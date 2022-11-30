Read full article on original website
Related
Putin Ally Blames Crisis on Rise of Black U.S. Music Stars He Calls ‘Descendants of African American Slaves’
In a sign of the times for Vladimir Putin’s twisted Russian regime, a regional governor has been backed by the State Duma after saying the “descendants of African-American slaves” are to blame for the country’s growing crisis. Vadim Shumkov, governor of the Kurgan region, said Russian...
Trump calls for himself to be reinstated as president by falsely claiming fraud overrides Constitution
Donald Trump is calling for himself to be reinstated as president or for the 2020 election to be run again.In a Saturday morning post on Truth Social, the twice-impeached former president falsely claimed that alleged “massive and widespread fraud and deception” by Democrats and big tech companies undermined the results.He asked: “Do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION?”Further, the one-term president and former reality TV host falsely claimed that the alleged fraud was of such magnitude that all laws, including the Constitution, could be...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Russian government notified US embassy last week about Griner's transfer to penal colony, weeks after she was moved
The Russian government formally told the US Embassy last week about Brittney Griner's transfer to a remote penal colony, weeks after the wrongfully detained WNBA star had been moved, according to the Biden administration. "The U.S. Embassy in Moscow was formally notified by the Russian government of Ms. Griner's transfer...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
US sanctions three North Korean officials tied to weapons of mass destruction program
The US Treasury Department on Thursday sanctioned three North Korean officials tied to the nation's weapons of mass destruction program. The sanctions come in the wake of a barrage of missile launches from Pyongyang, including an intercontinental ballistic missile launch on November 18 -- its eighth ICBM launch this year.
Obama mocks Herschel Walker for claiming that he let the former president win at basketball before admitting that the 2 men have never met: 'This would be funny if he were not running for US Senate'
On at least three occasions between 2017 and 2020, Walker claimed to have played basketball with Obama, HuffPost reported.
Washington Examiner
SEE IT: Key guests attend Biden's first White House state dinner
Politicians and celebrities flocked to the White House for a state dinner of which French President Emmanuel Macron is the guest of honor. Biden said France was the United States's "best friend" and told Macron that he could not have had a better guest at his first state dinner as commander in chief. The state dinner is the first of Joe Biden's presidency and is pivotal for the president as he attempts to smooth tensions between the U.S. and France relating to trade subsidies and China.
Senate's Most Powerful Democrats Could Lose Power on Tuesday
"I don't expect Manchin or Sinema to have much influence to be quite honest," one expert told Newsweek.
coinchapter.com
Cryptocurrency Billionaire Died in a Suspicious Helicopter Crash Outside Monaco
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Crypto billionaire Vyacheslav Taran, the founder of crypto exchange Libertex and Forex Club, the largest operator of the Forex market in CIS, died in a helicopter crash outside Monaco on Nov 25. Fivos Papadopoulos, head of the PR and communications department at Libertex Europe, confirmed the...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Biden and Macron affirm commitment to Ukraine but diverge on willingness to speak with Putin
US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday demonstrated a united front in addressing the ongoing war in Ukraine but offered divergent answers over their willingness to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin, relaying that they spent much their recent meeting discussing the invasion. Biden told reporters...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Hillary Clinton says US should not engage in nuclear talks with Iran as protestors stand up 'to their oppressors'
The US should not be negotiating with Iran "on anything right now," including a nuclear agreement, former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said Thursday. "I would not be negotiating with Iran on anything right now, including the nuclear agreement," Clinton told CNN's Christiane Amanpour on Thursday, adding that the horse is "out of the barn."
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Biden administration considering migrant proposal mirroring Trump-era policy
The Biden administration is seriously considering an asylum proposal that would bar migrants from seeking asylum at the US-Mexico border if they could have received refuge in another country they passed through, mirroring Trump-era asylum limits, according to two sources familiar with discussions. Officials are bracing for an influx of...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
US Navy sends a message to adversaries with a rare submarine port visit in Indian Ocean
The US military wants its adversaries, as well as allies, to know that, for the first time, a US Navy nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine docked at the remote island of Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean as part of an extended months-long deployment. This week, the Navy revealed the docking...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
US approves $380 million missile sale to Finland
The Biden administration on Thursday approved a $380 million sale of missiles to Finland, just days after approving a separate $323.3 million arms sale to the Nordic nation. The administration informed Congress it had approved the possible sale of Stinger anti-aircraft shoulder-fired missiles and related equipment, according to a news release from the US State Department.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
READ: Appeals court ruling halting special master review of Mar-a-Lago documents
A federal appeals court on Thursday halted a third-party review of documents seized from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate. ™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Biden and Macron indicate progress over electric vehicle subsidy dispute
US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron signaled progress on Thursday in a lingering impasse over the billions of dollars in electric vehicle subsidies included in the sweeping health care, tax and climate bill known as the Inflation Reduction Act that was passed over the summer. Macron has...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Trump Org. closing arguments end after debate over role of former president
Closing arguments ended Friday in the criminal trial of the Trump Organization with New York prosecutors urging the jury to put aside politics and the company's namesake and focus simply on the fraud allegations against it -- despite accusing Donald Trump of knowing about the schemes in real time. The...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
House Democrats set to discuss how to handle Trump's tax returns
The Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee will meet Thursday to discuss how to handle six years of former President Donald Trump's federal tax returns, one day after the panel received access to the records following a protracted legal fight. The committee is planning to be briefed by House general...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
US gas is cheaper than before Russia invaded Ukraine
Prices at the pump continue to plunge, dropping the US average for gasoline below where it was when Russia invaded Ukraine. A gallon of regular gas now fetches $3.47 nationally, according to AAA. That is below the $3.54 average on February 24, the day Russia invaded Ukraine. That is down...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Feds find four Chinese solar panel companies have been evading US tariffs
After a months-long investigation, US officials have preliminarily determined that four Chinese solar panel companies have been avoiding US tariff laws by routing their operations through other Southeast Asian countries. The Commerce Department investigation, which launched in March, looked at eight companies that manufacture solar panels and parts in Cambodia,...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Mar-a-Lago documents: Takeaways from the ruling rebuking Donald Trump and the appointment of a special master
The appeals court ruling throwing out the special master process that had been put in place for the Mar-a-Lago search was a major rebuke of former President Donald Trump's arguments for why the materials seized from his home should be subject to outside review. The 11th US Circuit Court of...
Comments / 0