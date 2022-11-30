ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ktvo.com

Ottumwa teacher facing felony burglary charge

OTTUMWA, Iowa — Mahaska County authorities have filed a felony burglary charge against an Ottumwa teacher. Forty-year-old Alair Gregory, a social studies teacher at Ottumwa High School, was arrested last month. She’s accused of entering a Fremont, Iowa residence without permission. Court records show Gregory and the alleged victim...
OTTUMWA, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines man who hit motorcyclist with pickup truck charged

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man accused of intentionally hitting a motorcyclist with his pickup truck faces charges. It happened back in August on East Douglas Avenue near Hubbell Avenue. Police say security video captured Bradley Morgan running down the motorcycle as it sat at a stop...
DES MOINES, IA
1650thefan.com

Waterloo Man Arrested on Domestic Assault Charge

A Waterloo man was arrested on charges for an alleged domestic assault Wednesday night. Around 11:00PM, Waterloo Police were sent to 1151 Oleson Rd on the report of a disorderly situation. When officers arrived, they located an unresponsive female. Officers performed CPR on the woman until paramedics arrived. 39-year-old Rebecca Taylor was taken to Mercy One Waterloo Medical Center for treatment of her injuries. 33-year-old LaMarcus Williams was arrested and charged with 3rd-degree domestic assault and escape from custody.
WATERLOO, IA
WDIO-TV

Iowa bank robbery suspect arrested along North Shore

A person involved in a bank robbery in Iowa was arrested in Lake County Wednesday evening. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says they stopped a vehicle on Highway 61 near Gooseberry Falls State Park. The vehicle was stolen out of Des Moines, Iowa. Authorities say the driver had stolen...
LAKE COUNTY, MN
KCCI.com

WATCH: Des Moines police capture suspect wanted by US Marshals

DES MOINES, Iowa — A suspect wanted by U.S. Marshals was taken into custody on Thursday. U.S. Marshals were tracking the suspect, Robert Manuel Jr., 24, on Wednesday. The search was narrowed to a location on the south side of Des Moines, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek. Parizek said...
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa State Fair cuts vendors over fraud concerns

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Officials with the Iowa State Fair told multiple fair vendors they will not be offered a future contract to do business because of concerns over fraud by the concession operators. One of the four vendors accused of fraud is Dad’s Old Fashioned Lemonade, which has...
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Three Juveniles and an Adult Male were arrested following a Pursuit in Montgomery County

(Red Oak) A Des Moines man and three juveniles face charges following a pursuit early this morning in Montgomery County. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested Gray Donmor on a Dallas County Warrant for conspiracy to commit a forceable felony. The juvenile driver faces charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, felony eluding, and a Polk County warrant for 4th -degree theft. The second juvenile is charged with interference with official acts, providing false information to law enforcement, and Polk County warrant for assault causing bodily injury and eluding. The third juvenile was charged with interference with official acts and was a missing juvenile.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
northernnewsnow.com

Suspected bank robber arrested during Hwy. 61 traffic stop

TWO HARBORS, MN -- A suspected bank robber was taken into custody during a traffic stop on Highway 61 near Gooseberry Falls Wednesday night. According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, around 5:50 p.m. Wednesday, law enforcement pulled over a stolen vehicle out of Des Moines, IA. Authorities say...
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Bank robbery suspect escapes into woods in Clive

CLIVE, Iowa — Clive Police are asking the public for help finding a suspect after a man allegedly robbed a bank on Wednesday morning before escaping on foot into a wooded area along the Greenbelt Trail. Police said they were dispatched to First Interstate Bank in the 13100 block of Hickman Road at 10:18 a.m. […]
CLIVE, IA
homegrowniowan.com

One-room schoolhouse prepares for move in Iowa

Rae Jeanne Kilberger fondly remembers her days attending Stony Point School in Linn County, Iowa. Kilberger attended the one-room school from the time she was 10, when her family moved to a nearby farm, until she graduated from eighth grade in the early 1950s. “There were 23 of us,” she...
LINN COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Hearing to move wrestler’s assault case to juvenile court delayed

STORY COUNTY, Iowa – A hearing on whether a high school wrestler’s case for allegedly violating a victim with an object will be moved to juvenile court has been pushed back. Seventeen-year-old Kade Blume, of Roland, was charged as an adult with Assault-Penetration on November 5. A news release from the Story County Sheriff’s Office […]
STORY COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Polk County Supervisors question Alleman annexation

ALLEMAN, Iowa — The Polk County Supervisors have concerns over a small town's plan to double in size. Alleman has a proposal to annex more than 1,700 acres to halt the city of Ankeny from encroaching further. Earlier this week, Polk County Supervisors questioned whether Alleman has the resources...
POLK COUNTY, IA

