Youngstown, OH

Reports: Youngstown police find gun in car driving erratically on East Side

By Joe Gorman
WKBN
 3 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a man was arrested on a gun charge Tuesday on the East Side after he was pulled over for erratic driving.

Rubel Sanchez, 20, of Youngstown, is expected to be arraigned later Wednesday in municipal court on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Reports said Sanchez was the driver of a car that was pulled over at about 4:05 p.m. at Oak and Albert streets for driving very fast and weaving in and out of traffic.

Local woman scammed out of $7,000

Reports said Sanchez told police he was driving that way because his girlfriend was in labor and he was going to pick her up to take her to the hospital.

When asked if he had a gun in the car, Sanchez told police “I don’t think so,” but he also said his brother was the last person to be in the car.

When police searched the car, they found a handgun in the glove box and a loaded magazine of ammunition tucked in between the passenger seat and the center console, reports said.

Sanchez was charged because, under Ohio law, a person under 21 is not allowed to have a handgun.

WKBN

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

