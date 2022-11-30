Read full article on original website
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Series of Storm Systems to Impact Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Tonight Through the WeekendSouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern CaliforniaSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles County, CA
Opinion: Some homeless people are snowbirdsDavid HeitzSanta Barbara, CA
Solvang, CA A City Worth VisitingCristoval VictorialSolvang, CA
Santa Barbara Independent
ON the Beat | ‘Tis Musical Seasonings Time in Santa Barbara
This edition of ON the Beat was originally emailed to subscribers on December 1, 2022. To receive Josef Woodard’s music newsletter in your inbox each Thursday, sign up at independent.com/newsletters. It’s coming on Christmas, they’re cutting down trees, and musical institutions are dusting off wreaths. Ignore the pageantry at...
Santa Barbara Independent
Review | ‘A Magical Cirque Christmas’ at Santa Barbara’s Granada
The plot of the holiday-themed variety show A Magical Cirque Christmas revolves around a quest to help the Guardian of Time get into the holiday spirit and unleash the changing of the seasons with his giant magical clock. As the action begins, he’s not really feeling the festive spirit, but by the time this charming variety show on steroids ended, not only was the Guardian of Time feeling merry, but so were all of us in the audience.
Santa Barbara Independent
Building on Art and Eyes at Montecito’s Westmont Ridley-Tree Museum of Art
In the late architect/art collector Barry A. Berkus’s coffee table opus Architecture/Art/Parallels/Connections, he addresses the mutual influencers in his life devoted to the two A-words. “The more I see,” he writes, “the more questions fuel my desire to learn, to observe, and to create. This process becomes what I call ‘walking with the eye.'”
Santa Barbara Independent
SBIFF Brings Another ‘Mini Festival’ to Santa Barbara’s Riviera Theatre Dec. 2-18
There’s no rest for the busy folks at Santa Barbara International Film Festival. The Cinema Society has a remarkable lineup of films and filmmakers coming to town in the next couple of weeks. It really is another little mini film festival at the Riviera Theatre, including screenings followed by Q&As with the key players — all of which are open to the public for just $20 per film.
Santa Barbara Independent
Eastside Santa Barbara Elementary Kids Get Cozy for Pajama Drive
It was a chilly Wednesday morning in Eastside Santa Barbara, but Franklin School 3rd-grade teacher Leon Lewandowski’s classroom was warm and toasty as the kids gathered around the virtual hearth (a YouTube video of a crackling fire playing on the classroom’s wall-mounted television) curled up in a sea of blankets and plushy pillows to enjoy a cozy pajama-clad read-in for Scholastic’s 13th Annual Great Bedtime Story Pajama Drive.
Santa Barbara Independent
Ventura’s Rubicon Theatre Company Stages ‘Ain’t Misbehavin’’
The Rubicon Theatre Company’s production of the musical Ain’t Misbehavin’ invites you to take a trip to 1930s Harlem, where nightclubs were brimming with lively jazz numbers, the American swing movement was on the rise, and the legendary Thomas “Fats” Waller rose to prominence as a jazz pianist.
Santa Barbara Independent
Society Matters | Fund for SB Celebrates at Bread & Roses
On October 23, supporters of The Fund for Santa Barbara gathered at Elings Park for the annual Bread & Roses celebration and fundraiser. As always, a happy spirit permeated the event, which celebrated and raised $115,000 for the Fund’s work advancing progressive change. The 575 guests included many leaders...
Santa Barbara Independent
The Great Holiday Giveaway 2022!
The holiday season is here! We have partnered up with several local businesses to host our annual Great Holiday Giveaway!. The giveaway runs from December 1 – 14. Look below to see which businesses are participating and what great prizes they’re giving away!. You can enter as many...
Santa Barbara Independent
The Great Holiday Giveaway: Santa Barbara Botanic Garden
Enter below for a chance to win the prize from Santa Barbara Botanic Garden. Giveaway is open from December 1 – 14. Winners will be notified via email by Thursday, December 15. Prize Description: A gift of membership to the Garden, plus some great perks you learn more about...
Santa Barbara Independent
Goleta Holiday Parade Postponed to December 10
The Goleta Lions Club postponed its annual holiday parade due to the rain headed for the Central Coast and currently forecast to fall intermittently through Sunday. The new date for the parade, which is in its fifth year, is next Saturday, December 10. As of this morning, the National Weather...
Santa Barbara Independent
Paul Clark Revlin
Paul Clark Revlin passed away unexpectedly on November 18, 2022 while riding his bike. He was 42 years old. Paul began his education at the prestigious Starr King Preschool where he double majored in trikes and snack time with a minor in climbing. He matriculated to Monte Vista Elementary School followed by a three-year stint at the Santa Barbara Middle School. Paul then took his considerable talents to Santa Barbara High School, before relocating to Los Angeles and earning a degree in Psychology.
Santa Barbara Independent
Daniel Ira Maizlish
Daniel’s long struggle with a complex variety of illnesses ended painlessly at Cottage Hospital on the evening of November 2. Daniel was born in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Israel Leon Maizlish and Mae Maizlish, and younger brother of Morton Maizlish. When Daniel was 4, the family moved to Flint, Michigan. Daniel completed high school in Flint, then earned a BA with High Honor from Justin Morrill College at Michigan State University in East Lansing. After two years in San Francisco, Daniel returned to Flint to help when his father became ill, then lived there until they all moved to Santa Barbara together in 1975. He remained in Santa Barbara for the rest of his life.
Santa Barbara Independent
The Home Page | Cooking Up Some Kitchen Magic
This edition of The Home Page was originally emailed to subscribers on November 27, 2022. To receive Sarah Sinclair’s real estate newsletter in your inbox each Sunday, sign up at independent.com/newsletters. There’s something magical about Thanksgiving week. Maybe it’s the collective appreciation, so many of us focusing our attention...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Residents Blast Cruise Ship Program at Public Meeting
Santa Barbara residents packed inside a cramped meeting room upstairs in the Marine Center classroom at the harbor on Thursday, eager to voice their concerns over the city’s cruise ship program during the latest meeting of the Harbor Commission’s Cruise Ship Subcommittee. Waterfront Director Mike Wiltshire opened the...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Wine Saved My Life
I used to walk up the hill to visit the Queen of the Missions on late Sunday afternoons. I would perch on her steps as the sun fell into the sea, her twin bell-towers sheltering me from the breezes rustling down Mission Canyon. I would let my gaze be swept out beyond the lawn and roses to the Spanish tiles glowing in the waning light, and finally to the rippling slate blue of the Santa Barbara Channel and the peaks of Santa Cruz Island.
Santa Barbara Independent
Dr. Lynn Fitzgibbons Named Santa Barbara County Physician of the Year
SANTA BARBARA, CA – The Central Coast Medical Association honored Lynn Fitzgibbons, MD, as the 2022 Physician of the Year for Santa Barbara County. Nominated by peers, the award is for a physician who has worked to improve the quality of health care, contributed to the education of other physicians, and engaged in community service and other activities outside of medicine.
Santa Barbara Independent
County’s Emergency Homeless Shelters Opening This Thursday
With streets already damp with morning drizzle and rain forecast for this evening through Sunday throughout the Central Coast, four overnight emergency shelters are opening across Santa Barbara County this Thursday to those experiencing homelessness. The shelters, known as Freedom Warming Centers, open their doors when temperatures drop below 40...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Unified Board of Trustees Appointment Process Officially Open
The application process to replace outgoing Santa Barbara Unified School Board Trustee Laura Capps as a Provisional Board Trustee has officially opened as of 12:01 a.m. on December 1, 2022. The application window will end on December 16 at 5 p.m. Interested members of the community can download the application...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Entrepreneurs Launch Beni, a Browser Extension for Secondhand Shopping
Secondhand shopping is more popular than ever thanks to fast fashion, rising costs of living, and social media trends. But digging through the racks at thrift stores or searching across resale sites can be time-consuming and fruitless. That’s where Beni comes in: a free browser extension that makes secondhand shopping easier by offering users comparable products for a fraction of the price. Based in Santa Barbara, the company launched in September and is led by S.B. natives Sarah Pinner and Ryan Shand, UCSB Bren School alum Celine Mol, and new resident Kate Sanner.
Santa Barbara Independent
CHiPS for Kids Toy Drive￼
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. The Santa Barbara California Highway Patrol invites you to support our annual “CHiPs for Kids” toy drive. The public is encouraged to bring new, unwrapped toys to any central coast CHP office, or any of the participating locations listed below, between December 1st and December 19Th.
