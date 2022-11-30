ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

More warmth for the weekend in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – After a limited and very brief cooldown, temperatures will be be back on the rise through the weekend and into next week. Expect a few extra clouds to move in for Saturday afternoon, but a clearing trend will return for Saturday evening and overnight. [TRENDING: 2...
Dry, sunny and warm through the weekend in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing beautiful weather in Central Florida behind a front. Expect lots of sun from Friday into the weekend. As high-pressure continues to dominate behind the front, dry air continues to build in, meaning rain chances are out of the forecast through next week. Expect...
Window-opening weather returns to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – There won’t be a drastic change behind a cold front, but the change in weather will be noticeable Thursday in Central Florida. High temperatures in the Orlando area will climb into the mid-70s, about 10 degrees cooler than Wednesday. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]
Nearly 430 miles of Florida beach classified as critically eroded before hurricanes hit

ORLANDO, Fla. – Before hurricanes Ian and Nicole hit Central Florida, state researchers had declared 426 miles of Florida beach as critically eroded. According to a report issued by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, researchers had estimated more than half of the state’s coastline reached a point where the ocean had reclaimed so much sand that tourist activities and ecosystems were in jeopardy.
News 6 morning team hosts 2022 Lake Eola tree lighting ceremony

ORLANDO, Fla. – The News 6 morning team once again helped kick off the holidays in Central Florida by hosting the annual tree lighting ceremony Friday at Lake Eola. The ceremony took place at the downtown Orlando park starting at 7 p.m. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. This...
Gov. DeSantis holds news conference on Key Biscayne

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday will hold a news conference at Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park on Key Biscayne. The governor spoke alongside Florida Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Shawn Hamilton. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. The governor on Tuesday was in...
Ask Trooper Steve: Where do extra patrols come from during the holidays?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated. “I recently got a pretty aggressive email from a viewer wondering why it’s possible for extra...
Tough Oregon gun law faces legal challenge, could be delayed

PORTLAND, Ore. – Midterm voters in Oregon narrowly passed one of the toughest gun control laws in the nation, buoying the hopes of gun control supporters, but the new permit-to-purchase mandate and ban on high-capacity magazines now faces a lawsuit that could put it on ice just days before it's set to take effect.
