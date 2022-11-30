Read full article on original website
Stereogum
Pure Bathing Culture – “2000 Miles” (The Pretenders Cover)
Everyone’s got their Bandcamp Friday extracurriculars out today, including Portland duo Pure Bathing Culture, who’ve covered the Pretenders’ holiday tune “2000 Miles.” The band shared this statement about their new age-meets-new wave-meets-folk take on the track:. hi friends! happy holidays! we’re excited to share our...
Stereogum
The So So Glos – “This Could Be Christmas” Feat. The Pogues’ Spider Stacy
New York punks the So So Glos have shared a new Christmas song. “This Could Be Christmas” features Peter Richard “Spider” Stacy, former member of the Pogues, writers of the 1988 yuletide classic “Fairytale Of New York.”. “We wrote this Christmas song during a time...
Stereogum
Stream Tiny Vipers’ American Prayer EP, Her First New Music In Five Years
Jesy Fortino, the Seattle musician who records under the name Tiny Vipers, works on her own timetable. There are two Tiny Vipers albums, but the last one came out back in 2009. (There was also an LP of ambient instrumental music in 2015; are we counting that one? Maybe we should count that one.) Up until today, Fortino hadn’t released any Tiny Vipers music since her 2017 EP Laughter. Today, however, Tiny Vipers is back with a new three-song EP.
Stereogum
Snow Ellet – “Playing Dead”
The pop-punk-ish Chicago indie rock artist Snow Ellet is back with their first new music since this year’s Glory Days EP. New single “Playing Dead” is the first song to be released from sessions produced by Illuminati Hotties’ Sarah Tudzin. Here’s Ellet with the background on the track: “I recently went to a house party where we suspected the host called the cops on their own party and it went down in flames. I just wanted to stay out all night. The song is mostly about the feeling that the sun isn’t going to come up, feeling that the night won’t end.” Listen below.
Stereogum
The Smile Might Be In This For The Long Haul
“Look at all the pretty lights,” Thom Yorke sang a few songs into the Smile’s concert on Monday, his feral falsetto repeating the phrase like a mantra against a surging electronic backdrop. He could have been referring to the giant, colorful rig of flickering bars set up onstage behind the band. It was an arena-scale contraption, something Yorke’s main band Radiohead might have brought with them on their most recent tour through the world’s most cavernous sheds. But this show was happening in a much more intimate setting, Detroit’s 4,650-capacity Masonic Temple. (“Intimate” is a relative term when discussing festival headliners.)
Stereogum
The Sound Of Animals Fighting – “Apeshit”
In October, post-hardcore supergroup the Sound Of Animals Fighting — who perform under animal names such as “The Nightingale” and “The Lynx,” etc — announced plans to release their first new music since 2008’s The Ocean And The Sun, plus a January tour. Originally formed in 2004, the band features members from RX Bandits, LS Dunes, and Circa Survive, and they’re set to release a new EP, APESHIT, on December 8 via Born Losers Records. Ahead of the EP’s release, the band has shared its bonkers, positively blistering title track.
Stereogum
“Pantera” Play Their First Concert in Over 21 Years
Over the summer, an updated iteration of Pantera announced plans to regroup for a reunion tour, playing their first shows in 21 years, with guitarist Zakk Wylde and Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante (replacing Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul, respectively) joining vocalist Phil Anselmo and bassist Rex Brown on a headlining trek across a number of festivals in North America and Europe, plus their own concerts. On Friday night, the new incarnation performed a 15-song set at the Hell & Heaven Open Air festival outside of Mexico City.
Stereogum
BRATTY – “¿Y Cómo?” (Feat. Hinds)
Mexico bedroom-pop performer BRATTY (Jenny Juárez) has announced a guest-stacked EP, Es Mi Fiesta Y Si Quiero Hago Un, coming January 5. Following her 2021 LP tdbn, it features collabs with Metronomy, Yawners, Depresión Sonora, Álvaro Díaz, NSQK y Méne, and Cariño. “It’s my birthday party and the collaborators are my guests,” Juárez said in a statement. “A celebration of music.” To kick off said celebration, Juárez shared a joint track with Spanish garage-rock crew Hinds called “¿Y Cómo?”
Stereogum
Watch Mac DeMarco Join DOMi & JD Beck For A Tricky, Trippy Fallon Performance
It’s pretty amazing to watch the duo of DOMi & JD Beck performing together. DOMi, a French keyboardist, and Beck, a Texan drummer, were both child prodigies at their instruments, and they both have an astral sense of jazz. Together, they’ve performed with people like Thundercat, Ariana Grande, and Herbie Hancock. Earlier this year, Anderson .Paak signed the two of them, making them the first artists on his Blue Note imprint Apeshit. DOMi and Beck released their star-studded debut album Not Tight this past summer, and they’re now up for the Best New Artist Grammy. Last night, the two of them played The Tonight Show, and they brought their friend Mac DeMarco.
Stereogum
Stream Boris’ New Surprise Album Fade
The Japanese power trio Boris has always been a prolific force, but now, in their 30th year as a band, Boris have really cranked up their productivity levels. Earlier this year, Boris released two albums: W, a companion piece to 2020’s NO, and Heavy Rocks (2022), the band’s third LP with the Heavy Rocks title. (Boris can be very confusing.) Today, without any advance warning, Boris have released their third full-length of the year.
Stereogum
Watch Måneskin Cover Lana Del Rey’s “Blue Jeans” In New York
Italian rock crew Måneskin are currently on a US tour, and last night they performed the first of two shows at New York’s Hammerstein Ballroom. While on stage, the band covered Lana Del Rey’s 2012 hit “Blue Jeans,” telling the audience, “We’re in New York, and this city has been the house of some of the biggest artists in music history. There’s one in particular that we want to homage tonight ‘cause she made possible to make masterpieces in the 2000s, so thank you, Lana.”
Stereogum
Watch Julia Jacklin Cover Celine Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On”
Julia Jacklin loves Céline Dion. A few months ago, when the Melbourne-based singer-songwriter was getting ready to release her new album Pre-Pleasure, she repeatedly named Céline as an influence on the record — not aesthetically, necessarily, but spiritually. Jacklin wanted to embrace the sheer comforting pleasure of music, and Céline, along with Robyn and Luther Vandross, became one of her avatars. Talking to Consequence Of Sound, Jacklin explained it:
Stereogum
Stream 100 Gecs’ Surprise New Snake Eyes EP Featuring 1 Skrillex
Hyperpop standouts 100 gecs have not released a single since last April’s “Doritos & Fritos,” and that followed last fall’s “mememe.” Well, exciting news from the gecs-verse: Dylan Brady and Laura Les are sharing a surprise three-song EP called Snake Eyes. Not only that, but 100 gecs are gearing up to release a new LP called 10,000 gecs, out March 17 and including both of the aforementioned singles.
Stereogum
The 5 Best Songs Of The Week
Every week the Stereogum staff chooses the five best new songs of the week. The eligibility period begins and ends Thursdays right before midnight. You can hear this week’s picks below and on Stereogum’s Favorite New Music Spotify playlist, which is updated weekly. (An expanded playlist of our new music picks is available to members on Spotify and Apple Music, updated throughout the week.)
Stereogum
SZA SZN Approaches With SNL Promo, S.O.S. Album Cover
SZA will be the musical guest at this weekend’s SNL. Tonight, she appears in a promo with host Keke Palmer and cast member Bowen Yang, who calls her “Scissors.” The promo drops one day after SZA shared the album art for her forthcoming album S.O.S., which technically doesn’t have a release date yet, but a Billboard story confirms it’ll arrive this month. Anyway, SZA’s musical guest spot on SNL was first announced on November 12, and it’s possible she’ll perform lead S.O.S. single “Shirt.” (Fingers crossed the entire album drops beforehand!)
Stereogum
A$AP Rocky – “Shittin’ Me”
It’s been more than four years since Harlem rap star A$AP Rocky released his last album, the widely disliked Testing. Rocky has been talking up his next album for a very long time — it’ll supposedly feature a bunch of Morrissey collabs — but we still have no idea when or if that album will come out. Still, Rocky has been making music lately. He’s recently appeared on albums from Westside Gunn and from Black Thought and Danger Mouse. A few months ago, he posted the Playboi Carti collab “OUR DE$TINY” on Instagram. And today, Rocky has a new single.
Stereogum
RM – “Yun” (Feat. Erykah Badu)
Today, the BTS member RM has released Indigo, his debut solo album. RM, formerly Rap Monster, is one of the rappers in BTS, and he’s also the one group member who’s fluent in English. Before he found massive global pop stardom, RM was a respected fixture on Seoul’s underground hip-hop scene, and at least a few of the members of BTS joined the group because they wanted to work with him. On Indigo, RM is on his rap shit, and he’s made a statement by opening his LP with an Erykah Badu collab.
Stereogum
GG Allin Biopic In The Works From Lords Of Chaos Director Jonas Åkerlund
A biopic about the noxious punk figure GG Allin is in development, per The Hollywood Reporter. The project is being spearheaded by music video director Jonas Åkerlund, who made Lords Of Chaos a couple years ago, which followed the also-controversial early ’90s Norwegian black metal scene. GG Allin: Live. Fast. Die. will depict Allin’s violent live-stage antics and his eventual death from a heroin overdose.
