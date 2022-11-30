ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, OH

unioncountydailydigital.com

Public Safety/Service Committee Canceled

The Marysville City Council’s Public Safety/Service Committee meeting scheduled for December 5 has been canceled as there are no items on the agenda. The next Public/Safety Service Committee meeting is scheduled for January, 2023 on a date to be determined.
MARYSVILLE, OH
Farm and Dairy

Ohio family continues to fight pipeline construction on their farmland

LIMA, Ohio — A Union County farm family is continuing to oppose construction of a natural gas pipeline across their preserved farmland in a case before Ohio’s Third District Court of Appeals. Meanwhile, administrative changes at the Ohio Department of Agriculture, as well as proposed changes to Ohio’s eminent domain laws, could affect similar cases in the future.
OHIO STATE
unioncountydailydigital.com

Wapakoneta Utility Clerk Indicted For Allegedly Embezzling $150K

WAPAKONETA – Following an investigation led by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Auglaize County Prosecutor Edwin A. Pierce today jointly announced that a grand jury has indicted Christine Ann Steinke on 15 felony charges related to the theft of more than $150,000 from the city of Wapakoneta.
WAPAKONETA, OH
columbusfreepress.com

Initiate This: Adult Use Comes to Ohio

Drum roll please … within approximately one month, cannabis will … or should … take center stage at the Ohio Statehouse. That is when the General Assembly is mandated by the Ohio Supreme Court to follow the rules regarding citizen initiated statutes. Legislators must consider Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol (RMLA) Act. Will they, is a matter of debate.
OHIO STATE
Record-Herald

Prosecutor’s office project continues

The Fayette County Commissioners recently approved three pieces of legislation related to the construction of the new county prosecutor’s office. A change order from Marquee Construction was OKed to remove old building foundations during foundation excavation and to use extra concrete at the site for the new office at a cost of $3,085. Another change order from Marquee Construction was approved to construct a four-by-eight feet wall 3/4” plywood for data backboard in the attic space at the site for the new office at a cost of $10,568.
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
cdrecycler.com

Ohio contractor demolishes former Rumpke MRF

Cincinnati-based Rumpke Waste & Recycling has begun demolition on its material recovery facility (MRF) in Columbus, Ohio, to construct a new MRF at that location. Rumpke says it has contracted with Columbus-based Elford Inc. to perform construction work on the site, while Marengo, Ohio-based Complete Clearing Inc. serves as the demolition contractor on the job. Complete Clearing has performed numerous demolition jobs in the Columbus area, including the demolition of the White Castle headquarters.
COLUMBUS, OH
Delaware Gazette

New wellness center coming to Delaware

Oasis Wellness Center has received a certificate of zoning compliance from the city to do business in Delaware. During Monday’s meeting of City Council, the certificate was approved per previously established regulations regarding massage establishments. The business, which will operate at 50 Coughlin Lane, is part of the Coughlin...
DELAWARE, OH
buckeyefirearms.org

ACTION ALERT: Say NO to Illegal Columbus Gun Control Laws

Despite a court issuing a "stay" in Columbus' lawsuit against the State of Ohio over firearm preemption law, city leaders appear ready to move forward to pass gun control laws. They have called yet another hearing for Monday, Dec. 5, where it is possible they will vote on and pass...
COLUMBUS, OH
Government Technology

Columbus, Ohio, Garbage Trucks Collect Critical City Data

In the smart city world, the often-overlooked trash truck and its humble sanitation worker are emerging as prime sources of data collection, application and insight. Data-driven enhancements can range from better trash pickup itself to a set of ancillary services that include snow removal, recycling and inspections. If one considers sanitation workers as the collectors of not just trash, but also of data, one can see even more opportunity.
COLUMBUS, OH
Bellefontaine Examiner

Convicted murderer set for parole hearing in January

Prior agreement prevents prosecutor’s opposition. A man convicted in 1990 of murdering his grandmother will have a parole hearing in January to determine if he is eligible for parole. Normally, the Logan County Prosecutor’s Office would argue against parole, but Prosecutor Eric Stewart is bound by a previous agreement...
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
hometownstations.com

Allen County continues preparations for once-in-a-lifetime total solar eclipse in 2024

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Allen County is continuing its preparations for the once-in-a-lifetime total solar eclipse coming in April of 2024. Allen County's Emergency Management Agency director giving commissioners an update on plans for what some officials say could double or triple the population of the region. The center point of complete totality is in Hardin County at the village of Forest. Lima is in the line of near totality and discussions have been had with safety services to make sure all agencies are manned during the eclipse in case of an emergency.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking – Two People Hit by Car in Circleville

Circleville – Emergency crews are heading to the scene of a crash involving two people in Circleville. According to early reports around 5:50 pm on Friday, emergency crews were called to the scene of a crash at the intersection of Washington and Ohio streets in Circleville. Please avoid the...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH

