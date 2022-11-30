Read full article on original website
unioncountydailydigital.com
Public Safety/Service Committee Canceled
The Marysville City Council’s Public Safety/Service Committee meeting scheduled for December 5 has been canceled as there are no items on the agenda. The next Public/Safety Service Committee meeting is scheduled for January, 2023 on a date to be determined.
Farm and Dairy
Ohio family continues to fight pipeline construction on their farmland
LIMA, Ohio — A Union County farm family is continuing to oppose construction of a natural gas pipeline across their preserved farmland in a case before Ohio’s Third District Court of Appeals. Meanwhile, administrative changes at the Ohio Department of Agriculture, as well as proposed changes to Ohio’s eminent domain laws, could affect similar cases in the future.
Most expensive homes sold in Franklin, Delaware counties in November
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The top home sold in Franklin County in November went for $3.9 million, and the top home in Delaware County went for $2.8 million. NBC4 analyzed daily property sale records from the Franklin and Delaware county auditor’s offices and filtered for “one family dwellings” so as not to include things like […]
unioncountydailydigital.com
Wapakoneta Utility Clerk Indicted For Allegedly Embezzling $150K
WAPAKONETA – Following an investigation led by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Auglaize County Prosecutor Edwin A. Pierce today jointly announced that a grand jury has indicted Christine Ann Steinke on 15 felony charges related to the theft of more than $150,000 from the city of Wapakoneta.
columbusfreepress.com
Initiate This: Adult Use Comes to Ohio
Drum roll please … within approximately one month, cannabis will … or should … take center stage at the Ohio Statehouse. That is when the General Assembly is mandated by the Ohio Supreme Court to follow the rules regarding citizen initiated statutes. Legislators must consider Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol (RMLA) Act. Will they, is a matter of debate.
Record-Herald
Prosecutor’s office project continues
The Fayette County Commissioners recently approved three pieces of legislation related to the construction of the new county prosecutor’s office. A change order from Marquee Construction was OKed to remove old building foundations during foundation excavation and to use extra concrete at the site for the new office at a cost of $3,085. Another change order from Marquee Construction was approved to construct a four-by-eight feet wall 3/4” plywood for data backboard in the attic space at the site for the new office at a cost of $10,568.
cdrecycler.com
Ohio contractor demolishes former Rumpke MRF
Cincinnati-based Rumpke Waste & Recycling has begun demolition on its material recovery facility (MRF) in Columbus, Ohio, to construct a new MRF at that location. Rumpke says it has contracted with Columbus-based Elford Inc. to perform construction work on the site, while Marengo, Ohio-based Complete Clearing Inc. serves as the demolition contractor on the job. Complete Clearing has performed numerous demolition jobs in the Columbus area, including the demolition of the White Castle headquarters.
Delaware Gazette
New wellness center coming to Delaware
Oasis Wellness Center has received a certificate of zoning compliance from the city to do business in Delaware. During Monday’s meeting of City Council, the certificate was approved per previously established regulations regarding massage establishments. The business, which will operate at 50 Coughlin Lane, is part of the Coughlin...
buckeyefirearms.org
ACTION ALERT: Say NO to Illegal Columbus Gun Control Laws
Despite a court issuing a "stay" in Columbus' lawsuit against the State of Ohio over firearm preemption law, city leaders appear ready to move forward to pass gun control laws. They have called yet another hearing for Monday, Dec. 5, where it is possible they will vote on and pass...
Government Technology
Columbus, Ohio, Garbage Trucks Collect Critical City Data
In the smart city world, the often-overlooked trash truck and its humble sanitation worker are emerging as prime sources of data collection, application and insight. Data-driven enhancements can range from better trash pickup itself to a set of ancillary services that include snow removal, recycling and inspections. If one considers sanitation workers as the collectors of not just trash, but also of data, one can see even more opportunity.
Ohio business owner ordered to pay over $25K for fraud
On Nov. 10, Josh Bailey of Columbus pleaded guilty to one count of workers' compensation fraud and was ordered to pay $25,460.87 to the Bureau of Workers’ Compensation.
Bellefontaine Examiner
Convicted murderer set for parole hearing in January
Prior agreement prevents prosecutor’s opposition. A man convicted in 1990 of murdering his grandmother will have a parole hearing in January to determine if he is eligible for parole. Normally, the Logan County Prosecutor’s Office would argue against parole, but Prosecutor Eric Stewart is bound by a previous agreement...
hometownstations.com
Allen County continues preparations for once-in-a-lifetime total solar eclipse in 2024
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Allen County is continuing its preparations for the once-in-a-lifetime total solar eclipse coming in April of 2024. Allen County's Emergency Management Agency director giving commissioners an update on plans for what some officials say could double or triple the population of the region. The center point of complete totality is in Hardin County at the village of Forest. Lima is in the line of near totality and discussions have been had with safety services to make sure all agencies are manned during the eclipse in case of an emergency.
Delaware County Location Named As Exposure Site In Measles Outbreak
Columbus Public Health is monitoring an outbreak of measles in central Ohio. A highly contagious infectious disease caused by measles virus, measles is highly contagious; it is an airborne disease which spreads easily from one person to the next through the coughs and sneezes of infected people. It can be prevented, however, through a safe and highly effective vaccine.
Semi in fatal I-75 North crash in Butler Twp. left ramp, crossed into traffic, hit 4 vehicles
BUTLER TWP. — UPDATED @ 11:10 p.m. -- A semitrailer on the ramp from I-70 West to I-75 North went off the left side of the ramp, through grass, and into the northbound lanes of I-75 where it struck four vehicles, the Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.
wosu.org
Clintonville school refuses to cancel drag-themed holiday event despite Proud Boys protest
A fundraiser for a local, independent community school has drawn the attention of a group known for hateful rhetoric against the LGBTQ community, but the school’s leadership said they won’t be bullied into canceling Saturday’s family-friendly story hour featuring performances from drag queens. This won’t be the...
UPDATE: Hundreds remain without power following overnight storms
MONTGOMERY COUNTY — UPDATE: 8:30 a.m. Hundreds of AES Ohio customers are without power across the Miami Valley Wednesday morning. As of 8:30 a.m., 741 customers are without power, according to the AES Ohio outages map. Outages are still being reported in the following counties:. Montgomery County: 110. Clinton...
Madison County community mourns volleyball coach killed in crash
LONDON, Ohio (WCMH) — The London community and others in Madison County are mourning the loss of a beloved local mother and volleyball coach. Jessica Ernst, 34, died after a car crash on Saturday morning. Parents of kids she coached said she was incredibly involved in the community. “She just is constantly so giving and […]
2 people in custody following pursuit in Clark County
SPRINGFIELD — Two people are in custody following a police chase in Clark County Wednesday afternoon, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. It started at the Kroger on the 2700 block of E. Main Street when deputies responded to reports of a stolen car. Body cameras captured...
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Two People Hit by Car in Circleville
Circleville – Emergency crews are heading to the scene of a crash involving two people in Circleville. According to early reports around 5:50 pm on Friday, emergency crews were called to the scene of a crash at the intersection of Washington and Ohio streets in Circleville. Please avoid the...
