Atlantic Wrestling Preview with Nathan Keiser

By Tom Robinson
 3 days ago
(Atlantic) Atlantic senior Nathan Keiser returns to the wrestling lineup this season. Keiser wrestled at (285) one year ago, finished the season with a record of 25-25, and entered the 2022-2023 season with a career record of 32-28.

Keiser is impressed with preseason workouts.

Keiser says the culture in the room goes deeper than just wrestling.

Keiser is working on different techniques after slimming down from the (285)-pound weight class to (195).

Kieser says he is ready for something new this season, wrestling lighter this year. He has developed a new technique during the offseason and is ready to get more takedowns this season.

The Trojans open up the season at ADM on Thursday with Earlham and ADM.

