Subjective Cognitive Decline Tied to Incident Dementia in Black, Latinx Individuals
THURSDAY, Dec. 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Subjective cognitive decline (SCD) seems to be a marker of future progression to dementia, especially among Latinx and non-Latinx Black individuals, according to a study published online Nov. 30 in Neurology. Silvia Chapman, Ph.D., from the Columbia University Irving Medical Center in...
Outcomes Examined for Cannabis Users After Lower-Extremity Bypass
FRIDAY, Dec. 2, 2022 (HealthDay News) — For patients undergoing lower-extremity bypass, cannabis use is associated with reduced graft patency, increased amputation, and increased opioid use, according to a study published online Sept. 22 in the Annals of Vascular Surgery. Drew J. Braet, M.D., from the University of Michigan...
Awareness of the Link Between Alcohol, Cancer Is Low
THURSDAY, Dec. 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Awareness of the link between alcohol and cancer is generally low, according to a study published online Dec. 1 in Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers & Prevention. Andrew B. Seidenberg, Ph.D., M.P.H., from the National Cancer Institute in Bethesda, Maryland, and colleagues analyzed data...
First FDA-Approved Fecal-Based Treatment Helps Fight C. difficile
THURSDAY, Dec. 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved the first fecal microbiota treatment, aimed at helping adults battling tough-to-treat Clostridioides difficile infections (CDIs). “Today’s approval of Rebyota is an advance in caring for patients who have recurrent C. difficile infection,” Peter...
The ‘Great Resignation’ Is Taking a Toll on U.S. Health Care
THURSDAY, Dec. 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The nationwide shortage of health care professionals — a so-called “Great Resignation” of providers — is impacting patient care in ways large and small, a new HealthDay/Harris Poll shows. One in four Americans (25%) have noticed or personally...
Fewer Parents Talking to Child’s Regular Provider About Vaccines
THURSDAY, Dec. 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) — One in seven U.S. parents have not talked about vaccines with their child’s regular provider in the past two years, according to the results of a survey released by the C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital National Poll on Children’s Health.
Two Veterinary Meds Show Promise Against a Tough Foe: Bed Bugs
THURSDAY, Dec. 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Two common drugs that veterinarians use to kill parasites on pets could be the solution to getting rid of bed bugs. Both fluralaner and ivermectin, which are used to kill fleas and ticks on household pets, could also kill bed bugs. The newer, longer-lasting fluralaner showed especially strong potential.
Health Highlights: Dec. 2, 2022
Few Americans understand alcohol’s impact on cancer. Only one-third of 3,800 adults surveyed knew about the heightened cancer risk for liquor, while 25% were aware of the risk with beer and 20% were aware of the risk with wine. Patients often confused by their doctor’s medical jargon. ‘Positive findings’...
