The Independent

Trump calls for himself to be reinstated as president by falsely claiming fraud overrides Constitution

Donald Trump is calling for himself to be reinstated as president or for the 2020 election to be run again.In a Saturday morning post on Truth Social, the twice-impeached former president falsely claimed that alleged “massive and widespread fraud and deception” by Democrats and big tech companies undermined the results.He asked: “Do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION?”Further, the one-term president and former reality TV host falsely claimed that the alleged fraud was of such magnitude that all laws, including the Constitution, could be...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

US sanctions three North Korean officials tied to weapons of mass destruction program

The US Treasury Department on Thursday sanctioned three North Korean officials tied to the nation's weapons of mass destruction program. The sanctions come in the wake of a barrage of missile launches from Pyongyang, including an intercontinental ballistic missile launch on November 18 -- its eighth ICBM launch this year.
Washington Examiner

SEE IT: Key guests attend Biden's first White House state dinner

Politicians and celebrities flocked to the White House for a state dinner of which French President Emmanuel Macron is the guest of honor. Biden said France was the United States's "best friend" and told Macron that he could not have had a better guest at his first state dinner as commander in chief. The state dinner is the first of Joe Biden's presidency and is pivotal for the president as he attempts to smooth tensions between the U.S. and France relating to trade subsidies and China.
coinchapter.com

Cryptocurrency Billionaire Died in a Suspicious Helicopter Crash Outside Monaco

YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Crypto billionaire Vyacheslav Taran, the founder of crypto exchange Libertex and Forex Club, the largest operator of the Forex market in CIS, died in a helicopter crash outside Monaco on Nov 25. Fivos Papadopoulos, head of the PR and communications department at Libertex Europe, confirmed the...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Hillary Clinton says US should not engage in nuclear talks with Iran as protestors stand up 'to their oppressors'

The US should not be negotiating with Iran "on anything right now," including a nuclear agreement, former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said Thursday. "I would not be negotiating with Iran on anything right now, including the nuclear agreement," Clinton told CNN's Christiane Amanpour on Thursday, adding that the horse is "out of the barn."
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Biden administration considering migrant proposal mirroring Trump-era policy

The Biden administration is seriously considering an asylum proposal that would bar migrants from seeking asylum at the US-Mexico border if they could have received refuge in another country they passed through, mirroring Trump-era asylum limits, according to two sources familiar with discussions. Officials are bracing for an influx of...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

US approves $380 million missile sale to Finland

The Biden administration on Thursday approved a $380 million sale of missiles to Finland, just days after approving a separate $323.3 million arms sale to the Nordic nation. The administration informed Congress it had approved the possible sale of Stinger anti-aircraft shoulder-fired missiles and related equipment, according to a news release from the US State Department.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Biden and Macron indicate progress over electric vehicle subsidy dispute

US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron signaled progress on Thursday in a lingering impasse over the billions of dollars in electric vehicle subsidies included in the sweeping health care, tax and climate bill known as the Inflation Reduction Act that was passed over the summer. Macron has...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

House Democrats set to discuss how to handle Trump's tax returns

The Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee will meet Thursday to discuss how to handle six years of former President Donald Trump's federal tax returns, one day after the panel received access to the records following a protracted legal fight. The committee is planning to be briefed by House general...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

US gas is cheaper than before Russia invaded Ukraine

Prices at the pump continue to plunge, dropping the US average for gasoline below where it was when Russia invaded Ukraine. A gallon of regular gas now fetches $3.47 nationally, according to AAA. That is below the $3.54 average on February 24, the day Russia invaded Ukraine. That is down...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Feds find four Chinese solar panel companies have been evading US tariffs

After a months-long investigation, US officials have preliminarily determined that four Chinese solar panel companies have been avoiding US tariff laws by routing their operations through other Southeast Asian countries. The Commerce Department investigation, which launched in March, looked at eight companies that manufacture solar panels and parts in Cambodia,...

