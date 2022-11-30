Daniel’s long struggle with a complex variety of illnesses ended painlessly at Cottage Hospital on the evening of November 2. Daniel was born in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Israel Leon Maizlish and Mae Maizlish, and younger brother of Morton Maizlish. When Daniel was 4, the family moved to Flint, Michigan. Daniel completed high school in Flint, then earned a BA with High Honor from Justin Morrill College at Michigan State University in East Lansing. After two years in San Francisco, Daniel returned to Flint to help when his father became ill, then lived there until they all moved to Santa Barbara together in 1975. He remained in Santa Barbara for the rest of his life.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO