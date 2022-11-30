ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broomfield, CO

Westword

Darrent Williams Murder: A New Look at Denver's Trial of the Century

Investigation Discovery just took a new look at the 2007 murder of Denver Broncos cornerback Darrent Williams — and about the only surprise is that the report took so long. Documentaries and films about Colorado crimes have become staples of TV and cable services, as witnessed by the treatments of murders involving Chris Watts, Harold Henthorn, Ralph Candelario, the attack on Columbine High School and, of course, JonBenét Ramsey. But the slaying of Williams, an ebullient personality who was one of the most popular Broncos of the period, and the 2010 conviction of gang member Willie Clark for the crime, resulted in Denver's biggest murder trial of the 21st century...so far.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

What’s the median salary in Colorado?

Colorado’s median salary is one of the nation’s highest, according to a new report. DJ Summers reports. Colorado’s median salary is one of the nation’s highest, according to a new report. DJ Summers reports. 12.3 9am WX. Denver weather: Dry weekend before next storm. After a...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Mountain lions active: What to do if you see one

If it's colder out, the odds of seeing a mountain lion go up, even if they are breeding year-round. Here's what to do if you see one. Rogelio Mares reports. If it's colder out, the odds of seeing a mountain lion go up, even if they are breeding year-round. Here's what to do if you see one. Rogelio Mares reports.
COLORADO STATE
David Heitz

Landmark status considered for home that resembles cartoon house

(Denver, Colo.) A famous Denver house resembling something out of “The Flintstones” may become Denver’s latest landmark. The home at 401 N. Madison St. went up in 1979 and served as the personal residence of an architect and trailblazer in energy conservation, Richard L. Crowther. The house is an expression of a country uneasy with the global energy crisis of the 1970s.
DENVER, CO
1037theriver.com

Colorado’s Haunted Road May Be the ‘Gates of Hell’

Have your Colorado adventures ever taken you to Riverdale Road between Thornton and Brighton? If so, you've traveled the very "Gates of Hell." Riverdale Road is an 11-mile nightmare featuring paranormal activity in every color of the rainbow. Whether you realize it or not, it's entirely possible you've crossed paths with these "Gates of Hell."
COLORADO STATE
a-z-animals.com

5 Adorable Puppies in Denver To Adopt for Christmas

Editor’s note: Adopting a puppy or dog, at any time, is a long-term commitment for the life of the animal. It’s adding a new family member, so please do not make your decision to do so lightly or on a whim. Thousands of dogs in the Denver area...
DENVER, CO
Westword

Cheapest Places for Metro Denver Rent Now

The December rent report for Denver is Apartment List's most expansive yet, with data for more metro area communities than ever before, along with year-to-year comparisons that provide insight into the wild price spikes of the past few years, as well as the modest declines that have marked recent months.
DENVER, CO
ESPN Western Colorado

Is Colorado’s Best Mexican Restaurant in Commerce City?

If you are looking for authentic food, great drinks and a lot of fun when dining out for Mexican, this spot on Highway 2, north of I-70, is hard to beat. It's a great little family-owned restaurant full of great people putting smiles on faces with each meal, and suffering through the Broncos losses, just like the rest of us. If you are a margarita fan, and fan of Mexican restaurants in Colorado, you really need to stop in.
COMMERCE CITY, CO
95 Rock KKNN

A Road in Colorado is Full of Gnome Figurines

As kids, we undoubtedly were exposed to a little classic Disney movie by the name of Snow White and the Seven Dwarves and if we were young enough, maybe even thought that something like that could happen in real life. A child's mind can wander to a magical place filled...
COLORADO STATE

