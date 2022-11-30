Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shoppers not paying for bags at self-checkouts, official saysDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Homeless coalition eyes hotel at 48th Avenue and Interstate 70David HeitzDenver, CO
Landmark status considered for home that resembles cartoon houseDavid HeitzDenver, CO
‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ pop-up bar opens in DenverBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Denver contributor round-up: 5 stories from local writers to get you in the holiday spiritMike RomanoDenver, CO
Related
1310kfka.com
December 2 – Chad Salz and Ty Adam
Severance basketball coach Chad Salz and Severance senior Ty Adam join Clark and Bruce.
Sources: Colorado Buffaloes offering $5 million deal to Deion Sanders
FOX31 has learned that the University of Colorado has offered Deion Sanders a salary of more than $5 million per year to be the next Buffs head coach.
The Cherry Cricket moves dirt on third location in Littleton
Eleven months after it was originally announced, construction workers this week broke ground on the third Cherry Cricket location in Littleton. It's expected to open late spring 2023 in the building that formerly housed the Crestwood Restaurant for many years at 819 W Littleton Blvd. Known for it’s burgers and...
Westword
Darrent Williams Murder: A New Look at Denver's Trial of the Century
Investigation Discovery just took a new look at the 2007 murder of Denver Broncos cornerback Darrent Williams — and about the only surprise is that the report took so long. Documentaries and films about Colorado crimes have become staples of TV and cable services, as witnessed by the treatments of murders involving Chris Watts, Harold Henthorn, Ralph Candelario, the attack on Columbine High School and, of course, JonBenét Ramsey. But the slaying of Williams, an ebullient personality who was one of the most popular Broncos of the period, and the 2010 conviction of gang member Willie Clark for the crime, resulted in Denver's biggest murder trial of the 21st century...so far.
KDVR.com
What’s the median salary in Colorado?
Colorado’s median salary is one of the nation’s highest, according to a new report. DJ Summers reports. Colorado’s median salary is one of the nation’s highest, according to a new report. DJ Summers reports. 12.3 9am WX. Denver weather: Dry weekend before next storm. After a...
KDVR.com
Mountain lions active: What to do if you see one
If it's colder out, the odds of seeing a mountain lion go up, even if they are breeding year-round. Here's what to do if you see one. Rogelio Mares reports. If it's colder out, the odds of seeing a mountain lion go up, even if they are breeding year-round. Here's what to do if you see one. Rogelio Mares reports.
Landmark status considered for home that resembles cartoon house
(Denver, Colo.) A famous Denver house resembling something out of “The Flintstones” may become Denver’s latest landmark. The home at 401 N. Madison St. went up in 1979 and served as the personal residence of an architect and trailblazer in energy conservation, Richard L. Crowther. The house is an expression of a country uneasy with the global energy crisis of the 1970s.
1037theriver.com
Colorado’s Haunted Road May Be the ‘Gates of Hell’
Have your Colorado adventures ever taken you to Riverdale Road between Thornton and Brighton? If so, you've traveled the very "Gates of Hell." Riverdale Road is an 11-mile nightmare featuring paranormal activity in every color of the rainbow. Whether you realize it or not, it's entirely possible you've crossed paths with these "Gates of Hell."
a-z-animals.com
5 Adorable Puppies in Denver To Adopt for Christmas
Editor’s note: Adopting a puppy or dog, at any time, is a long-term commitment for the life of the animal. It’s adding a new family member, so please do not make your decision to do so lightly or on a whim. Thousands of dogs in the Denver area...
Westword
Cheapest Places for Metro Denver Rent Now
The December rent report for Denver is Apartment List's most expansive yet, with data for more metro area communities than ever before, along with year-to-year comparisons that provide insight into the wild price spikes of the past few years, as well as the modest declines that have marked recent months.
Is Colorado’s Best Mexican Restaurant in Commerce City?
If you are looking for authentic food, great drinks and a lot of fun when dining out for Mexican, this spot on Highway 2, north of I-70, is hard to beat. It's a great little family-owned restaurant full of great people putting smiles on faces with each meal, and suffering through the Broncos losses, just like the rest of us. If you are a margarita fan, and fan of Mexican restaurants in Colorado, you really need to stop in.
This $2.1 Million Fort Collins Home is Hiding an Indoor Pool
Living in Northern Colorado is excellent. However, not being close to the Old Town vibe of Fort Collins is something I miss a bit as it is a jaunt to drive up there to have dinner. It would be nice to live in the middle of it all. This home...
cpr.org
Colorado Weather: Wind gusts bring power outages and the threat of wildfires and avalanches
Wind gusts caused power outages, dust plumes, and fire and avalanche danger Friday and through the weekend — a classic Colorado weather conundrum. Metro Denver had multiple power outages Friday afternoon. CORE Electric reports 109 residents lost power in Jefferson, Douglas, and Elbert counties. Jefferson County had the most number of residents impacted.
A Road in Colorado is Full of Gnome Figurines
As kids, we undoubtedly were exposed to a little classic Disney movie by the name of Snow White and the Seven Dwarves and if we were young enough, maybe even thought that something like that could happen in real life. A child's mind can wander to a magical place filled...
sentinelcolorado.com
Arrowhead Elementary School in Aurora selects fox as new mascot after retiring Thunderbird
AURORA | The votes have been counted. Arrowhead Elementary School’s new mascot will be the fox. Students, staff and community members voted earlier this month at the Aurora school to select a new mascot, with students campaigning for their favorite choice of the three final options: fox, lion and stegosaurus.
How much snow could Denver get in December?
Denver saw its first official snowfall in November. So far this season, the city has received 10.9 inches of snow, which is slightly below the average total of 12.5 inches the city generally sees this time of year.
CDOT issues high wind advisory for drivers
High wind and mountain snow are moving into Colorado and will have an impact on travelers.
Mountain lions’ winter tendencies trigger warning in Boulder
A warning concerning wildlife, wintry weather and your well-being was sent out by Boulder officials on Wednesday as the season highlighted by increased mountain lion activity approaches.
9News
High winds and Good News; Next with Kyle Clark full show (12/2/22)
Losing hope for justice in the fight for accountability. - Is ranked choice voting a good idea in Denver? - Winter camping on 14ers. - Festive good news Friday.
Arvada Police Chief Link Strate to retire at the end of the year
Arvada Police Chief Link Strate, who has been with the Arvada Police Department since 1987, announced on Thursday his plans to leave his position and retire on Dec. 31.
Comments / 0