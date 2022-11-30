(Red Oak) A Des Moines man and three juveniles face charges following a pursuit early this morning in Montgomery County. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested Gray Donmor on a Dallas County Warrant for conspiracy to commit a forceable felony. The juvenile driver faces charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, felony eluding, and a Polk County warrant for 4th -degree theft. The second juvenile is charged with interference with official acts, providing false information to law enforcement, and Polk County warrant for assault causing bodily injury and eluding. The third juvenile was charged with interference with official acts and was a missing juvenile.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO