zeros" to get Prime Time in Cincinnati, but some fans are hoping their passion will do the trick. At UC's basketball game Wednesday night, one fan sitting directly behind the broadcast crew wore a shirt featuring Deion Sanders photoshopped into a Cincinnati sweatshirt. Another fan held a sign saying, "We want Prime Time."
CINCINNATI, OH
wvsportsnow.com

Bob Huggins: ‘I Don’t Have Any Good Thoughts on Xavier’

WVU head coach Bob Huggins was asked on Thursday afternoon about playing his long-time rival Xavier once again. Huggins, who coached in the Crosstown Shootout rivalry between Cincinnati and Xavier for 16 seasons, didn’t hold back on his thoughts of the Musketeers. “I don’t have any good thoughts on...
CINCINNATI, OH
wymt.com

Three more UK football players to transfer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Three more University of Kentucky football players will enter the transfer portal, according to reports. Wide receivers Chris Lewis and Tae Tae Crumes along with tight end Keaton Upshaw each announced Friday that they will enter the transfer portal when it opens on Monday. The entry...
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

Deion Sanders Is Rumored To Be Down To 2 Job Offers

Deion Sanders is reportedly close to taking a new college head coaching job. According to CBS Sports' Su'a Cravens, Sanders will leave Jackson State for either Colorado or Cincinnati. The former USC safety said it's "95 percent a done deal" that he goes to Boulder to coach the Buffaloes. Kevin...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Deion Sanders’ Instagram post adds to UC speculation

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - “Primetime” could be returning to Cincinnati to fill the vacant head football coach position for the Bearcats. Deion Sanders, currently the coach for Jackson State, is reportedly leaving the school and has whittled his next destination down to three schools: University of Cincinnati, Colorado, and University of South Florida, according to Tampa Bay-based sports reporter Kevin O’Donnell.
CINCINNATI, OH

