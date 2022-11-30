ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moose Knuckles x Telfar Release Second Capsule

By Lisa Lockwood
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fCtzo_0jSgaWJu00

Moose Knuckles and Telfar are going for round two. Following their successful foray into performance-driven outerwear last year, the two brands are launching a 24-piece ready-to-wear and accessories collection on Thursday.

The latest Moose Knuckles x Telfar collaboration pays homage to city-minded cold weather and comes in three colors — black, gold and silver — taking inspiration from the hardware used in Moose Knuckles’ bestselling Icons collection.

The collection — up from 17 pieces last year — features the classic weather-resistant bomber jacket with a matching pair of pants, both trimmed in either fox fur or lamb shearling. Other key pieces are a leather peacoat and a sweatshirt, comprised of the quilted hoodie that pairs with the matching sweatpants, all featuring Telfar quilted monogram and embroidery.

Moose Knuckles x Telfar is also offering an expanded shopping bag range, building upon last year’s styles. The new collection includes the small quilted shopper with an allover puzzle piece Telfar monogram in down-filled quilted nylon. There are also medium and large quilted shoppers that will be offered in both down-filled leather and nylon. For the first time, the medium puff quilted shopper also made from down-filled nylon features Telfar’s logo at the center.

Prices range from $295 to $4,500. The capsule will be available at mooseknuckles.com, Moose Knuckles boutiques, Telfar.net and luxury retailers such as Saks Fifth Avenue, Holt Renfrew, Ssense and Browns.

“In New York City, coats are basically your car, so if you work for yourself your coat is also your place of business. These essentially are coats for minding your business,” said Telfar Clemens, founder of Telfar.

“Extending Moose Knuckles’ partnership with Telfar, a boundary-breaking fashion label that continues to innovate in exciting ways, was a no-brainer,” added Ayal Twik, chief marketing officer of Moose Knuckles, the Montreal-based firm. “We are excited to continue our collaboration for fall/winter 2022 with new styles that combine Moose Knuckles’ trusted cold-weather performance engineering with Telfar’s cult-favorite New York aesthetic.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kItyG_0jSgaWJu00
A campaign image from Moose Knuckles x Telfar.

Moose Knuckles will also engineer and manufacture the second Telfar outerwear collection that will be released online this fall through Telfar’s distribution channels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P60PV_0jSgaWJu00
The large portrait silver quilted Moose Knuckles x Telfar bag.

Telfar’s bags continue to be highly coveted. As reported in October, for the first time, Telfar’s average value retention on the secondary market exceeded all legacy brands, including Hermès, according to luxury reseller Rebag. “Telfar items, on average, carry an average value retention of 195 percent on the secondary market, meaning that they appreciate to nearly twice as much as their original retail price,” said Charles Gorra, Rebag’s chief executive officer. Telfar’s collaborations with Ugg, Eastpak and Moose Knuckles were also in hot demand, as reported.

