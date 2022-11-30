Investigation Discovery just took a new look at the 2007 murder of Denver Broncos cornerback Darrent Williams — and about the only surprise is that the report took so long. Documentaries and films about Colorado crimes have become staples of TV and cable services, as witnessed by the treatments of murders involving Chris Watts, Harold Henthorn, Ralph Candelario, the attack on Columbine High School and, of course, JonBenét Ramsey. But the slaying of Williams, an ebullient personality who was one of the most popular Broncos of the period, and the 2010 conviction of gang member Willie Clark for the crime, resulted in Denver's biggest murder trial of the 21st century...so far.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO