Read full article on original website
Related
click orlando
More warmth for the weekend in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – After a limited and very brief cooldown, temperatures will be be back on the rise through the weekend and into next week. Expect a few extra clouds to move in for Saturday afternoon, but a clearing trend will return for Saturday evening and overnight. [TRENDING: 2...
click orlando
Dry, sunny and warm through the weekend in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing beautiful weather in Central Florida behind a front. Expect lots of sun from Friday into the weekend. As high-pressure continues to dominate behind the front, dry air continues to build in, meaning rain chances are out of the forecast through next week. Expect...
click orlando
Window-opening weather returns to Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – There won’t be a drastic change behind a cold front, but the change in weather will be noticeable Thursday in Central Florida. High temperatures in the Orlando area will climb into the mid-70s, about 10 degrees cooler than Wednesday. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]
click orlando
Nearly 430 miles of Florida beach classified as critically eroded before hurricanes hit
ORLANDO, Fla. – Before hurricanes Ian and Nicole hit Central Florida, state researchers had declared 426 miles of Florida beach as critically eroded. According to a report issued by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, researchers had estimated more than half of the state’s coastline reached a point where the ocean had reclaimed so much sand that tourist activities and ecosystems were in jeopardy.
click orlando
🎄 Ultimate 2022 Holiday Guide: County-by-county events in Central Florida
CENTRAL FLORIDA, USA. – Holiday events are in full swing, and before you know it we will usher in a new year. No matter where you live around Central Florida, gather your family and friends and head out to enjoy an event near you. Click on your county below...
click orlando
News 6 morning team hosts 2022 Lake Eola tree lighting ceremony
ORLANDO, Fla. – The News 6 morning team once again helped kick off the holidays in Central Florida by hosting the annual tree lighting ceremony Friday at Lake Eola. The ceremony took place at the downtown Orlando park starting at 7 p.m. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. This...
click orlando
News 6 Sports Director Jamie Seh named finalist for ‘22 Florida Sportscaster of the Year
ORLANDO, Fla. – Jamie Seh, our always-on-point sports director here at News 6 WKMG-TV, was nominated Thursday to be crowned the 2022 Florida Sportscaster of the Year by the National Sports Media Association. Seh and her team stand alone in the quality, intuition and conviction of their sports coverage,...
click orlando
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis pushes back over report about Disney’s Reedy Creek
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office on Friday pushed back against a published report that claimed state lawmakers were working to reverse a plan that would have stripped Disney of its ability to self-govern. The Financial Times article said Florida lawmakers were in the process of...
click orlando
Are Florida’s red flag laws preventing the next mass shooting or a breach of rights?
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Preventing the next mass shooting. That’s what Florida lawmakers were hoping to do when they passed the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act in 2018. Among the many measures in place since that bipartisan bill became law is strict red flag laws that...
click orlando
Gov. DeSantis holds news conference on Key Biscayne
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday will hold a news conference at Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park on Key Biscayne. The governor spoke alongside Florida Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Shawn Hamilton. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. The governor on Tuesday was in...
click orlando
Florida Gov. DeSantis speaks about tackling insurance reform during next special session
ORLANDO, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis laid out potential proposals Thursday to correct the state’s crippled insurance market. One issue he alluded to that is gaining momentum is eliminating “one-way attorney’s fees.” If taken away, it could make suing insurers more expensive. [TRENDING: Driver killed...
click orlando
Ask Trooper Steve: Where do extra patrols come from during the holidays?
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated. “I recently got a pretty aggressive email from a viewer wondering why it’s possible for extra...
click orlando
These are so cool! Snow sculptures make this town the place to be in winter
All the inches of snow the Upper Peninsula of Michigan gets in the winter might not be appealing to some, but one university/town way up in the U.P. certainly makes the best of it each year. For more than 100 years, Michigan Tech University has staged what’s known as the...
click orlando
Orlando Immunology Center conducts clinical trials on World AIDS Day to help cure disease
ORLANDO, Fla. – As Central Florida observes World AIDS Day, one infectious disease center is working to get results to help combat the virus. Federico Hinestrosa, director of clinic operation at the Orlando Immunology Center, said he and his team are offering post- and pre-exposure prevention medication for HIV.
click orlando
Tough Oregon gun law faces legal challenge, could be delayed
PORTLAND, Ore. – Midterm voters in Oregon narrowly passed one of the toughest gun control laws in the nation, buoying the hopes of gun control supporters, but the new permit-to-purchase mandate and ban on high-capacity magazines now faces a lawsuit that could put it on ice just days before it's set to take effect.
Comments / 0