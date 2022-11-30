ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

10-week-old Ranger is looking for a forever home

By Luke Whitney
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AB4Zb_0jSgbOOh00

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – Kat Cortelyou, director of operations for SPCA East Texas, joined East Texas Live to show off their 10-week-old furry friend, Ranger.

Ranger and his siblings were abandoned when they were very small and now he is as healthy and joyful as can be.

Cortelyou shared that the holidays are a perfect time to adopt an animal while the kids are out on Christmas break so the whole family can bond with the animal to make their final decision easier.

The SPCA of East Texas will be having Santa out at the Bossart Bark Park on Saturday, Dec. 10 where families are able to make a $20 donation to receive a digital portrait with Santa and your pets. Another perk you get after making a donation is a free dog bed.

For more information on how to adopt or donate, visit their website

KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

