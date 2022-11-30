ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KXLY

Awareness of the Link Between Alcohol, Cancer Is Low

THURSDAY, Dec. 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Awareness of the link between alcohol and cancer is generally low, according to a study published online Dec. 1 in Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers & Prevention. Andrew B. Seidenberg, Ph.D., M.P.H., from the National Cancer Institute in Bethesda, Maryland, and colleagues analyzed data...
MARYLAND STATE
KXLY

Fewer Parents Talking to Child’s Regular Provider About Vaccines

THURSDAY, Dec. 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) — One in seven U.S. parents have not talked about vaccines with their child’s regular provider in the past two years, according to the results of a survey released by the C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital National Poll on Children’s Health.
KXLY

Two Veterinary Meds Show Promise Against a Tough Foe: Bed Bugs

THURSDAY, Dec. 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Two common drugs that veterinarians use to kill parasites on pets could be the solution to getting rid of bed bugs. Both fluralaner and ivermectin, which are used to kill fleas and ticks on household pets, could also kill bed bugs. The newer, longer-lasting fluralaner showed especially strong potential.
KXLY

Health Highlights: Dec. 2, 2022​

Few Americans understand alcohol’s impact on cancer. Only one-third of 3,800 adults surveyed knew about the heightened cancer risk for liquor, while 25% were aware of the risk with beer and 20% were aware of the risk with wine. Patients often confused by their doctor’s medical jargon. ‘Positive findings’...
KXLY

Environmental Sustainability Not Prioritized in Dialysis Facilities

THURSDAY, Dec. 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Environmental sustainability is currently not prioritized in dialysis facilities, according to a study published online Nov. 11 in the Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology. Benjamin Talbot, M.B.B.S., from the University of New South Wales in Sydney, and colleagues conducted...
KXLY

Cannabis Use Among Pregnant Women More Likely With Legalization

FRIDAY, Dec. 2, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Up to 7 percent of pregnant women in the United States report using cannabis, according to a study published online Nov. 28 in the American Journal of Drug and Alcohol Abuse. Kathak Vachhani, from University of Toronto, and colleagues explored how cannabis...
KXLY

The ‘Great Resignation’ Is Taking a Toll on U.S. Health Care

THURSDAY, Dec. 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The nationwide shortage of health care professionals — a so-called “Great Resignation” of providers — is impacting patient care in ways large and small, a new HealthDay/Harris Poll shows. One in four Americans (25%) have noticed or personally...

Comments / 0

Community Policy