Fewer Parents Talking to Child’s Regular Provider About Vaccines

THURSDAY, Dec. 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) — One in seven U.S. parents have not talked about vaccines with their child’s regular provider in the past two years, according to the results of a survey released by the C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital National Poll on Children’s Health.
Cannabis Use Among Pregnant Women More Likely With Legalization

FRIDAY, Dec. 2, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Up to 7 percent of pregnant women in the United States report using cannabis, according to a study published online Nov. 28 in the American Journal of Drug and Alcohol Abuse. Kathak Vachhani, from University of Toronto, and colleagues explored how cannabis...
Outcomes Examined for Cannabis Users After Lower-Extremity Bypass

FRIDAY, Dec. 2, 2022 (HealthDay News) — For patients undergoing lower-extremity bypass, cannabis use is associated with reduced graft patency, increased amputation, and increased opioid use, according to a study published online Sept. 22 in the Annals of Vascular Surgery. Drew J. Braet, M.D., from the University of Michigan...
First FDA-Approved Fecal-Based Treatment Helps Fight C. difficile

THURSDAY, Dec. 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved the first fecal microbiota treatment, aimed at helping adults battling tough-to-treat Clostridioides difficile infections (CDIs). “Today’s approval of Rebyota is an advance in caring for patients who have recurrent C. difficile infection,” Peter...
Two Veterinary Meds Show Promise Against a Tough Foe: Bed Bugs

THURSDAY, Dec. 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Two common drugs that veterinarians use to kill parasites on pets could be the solution to getting rid of bed bugs. Both fluralaner and ivermectin, which are used to kill fleas and ticks on household pets, could also kill bed bugs. The newer, longer-lasting fluralaner showed especially strong potential.
CDC Will Test New Areas for Polio in Wastewater

THURSDAY, Dec. 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) — U.S. health officials will begin testing wastewater for poliovirus in select locations around the country, including possibly at sites in Michigan and Pennsylvania. The testing will happen in communities that have low polio vaccination rates or those with possible connections to New...
