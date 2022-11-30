Shirley Chisholm Trail, Marking Giant National Legacy, Is Dedicated Along Palm Coast’s Pine Lakes Parkway

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man finds pricey $40K platinum diamond ring on the beach: successfully locates rightful owner and returns the ringTracey FollySaint Augustine, FL
Mother Gets A Call That Local Hit-And-Run Victim Is Her SonStill UnsolvedSaint Augustine Beach, FL
The Oldest Masonry Fort in the USA Is in FloridaDiana RusSaint Augustine, FL
Related
Before his battles with the Mouse, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was married at Walt Disney World
The governor continues to score points against the supposedly woke megacorp, but he held his wedding in their park
DeSantis' administration won't allow Justice Department monitors inside Florida polling places, saying his secretary of state will watch the 3 Democratic strongholds instead
The Department of Justice said it will still send its monitors to outside the polling places in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties anyway.
The Weather Channel
Nicole: Condos In Danger Of Collapse On Florida's East Coast, State of Emergency For 45 Counties
Buildings were already vulnerable due to erosion from Hurricane Ian. Some people refused to evacuate. Street flooding was reported in several areas. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. Nicole made landfall as a hurricane on Florida's East...
Ron DeSantis' wife, Casey, has been instrumental in the Florida governor's rise to fame. Here's a timeline of their relationship.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his wife, Casey, a former newscaster, are an emerging political power couple in the GOP.
A hurricane season Southwest Floridians will never forget
One of the strongest storms to ever hit the U.S., Ian left southwest Florida devastated, causing at least 75-billion dollars in damage.
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill
Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
Pasco Rep. Steele helps push average net worth of Florida House members over $6M
TALLAHASSEE — For the first time in at least a decade, the average net worth of state House members — $6.208 million — is higher than the mark in the Senate — $3.87 million — after this year’s elections. But the House average is...
Florida Supreme Court Urged To Reject USF Shutdown Case
A student’s attorneys argued Monday that the Florida Supreme Court should reject an appeal by the University of South Florida in a dispute about fees collected for services that were not provided early in the COVID-19 pandemic. USF went to the Supreme Court last month
Federal judge to decide if DeSantis unlawfully suspended 'woke' prosecutor
NEW YORK — A federal judge on Thursday pressed attorneys for Republican Florida governor Ron DeSantis to explain why the governor's recent suspension of a state prosecutor he viewed as "woke" wasn't an unlawful and politically motivated overreach of executive authority. U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle said he would...
Comments / 0