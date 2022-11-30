Read full article on original website
honolulumagazine.com
Holiday 2022 Dine-in and Takeout Menus for O‘ahu: Part 1
Choices, people! Check out three dozen options below, for everything from Christmas cookies and charcuterie to full dine-in or takeout dinners. As more restaurants and eateries come out with holiday offerings, we’ll add them to those below—or publish them in next week’s Part 2. Either way, just click on the image to find out more.
LIST: Best manapua spots to check out on Oahu
Yelp ranked the best manapua spots within a region and came out with their list of best manapua on Oahu for Dec. 2022.
hawaiinewsnow.com
How an iconic Oahu bowling alley inspired this designer’s latest aloha shirt print
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Popular aloha shirt designer Roberta Oaks started her brand in 2004. But up until now she had never come up with an aloha shirt that featured a print inspired by a building. “I think people loved the fact that it was something a little bit different,” she...
honolulumagazine.com
Instead of Presents, Give Your Keiki the Gift of Experience
We love a good outdoor playground, but sometimes the heat just beckons us indoors. That’s where Kids City Hawai‘i comes into play. Literally. The 30,000-square-foot indoor playground space boasts ball pits, bounce houses, interactive play stations and at the Honolulu location, a rock-climbing wall. From $22 for two...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Residents mourn the loss of Ewa Beach property manager
Across the state and the country hospitals, especially emergency rooms, are bursting at the seams. How an iconic Oahu bowling alley inspired this designer’s latest aloha shirt print. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Popular aloha shirt designer Roberta Oaks started her brand in 2004. What The Tech?. What the...
honolulumagazine.com
Saving Chinatown Here and Across the Country
Grace Young wants to save Chinatowns across the country, including Honolulu’s, even though she’s never been. “Honolulu’s Chinatown is not on everyone’s radar when you think about Chinatowns in America,” says the culinary historian and cookbook author of The Wisdom of the Chinese Kitchen, The Breath of a Wok and Stir-Frying to the Sky’s Edge. At the beginning of 2020, the New York City resident watched in horror as longtime Chinatown businesses there crumpled under the pandemic and anti-Asian racism. She began documenting conversations with the community’s restaurant owners in the video series Coronavirus: Chinatown Stories. “These older businesses are really the heart and soul of the community and so important for the character of Chinatown,” she says. “They are links to our past and history. All Chinatowns are so important to America—they are living communities that tell the American immigrant story.” Her series was a rallying cry.
Kalikimaka Ma Ke Alanui coming to Waiʻanae
Kalikimaka Ma Ke Alanui, or Christmas on the Avenue, is set to return to Wai'anae on Saturday, Dec. 10.
Hawaii prepares to welcome new Governor
In less than 24 hours, Hawaii will have a new governor, Gov,-Elect Josh Green will officially be sworn into office Monday, Dec. 5 at the Blaisdell Arena with the ceremony open to the public in-person and online.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Local professional skater pays it forward to her community at A’ala Park
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s own Jamie Reyes — a pioneer in women’s street skating — was on hand at A’ala park in Chinatown where she showed off her impressive moves, while encouraging keiki to get up and get moving. “It’s like a give back to...
This $27 Million Estate in Hawaii Has a 75-Foot Private Beach and Ocean Views From Every Room
It’s hard to compete with the beauty of Hawaii’s natural landscape. However, one newly built mansion comes close to stealing the show. A contemporary stunner on Cromwell’s Beach in Honolulu just listed for $26.9 million and is being offered up by local developer Tom Nicholson, founder of Nicholson Companies. The striking abode is one of 27 residences the company has built throughout Hawaii, and if it is scooped up at full asking price, get ready to say aloha to the area’s most expensive sale. The four-bedroom, six-and-a-half-bath pad spans 7,500 square feet and comes with 75 feet of prime beachfront....
hawaiinewsnow.com
On Oahu’s west side, worsening homeless problem draws calls for greater outreach
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Sheri Tsutsumi wants you to remember the homeless are people, too. In fact, she used to be one of them — and is among those calling for a more compassionate approach to tackling the dozens of homeless people who regularly camp along Oahu’s west side.
bigislandnow.com
Josh Green’s inauguration: Watch in person or online
Big Island doctor and former Lieutenant Governor Josh Green will be sworn into the Governor’s Office on Monday morning, in a free ceremony open to the public. Green will be inaugurated alongside fellow Democrat and Lieutenant Governor-elect Sylvia Luke at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center Arena in Honolulu on O‘ahu.
honolulumagazine.com
New Diamond Head Theatre Set for January Debut
Diamond Head Theatre will soon unveil its new state-of-the-art performance facility, which boasts higher quality sound and lighting, larger dressing rooms, additional restrooms, an expanded box office and concessions, a new orchestra pit and fly loft, and an overall enhanced theatergoing experience. The theater’s grand opening, set for Jan. 7, will be a fundraising celebration called “Raise the Curtain” that features performances by a “cavalcade of DHT luminaries” on the new stage and dinner under the stars. On Jan. 20, Cinderella opens.
2022 Honolulu City Lights opening night festivities
If you're looking for something wintery to do this weekend, you can check out the 2022 Honolulu City Lights.
Sign describing recent deaths installed on notoriously dangerous Hawaii hiking trail
City officials say visitors tend to ignore conventional warning signs, so something more stark was necessary
hawaiinewsnow.com
West Oahu residents take matters into their own hands as threat of brush fires loom
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Residents on Oahu’s westside say it is only a matter of time before the next big brush fire sweeps through the area. Shermaih “Bulla”la runs a farm at the top of Waianae Valley Road. In 2018, he lost almost everything in a brush fire.
Hawaii Magazine
5 Delicious Foods Under $5 That You Need to Try
Hawaiʻi is known for its one-of-a-kind cuisine; a delicious product of the diverse cultures here. Trying these local dishes provides a bite-size glimpse into the stories of immigrants who came to the Islands and shared their customs and traditions with their neighbors. That multiethnic influence is still felt today, especially in what we eat. And you can try some of these iconic Hawaiʻi foods for just a few dollars.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Discovery of unexploded ordnance forces closure of popular lava viewing area
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The discovery of unexploded ordnance triggered an hours-long closure Sunday of a Mauna Loa lava viewing area on Old Saddle Road. Officials said the ordnance was found just before noon Sunday in lava rocks away from the road. The ordnance was detonated and the area was subsequently...
More than 890 DUI arrests on the Big Island in 2022
Big Island police released their weekly DUI numbers for the week of Nov. 21 through Nov. 27.
KITV.com
Honolulu businesses struggling to find seasonal workers
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The November US Jobs Report is showing the unemployment rate holding steady at 3.7% nationwide. While Job creation is up heading into the holidays, many local retailers are still facing a worker shortage. The clothing shop 33 Butterflies in Kahala Mall is celebrating the holidays, like many...
