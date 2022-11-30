Read full article on original website
Wild bank robbery that changed policing foreverCristoval VictorialLos Angeles, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
I’m Dreading When My Son's Rich Friends Sleep Over at Our Tiny ApartmentElle Silver
Sugar Plum: 135 Small Businesses Under One Roof for Holiday ShoppingRandy MontgomeryBuena Park, CA
The 5 Best New Restaurants in LA
The sudden cold spell that hits Los Angeles every year always manages to shock the city’s system. It usually only lasts a few days — a week at the most — but it startles all of us sunny-day creatures of LA into hats, coats, mittens and scarves. The cold also spikes the appetite, and whets our collective palate for a boozy cocktail, a hearty plate of comfort food or a quiet coffee shop to stop for a snack and warm beverage. Here are our picks for where to duck the cold this month, or pop out to a patio that looks like Tulum (even if the heaters are blazing nearby).
cottagesgardens.com
Live Like a Rockstar at This $9.9M Art Nouveau-Esque Masterpiece in L.A. Once Home to Iconic Musicians
A rocking property is on the market in Los Angeles. This $9,885,000 home has been a hit among iconic rockstars. Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Michael “Flea” Balzary, who seems to have an appreciation for iconic architecture, once owned the striking abode. Other former residents include Bob Dylan, The Beatles, and The Velvet Underground.
The Best Hot Chocolate, Champurrado, and Seasonal Warm Drinks in Los Angeles
Cobija—blanket—weather has officially started in Los Angeles and everyone is looking to warm up one way or another. Some warm up by picking up some of their favorite tamales, which serve as a great on-the-go meal and double as hand warmers for those working early in the mornings or late at night. And others are looking for a sweet hot drink that will heat things up with one sip. Drinks like champurrado, atole, and of course, chocolate are not only tasty, warm, and thick, but for many, they are a taste of home.
There's A Hidden Deli In Los Angeles 'Only The Locals Know About' & Foodies Love It
There's a hidden gem eatery in Los Angeles that foodies deem a mouthwatering hot spot. One content creator, Taylor Offer (@tayloroffer) raved about this "secret deli" in a viral TikTok video on November 21, making it not-so-secret. It's called Gjusta Bakery and It's located on Sunset Avenue in Venice, just...
Eater
4 New Pizza Spots to Check Out This Month in Los Angeles
There seems to be something in the water in Los Angeles these days, because pizza spots just keep sprouting up across the city. First up is a new iteration of the popular Pitfire Pizza, which opens another outlet in Woodland Hills tomorrow serving what seems like a bigger, more ambitious menu of pasta and salads. Pitfire has always been a bit of a step up from the likes of California Pizza Kitchen, and this location offers a sizeable outdoor patio, a full bar, and a kids’ menu to help accommodate families.
KTLA.com
Cozy December: Trains around the tree in Burbank; Lily’s Bar is Hollywood’s hidden cocktail gem
On today’s Finally Friday, KTLA’s Andy Riesmeyer and Samantha Cortese are celebrating the beginning of December with some cozy ideas. The Train Shack in Burbank is a great place to get inspired for the holidays. Whether you’re looking for a starter train set or are adding to a giant layout, the extensive selection of trains of all scales, eras and price points means there’s a little something for everybody.
prescottenews.com
Shuttle Endeavour conquered space. Now it has to survive a move to a new home in LA – Cronkite News
Photo: An artist’s rendering of how the space shuttle Endeavour will be displayed in the new Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center in Los Angeles. For now, the shuttle is on display next door at the California Science Center. (Photo by Emeril Gordon/Cronkite News) After 122 million miles in...
daytrippen.com
Day Trip to King Harbor – Redondo Beach Los Angeles
Redondo Beach Pier was initially built to facilitate timber delivery from ships to trains in 1889; the Redondo Beach pier has undergone six transformations, surviving a series of storms, fires, and demolitions throughout the 20th century on the way to its current design — a large horseshoe shape structure that has been given the name – the “endless” pier.
discovering-la.com
Petit Trois, Delicious, But Not Petit Prices
My wife and I recently walked on Highland Ave in Hollywood, and I noticed Petit Trois, which made me remember that this was one of the restaurants on my bucket list. If you wonder why, the owner is chef Ludo Lebevbre, a master chef who managed kitchens at a young age and began LA’s fried chicken craze with crispy chicken rolled in corn starch and fried in duck fat.
People leaving Los Angeles are now flocking to these two cities
As a record amount of Los Angeles residents continue moving out of the state, a new Redfin study shows they’re flocking to two particular cities the most. Droves of people migrated out of California during the pandemic, heading for more affordable locales. The places seeing the largest exoduses were coastal cities including San Francisco, Los […]
welikela.com
Things To Do This Weekend in L.A. [12-2-2022 to 12-4-2022]
The rain forecast keeps changing, but one thing is for sure: Whether you’re heading for shelter or looking to roam outdoors, there’s plenty going on over the next few days. This weekend (December 2-4) in Los Angeles, check out Season’s Screamings in Pasadena, First Fridays in Chinatown, a...
Eater
Here Are the 2022 Eater Award Winners for Los Angeles
The Eater Awards recognize excellence in the restaurant industry over the past year in cities across the country. In the face of so many difficulties, from pandemic ripple effects to labor issues to increased operation costs, Los Angeles restaurants have endured and often thrived because of the incredible dedication of the many workers and creative minds that make the scene in the Southland distinct. There aren’t enough awards to go around to the unsung heroes that help uplift and feed communities in this expansive metropolis. Still, we celebrate these restaurants for helping to define what great food and dining look like in 2022, from a bustling sports bar serving chutney-topped pizzas to a dedicated 76-year-old Oaxacan chef serving homestyle classics in her backyard. Here now, the editorial staff presents LA’s 2022 Eater Awards.
westsidetoday.com
Lyft Removes Scooters and Bikes From Los Angeles and Santa Monica
Santa Monica down to three shared-mobility companies. Lyft has removed its micro-mobility services from the cities of Santa Monica and Los Angeles. The company said that they are disappointed to have to withdraw the service, despite their commitment to micro-mobility, but that their experiences in North America have shown that cities believe that those services “should be run through long-term public-private partnerships with a limited number of operators.”
getnews.info
Santa Monica Tennis Center Announces Grand Opening of New Pickleball Facility
The Santa Monica Pickleball Center Brings a State-of-the-Art Pickleball Experience to Southern California on December 4th. Santa Monica, CA, USA – December 02, 2022 – One of the most recognized tennis operations in Southern California, The Santa Monica Tennis Center, has announced that they will have a grand opening to introduce The Santa Monica Pickleball Center, a proud addition to an already established legacy of racket sports in Los Angeles. The Grand Opening will be December 4th from 1pm-6pm at 2501 Wilshire Blvd in Santa Monica. Pickleball is considered the fastest growing sport in America with over five million players nationwide. Its popularity is attributed to a feeling of inclusiveness and teamwork while getting a great workout. The Santa Monica Pickleball Center will be the premiere location for the sport in Los Angeles County.
Record Number Of Los Angeles Residents Moving To These Two Cities
Redfin data shows where the most Californians are moving.
westsidetoday.com
Acclaimed Tokyo-Based Ramen Restaurant Opening Location in Culver City
The Culver Steps complex has a new ramen restaurant on the way as reported by What Now Los Angeles. AFURI Izakaya is a Japanese restaurant that was founded near Mount Afuri. The restaurant’s page on The Culver Steps website says, “From the start, AFURI’s signature ramen dish has relied on this water to produce the superior quality and flavor of our dishes. In 2016, AFURI opened its first restaurant outside of Japan in Portland, Oregon after discovering that the geography of Mount Hood produced water with similar characteristics to Mount Afuri. Our U.S. locations use this water, coupled with high-quality local ingredients, and the same techniques employed in our central kitchen in Japan, to produce our famous ramen broth and other authentic dishes.” Mount Afuri is known for the purity of the water that flows from the snowpack which is an integral part of the restaurant’s cuisine.
Where To Preorder Tamales In LA
Tamales aren’t exclusive to the holidays, but in many households, these fluffy masa bundles are synonymous with this time of year. And just like sweaters or bad Christmas movies, tamales see a sharp rise in demand come December, which leaves you with two options: preorder or make them yourself.
welikela.com
A Big List of Things To Do This December in L.A. [2022]
If you need to fill up a monthly to-do list, you’ve come to the right place. This December in Los Angeles, catch Astra Lumina at South Coast Botanic Garden, Santa’s Speedway in Irwindale, Holiday Tours at the Gamble House, CicLAvia in South L.A., a Beastie Boys EXHIBIT at Beyond the Streets, a Black Comics Festival at CAAM, the Grand Park New Years Eve Celebration, and more. Lots to cram in before 2023… now let’s start planning!
whatnowlosangeles.com
It Appears Laguna Hills’ Greek Bistro May Soon Have a Glendale Sister Store
Greek Bistro — a Laguna Hills-based airy, upscale eatery — will soon open a second location in Glendale along North Artsakh Street, according to Founder Karlo Toorosian. Though the liquor license filed with The State of California lists the business address as 135 N Artsakh St, Glendale, CA 91206, Toorosian told WNLA he’s still in lease negotiations and should have something signed — perhaps elsewhere — by December 15. This article will be updated as specifics become available.
Headlines: Neurologist Discusses How Psychedlics Can Repair Brain Damage; $5,000 Offered for Reward of Lost Dog in East L.A.
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —East Los Angeles: A $5,000 reward is being offered in East L.A. for the return of a “famous” French...
