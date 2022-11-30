Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Connecticut Christmas Train Ride is a Magical ExperienceTravel MavenConnecticut State
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenNewington, CT
A funny story when woman finds Shrek's face in her curry ordered at a curry house in EnfieldMuhammad Junaid MustafaEnfield, CT
Connecticut grandmother reports triangle UFO hovering over family garageRoger MarshHarwinton, CT
Related
WNYT
Berkshires man paying it forward at local Cumberland Farms
A man in the Berkshires is asking others to pay it forward. Rob Ball tells NewsChannel 13 he will go to the Cumberland Farms on 1st Street in Pittsfield from time to time and chat with one of the clerks for an hour or so. While there, he also pays...
milfordmirror.com
Editorial: Buying a ticket that can help you save CT's cities
We have suggestions. As a bonus, you might just boost Connecticut’s cities. Few things serve as symbols of a city’s failings as effectively as the marquee of a vintage theater void of coming attractions. It’s a silhouette that reminds visitors that a city was once host to traveling...
December in CT: Your guide to winter, holiday events this season
Conn. (WTNH) — Tree lightings, Christmas plays, ice skating events, and holiday celebrations. Welcome to December in Connecticut. It’s December, which means it’s almost time for Connecticut to turn into the picturesque New England winter wonderland. Amid the cold weather, there’s still plenty to do this month to get out and enjoy both outdoor adventures […]
This Magical Christmas Light Show in Connecticut is a Must-Visit
One of the absolute best ways to get into the holiday spirit, magical light shows will be popping up all over Connecticut in the coming weeks. If you're looking for one of the best and biggest, keep reading to learn more about this magical light show in eastern CT.
This Small Connecticut Town Was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of Connecticut, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic beaches to hilly alpines and an incredible amount of charming towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Nutmeg State?
GoLocalProv
What You Can Buy in Rhode Island for $400,000
From the Beach Terrace neighborhood in Bristol to an Original owner Gambrel style colonial built in 1986 in South Kingstown, the folks at Mott & Chace Sotheby's International have a great collection of homes for about $400,00. Take a tour of the properties below. And to see what your home...
ctvisit.com
The Best Christmas Tree Farms in Mystic Country
It’s tree-chopping time! Here are some local farms to check out as you partake in the beloved holiday tradition of choosing or cutting down your real tree. Merry Christmas!. Allen Hill Farm (Brooklyn, CT) Beginning with the letter ‘A’... Allen Hill, a sixth-generation family farm, boasts a 100+ acreage,...
milfordmirror.com
Seven ways to catch 'The Nutcracker' in Connecticut this holiday season
The iconic 1892 ballet has a beautiful, memorable score by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky with legendary choreography by Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov. The timeless story of a little girl with big dreams, “The Nutcracker” requires a huge cast of dancers and actors. In addition to the heroine Clara and her brave Nutcracker, memorable characters include the magician-like Uncle Drosselmeyer, the clownish Mother Ginger, tiny mice, the Snow King and Snow Queen, sailors, pirates, waltzing flowers, dancing snowflakes and many more.
BREAKING: Massachusetts Longest Drive-Thru Christmas Light Show, Closed Nov 30th.
Now that we officially gave thanks, it's safe to say that the holiday season is in full swing. Christmas, the time for buying things. Oh wait, my name is not Scrooge my bad. I love Christmas, you might be thinking that it's the music I mainly love but no it's the holiday lights of course!
darientimes.com
Ninety Nine Restaurants close three Connecticut locations in one day
Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub, a Massachusetts-based chain of family-friendly eateries, abruptly closed three locations in Connecticut Monday. A spokesperson for the chain confirmed Tuesday that Ninety Nine had closed its restaurants in Cromwell, Groton and Stratford on Nov. 28, effective immediately. "The Ninety Nine is in the process of...
FBI uses straw to link ‘Route 91 bandit’ to 14 bank robberies, including 5 in Connecticut
A Chicopee man was arrested by the FBI in connection with robbing 13 banks along Interstate 91.
milfordmirror.com
Opinion: The need for CT to reinvigorate its economy
Connecticut has historically been recognized as a center of innovation. It was the birthplace of the first North American constitution in 1639 and is thus known as the Constitution State. In the 1800s and early 1900s, it was a hotbed for inventors, leading to the modern bicycle, the frisbee, and yes, likely, the hamburger.
Foodie Favorites: 5 must-try dishes in Connecticut!
(WTNH) — What’s the difference between pizza and apizza? Well, ask any Nutmegger and they should know, especially if they’re from New Haven. There are certain foods that Connecticut is known for, even dishes that the state invented! News 8 put together this list of delectable dishes that all Connecticut citizens should try, at least […]
Here's Where Connecticut Ranks Among States With Best Public School Systems, Forbes Says
Connecticut's public school system is among the best in the country, according to a report by Forbes. The state ranks as having the third-best public school systems nationwide, behind only Massachusetts and New Jersey, the news outlet reports. Connecticut's strong schools help contribute towards the state being ranked fifth in...
connecticuthistory.org
The Story of Connecticut’s Largest State Forest
Pachaug State Forest is the largest state forest in Connecticut. Covering approximately 24,000 acres and crossing the borders of numerous towns in eastern Connecticut, this natural wonder has, surprisingly enough, roots in Voluntown’s industrial past. When Europeans first arrived in the area that is now Pachaug State Forest, it...
57-Year-Old Woman Wanted In Suffolk County For Burglary, Grand Larceny Nabbed In Connecticut
A woman wanted for larceny she allegedly committed on New York was caught in Connecticut, police said. On Wednesday, Nov. 30, around 6:30 p.m., police in New York and the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office on Long Island notified Connecticut State Police that they held an active arrest warrant for 57-year-old Middlesex County resident Jacqueline Jewett of Westbrook, police said.
actionnews5.com
Dog with missing ear named Van Gogh gets adopted after shelter hosts art auction of his paintings
BETHEL, Conn. (Gray News) – A dog with a missing ear, aptly named Van Gogh, has been adopted after his paintings for a fundraiser went viral. According to Happily Furever After Rescue in Connecticut, the 7-year-old Boxer-pit bull mix arrived at a shelter with a badly injured ear that resulted from being used as a “bait dog” to train illegal fighting dogs.
DoingItLocal
SHORT-TERM CUSTOMER RELIEF PLAN TO REDUCE THE COST OF ENERGY SUPPLY PRICES
Public-Private Partnership Identifies Ways To Help Lower Winter Energy Prices, From Electricity to Gasoline. (HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont announced that in response to calls from his administration and other Connecticut state officials – including the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) and the Office of Consumer Counsel – to do more for customers in the state amid historically high electric prices, utility companies Eversource and United Illuminating (UI) have agreed to work with state leaders on a short-term/interim Customer Relief Plan to provide immediate relief to electric customers this winter.
ai-cio.com
Former Connecticut Treasurer Named Chief Public Pension Strategist at Apollo Global Management
Outgoing Connecticut State Treasurer Shawn Wooden is scheduled to join Apollo Global Management in January in the newly created role of chief public pension strategist. As state treasurer, Wooden is the principal fiduciary overseeing Connecticut’s $45 billion retirement and trust funds. He had announced earlier this year that he would not seek reelection and would leave office in January 2023. Erick Russell was elected as the next treasurer and is scheduled to take office on January 4.
Extreme speed on Connecticut highways
Extreme speed on Connecticut highways, with a driver ticketed for allegedly doing 110 mph, days after another driver was stopped for allegedly speeding at 132 mph
Comments / 0