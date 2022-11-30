Read full article on original website
Panama City, December 03 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Panama City. The Choctawhatchee High School basketball team will have a game with Rutherford High School on December 02, 2022, 17:30:00. The Bethlehem High School basketball team will have a game with Deane Bozeman High School on December 02, 2022, 17:30:00.
WJHG-TV
Area scores and highlights for Wednesday, December 1st
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - High School Basketball/Boys.
WJHG-TV
Bay County students gears up for parade after wheelchair adjustments
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Bay County student is breaking barriers this holiday season. Karsten Price is a seventh grader at Mowat Middle School and for the first time he will be marching with the school band, a dream he has had since last year. At 18 months old...
franklincounty.news
This weekend in Gulf and Franklin
The weather will be warming up again this weekend. For those looking to get out of the house, Gulf and Franklin counties have a lot to offer. Don't see your event listed? Have an event coming up? Send details to wweitzel@nevespublishing.com. Centennial celebration at Constitution Convention Museum. Did you know...
WJHG-TV
Point South Marina is now open
PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Point South Marina in Port St. Joe is finally open. The St. Joe company said this is a major milestone representing a complete rebuild and rebranding following the destruction of the original Port St. Joe Marina by Hurricane Michael in 2018. ”We are just...
wuft.org
Hornets’ state semifinal playoff game remains in Hawthorne despite safety concerns
The state semifinal playoff game between the Hawthorne Hornets and Blountstown Tigers will remain in Hawthorne on Friday, Dec. 2, despite complaints from the Pahokee Blue Devils about crowd control and inadequate security. Former Hawthorne Mayor Matt Surrency hoped the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) would see the complaints...
One of PCB’s oldest golf clubs changes its name
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Holiday Golf Club in Panama City Beach has officially changed its name to honor someone significant to their community. It was first known as the Colony Golf Club and then the Holiday Golf Club. However, the new name is now, Legacy Golf Club. The new name honors the […]
WJHG-TV
Latest on extending Gayle’s Trails in PCB
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Miles of walking trails cover Panama City Beach from the west end to the east. While they’re designed to connect, there is still a pretty big gap right in the middle preventing it from happening. In a city that sees constant growth, former...
WJHG-TV
Millville celebrates 20th annual Christmas Parade
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Sometimes the smallest communities have the biggest spirit. Friday, hundreds, if not thousands, came together for the 20th annual Millville Christmas Parade. This may be a tiny town. But when it comes to Christmas spirit, Millville knows how to deck the halls. “It’s very heartwarming....
WJHG-TV
Get ready for a blast in the past with Captain Anderson’s Marina
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Have you ever wanted to take a stroll through ancient Bethlehem? Now is your chance with the 10th Annual Bethlehem Christmas Village put on by Captain Anderson’s Marina. Beginning on December 7, visitors can enjoy live music, a live nativity, toy and food...
WJHG-TV
All aboard the Jingle Bell Express
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Come one, come all to the Jingle Bell Express in Panama City. For the first three weekends in December, visitors can encounter a free magical experience for the whole family to enjoy. Destination Panama City and Bayway team up to provide carolers, cookies, and a...
WJHG-TV
Graceville high school honoring former athlete killed earlier this year
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Graceville high school remembered the late Carla Williams Thursday night. Before Thursday night’s game, the school retired her basketball jersey, number 35. “Carla was just that special even though she is gone you know her life of legacy still lives in us we still...
Waterspout spotted in Bay County
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Severe weather moved across The Panhandle Wednesday morning triggering a tornado warning and waterspouts across our area. News 13’s Kristen Kennedy spotted the spout on the tower cam while live on air alerting viewers about the potential dangers of the storm. We are still monitoring these storms as they move […]
Panama City audit shows $450,000 was misspent
CLARIFICATION: The finding addressed here was not a result of the forensic audit. That audit has not yet begun. Instead, city staff discovered the issue, city officials said Friday. PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City commissioners took action this week to clean up some of their budget problems and voted to replace funds allegedly […]
Watch: Otters spotted on Destin dock
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County deputies reviewing surveillance footage Thursday morning got eyes on a few adorable intruders. Two otters. The two water-based mammals jumped on the docks behind a Destin home around 1:45 am. The pair shake off the gulf water and make their way toward land in the short video. The OCSO […]
Hawthorne sends message to community ahead of 1R state semifinal versus Blountstown
HAWTHORNE, Fla.- Hawthorne head football coach Cornelius Ingram on Wednesday morning sent a message out to the community ahead of Friday’s Class 1-Rural state semifinal versus Blountstown: Have fun, cheer for your team and be respectful. Ingram’s message came via a YouTube video posted down ...
emeraldcoastmagazine.com
An Update from the Walton County Tourism Department
It’s been an incredible, but busy, season here in Walton County. We’ve seen visitation to our community remain strong. Countless families have spent time on our sugar-white sand beaches, in our restaurants and retail shops, making memories they will cherish for a lifetime. It’s been incredible to see...
WJHG-TV
Internet Safey and Drug Awareness Workshop
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with First Baptist Church to help keep families safe and informed with an internet safety and drug awareness workshop. Brandon Phillips with First Baptist Church said they saw a need in the community and wanted to...
WJHG-TV
Morning storms and tornadoes cause problems for NWFL
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Downed trees and powerlines, power outages, and other damage was reported Wednesday morning in Northwest Florida. Holmes County has experienced nearly 600 power outages according to Poweroutage.us. That was as of around 10 a.m. A tree and powerlines were reported down on Munson Highway in...
