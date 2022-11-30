Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCCI.com
Close Up: Teen sentenced for role in deadly shooting outside of East High School
DES MOINES, Iowa — This week on Close Up, a teenager who pleaded guilty in the deadly drive-by outside of East High School is sentenced to 20 years in prison. We take a look at what the city of Des Moines is doing to prevent the odor problem in the city.
KCJJ
Convicted felon accused of carrying firearm away from the scene of fatal shooting of Coralville 3-year-old now wanted by police after skipping court date
A convicted felon accused of carrying a firearm away from the scene of a Coralville shooting that killed a three-year-old child is now wanted by police after skipping a court date. Court records indicate 33-year-old Chris Gordon failed to appear at a case management conference on Monday. A warrant was...
ktvo.com
Ottumwa teacher facing felony burglary charge
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Mahaska County authorities have filed a felony burglary charge against an Ottumwa teacher. Forty-year-old Alair Gregory, a social studies teacher at Ottumwa High School, was arrested last month. She’s accused of entering a Fremont, Iowa residence without permission. Court records show Gregory and the alleged victim...
KCCI.com
Des Moines man who hit motorcyclist with pickup truck charged
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man accused of intentionally hitting a motorcyclist with his pickup truck faces charges. It happened back in August on East Douglas Avenue near Hubbell Avenue. Police say security video captured Bradley Morgan running down the motorcycle as it sat at a stop...
KCRG.com
Iowa Farm Sanctuary works to nurse animals back to health after rescuing hundreds from “deplorable” living conditions in Washington County
North Linn boys and girls sweep Springville in Friday night doubleheader. An Iowa City man who killed his wife over some significant financial losses will spend decades in prison. But the latest census shows a population of 5,282 people. That's up from around 3,000 just five years prior.
1650thefan.com
Waterloo Man Arrested on Domestic Assault Charge
A Waterloo man was arrested on charges for an alleged domestic assault Wednesday night. Around 11:00PM, Waterloo Police were sent to 1151 Oleson Rd on the report of a disorderly situation. When officers arrived, they located an unresponsive female. Officers performed CPR on the woman until paramedics arrived. 39-year-old Rebecca Taylor was taken to Mercy One Waterloo Medical Center for treatment of her injuries. 33-year-old LaMarcus Williams was arrested and charged with 3rd-degree domestic assault and escape from custody.
WDIO-TV
Iowa bank robbery suspect arrested along North Shore
A person involved in a bank robbery in Iowa was arrested in Lake County Wednesday evening. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says they stopped a vehicle on Highway 61 near Gooseberry Falls State Park. The vehicle was stolen out of Des Moines, Iowa. Authorities say the driver had stolen...
KCCI.com
KCCI Archive: ISU College of Design students take part in unusual project
AMES, Iowa — College of Design students at Iowa State University took part in an unusual project in 1990. Watch the video above to see why it was supposed to help them learn to be creative and to solve problems.
KCCI.com
WATCH: Des Moines police capture suspect wanted by US Marshals
DES MOINES, Iowa — A suspect wanted by U.S. Marshals was taken into custody on Thursday. U.S. Marshals were tracking the suspect, Robert Manuel Jr., 24, on Wednesday. The search was narrowed to a location on the south side of Des Moines, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek. Parizek said...
Iowa Stand Your Ground Law Used To Dismiss Manslaughter Charges
(Cedar Rapids, IA) An Iowa man’s manslaughter charge is dismissed, per the state’s Stand Your Ground law. James Siegel was initially charged with Voluntary Manslaughter after shooting Ty Casey in his Cedar Rapids home. Siegel’s trial was scheduled for April. The Stand, Your Ground law allows people to use deadly force within reason in self-defense cases.
KCRG.com
Iowa State Fair cuts vendors over fraud concerns
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Officials with the Iowa State Fair told multiple fair vendors they will not be offered a future contract to do business because of concerns over fraud by the concession operators. One of the four vendors accused of fraud is Dad’s Old Fashioned Lemonade, which has...
Three Juveniles and an Adult Male were arrested following a Pursuit in Montgomery County
(Red Oak) A Des Moines man and three juveniles face charges following a pursuit early this morning in Montgomery County. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested Gray Donmor on a Dallas County Warrant for conspiracy to commit a forceable felony. The juvenile driver faces charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, felony eluding, and a Polk County warrant for 4th -degree theft. The second juvenile is charged with interference with official acts, providing false information to law enforcement, and Polk County warrant for assault causing bodily injury and eluding. The third juvenile was charged with interference with official acts and was a missing juvenile.
northernnewsnow.com
Suspected bank robber arrested during Hwy. 61 traffic stop
TWO HARBORS, MN -- A suspected bank robber was taken into custody during a traffic stop on Highway 61 near Gooseberry Falls Wednesday night. According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, around 5:50 p.m. Wednesday, law enforcement pulled over a stolen vehicle out of Des Moines, IA. Authorities say...
Nursing home resident’s choking death wasn’t investigated by state regulators
The state of Iowa never investigated a nursing home resident’s death that has been attributed to worker misconduct.
Bank robbery suspect escapes into woods in Clive
CLIVE, Iowa — Clive Police are asking the public for help finding a suspect after a man allegedly robbed a bank on Wednesday morning before escaping on foot into a wooded area along the Greenbelt Trail. Police said they were dispatched to First Interstate Bank in the 13100 block of Hickman Road at 10:18 a.m. […]
homegrowniowan.com
One-room schoolhouse prepares for move in Iowa
Rae Jeanne Kilberger fondly remembers her days attending Stony Point School in Linn County, Iowa. Kilberger attended the one-room school from the time she was 10, when her family moved to a nearby farm, until she graduated from eighth grade in the early 1950s. “There were 23 of us,” she...
KBUR
Des Moines man sentenced to federal prison for Attempted Enticement of Minor
Des Moines, IA- An Iowa man was sentenced on November 22nd, to 20 years in prison for attempting to entice a minor to engage in illicit sexual activities. According to court documents, 58-year-old Dennis Kimball of Des Moines communicated with an undercover police officer posing as a 15-year-old female over the internet.
Hearing to move wrestler’s assault case to juvenile court delayed
STORY COUNTY, Iowa – A hearing on whether a high school wrestler’s case for allegedly violating a victim with an object will be moved to juvenile court has been pushed back. Seventeen-year-old Kade Blume, of Roland, was charged as an adult with Assault-Penetration on November 5. A news release from the Story County Sheriff’s Office […]
KCCI.com
Polk County Supervisors question Alleman annexation
ALLEMAN, Iowa — The Polk County Supervisors have concerns over a small town's plan to double in size. Alleman has a proposal to annex more than 1,700 acres to halt the city of Ankeny from encroaching further. Earlier this week, Polk County Supervisors questioned whether Alleman has the resources...
KETV.com
Iowa's Johnson County buys, donates land back to original tribe owners
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa — The tribe Iowa is named after hasn't had land there in 200 years, but that's changing. A couple in eastern Iowa sold their land to the Johnson County Conservation Board earlier this year. That board in turn donated the seven acres of land back to...
Comments / 0